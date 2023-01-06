Seven things to know about the Portage County Tournament

Here are seven things to know about Saturday's Portage County Tournament, which is set to begin at 10 a.m. at Streetsboro High School :

1. A unique opportunity

Local wrestlers have a chance this weekend to earn a title that's relatively unique in Portage County high school sports:

County champion.

In most local high school sports, there is nothing like a county championship.

Indeed, with Portage County teams scattered across seven different leagues (CVC, MAC, MVAC Gray, MVAC Scarlet, NAC, PTC and Suburban American), questions often remain unanswered about which team was truly best.

And, of course, once the state tournament begins, Portage County's teams are separated not into seven different leagues, but three or four or, yes, seven different divisions.

But local wrestlers, with one caveat (Aurora will not be sending its full lineup), will have the chance Saturday to lay claim to being the best in the county Saturday.

"Personally, I am looking forward to being able to watch all of the Portage County wrestlers in-person," Waterloo coach John Foster said. "I follow so many through social media, but it will be nice to see them in action. There are many Portage County kids that are at the top in the entire state, so this year will be fun."

"We are looking forward to getting together with the teams from Portage County and competing," Rootstown coach Craig Wise added. "There is a history to this tournament and I am glad to see it continue and grow."

2. Tons of talent returns

The Portage County Tournament usually is a star-studded event, given the depth of wrestling talent across the county, but even so, Saturday should make for an especially enticing event.

After all, graduation didn't take too bad of a toll last year, with 11 of 14 PCT champions from a year ago returning. Rootstown (Cody Coontz, Tristen McKibben, Tyler Paulus and Brian Youngblood) returns the most 2022 PCT champions, while Garfield (Hunter Andel, Keegan Sell) and Streetsboro (Aidan Carone and Donovan Paes) bring back two apiece. Crestwood (J.P. Wrobel) and Mogadore (Tyler Shellenbarger) also return county champions from a season ago.

3. Rootstown, Streetsboro poised to challenge for team title

Last year's PCT champion by a 27-point margin, the Rovers have been making a statement all season long, including Thursday's dual meet victory over Madison, a Russ Ward Memorial championship and second place at the Kenston Invitational. The latter included Cody Coontz capturing gold at 175 pounds while Youngblood, McKibben and Lane McKenzie earned runner-up honors at 150, 157 and 190, respectively.

The Rockets have the program depth to potentially go toe-to-toe with the Rovers Saturday, and, of course, have one of the top wrestlers in the state in Donovan Paes, who looks to capture his third straight PCT title. (Cohen Klimak and Anthony Perez are other Streetsboro wrestlers to watch, bringing undefeated records to Saturday's action.)

A dark horse?

How about 2022 Division II state runner-up Aurora?

How competitive will the Greenmen be in the team standings? That's a little hard to determine, since it likely depends on how much of their lineup they bring down State Route 43.

"From a team standpoint, Rootstown and Streetsboro should battle it out," Crestwood coach Dave Wrobel said. "And if Aurora sends their full team, it would be a three-team race."

Also watch out for Garfield, which was last year's PCT runner-up. While the G-Men had a number of key wrestlers out for their recent dual meet against the Rovers, "our team seems to be healthy this week," per coach Daniel Andel, "so I expect us to be competitive."

4. Enter Aurora

The Greenmen's PCT debut is worth noting, and while they are not sending their full lineup, they are certainly sending some significant talent to Streetsboro.

"[I'm] looking forward to competing alongside Portage County teams," Aurora coach Jeremy Johnson said. "Tournaments like these help create competition and grow our sport."

The Greenmen's Boro-bound contingent includes a state qualifier in Kyle Bizjak (144 pounds), with Johnson also "excited to see" seniors Reese Sesny (132), who earned runner-up at the Kenston Invitational, and Connor Tschudy (150).

5. Top weight classes

Expect a lot of fun in the 132-144 range, according to a number of local coaches.

Per Wise, "132 and 138 will be competitive," with the former likely including Paes, Sesny and Rootstown sophomore Nick Malek (third at Kenston) and the latter likely including two of the top 20 wrestlers in Division III, per BoroFan, in Rootstown's Tyler Paulus and Crestwood's Drake Rennecker. Foster agreed that 138 "will be fun to watch" with "several wrestlers capable of winning that weight class," including Waterloo's Aidan King and Garfield's Grayson Hoover, who met in a Waterloo Division III Classic title clash with King prevailing in 1:25. Streetsboro coach Josh Zupancic also mentioned 138, and 144, as "the deepest weights in the tournament," before adding that there will "be state-level wrestlers in about every weight class."

6. Waterloo building momentum

Record-Courier Athlete of the Week Justin Fox has certainly been a wrestler to watch all season for Waterloo, and could face Rootstown's Cody Coontz and Garfield's Hunter Andel at 175. (Andel could also return to 165, where he placed at state last season.) Foster also pointed to Aidan King, who has won multiple tournaments, and Rex Fryer and Jayden Hakin, who have finished in the top three at every tournament they've competed in this season. He added that Patrick Willis has already surpassed his 2021-2022 win total and "has the potential to win some matches this weekend."

7. Ravenna hopes to take step forward

In 2022, the Ravens finished second-to-last at the PCT.

For first-year coach Eric Kline, then, the PCT is a perfect chance to measure Ravenna's growth.

"I am looking and expecting my kids to take their wrestling to another level, one period and one match at a time," Kline said. "[I'm] also looking to see if my kids are tough and are mentally able to keep wrestling hard every match and grinding."

Ravens seniors David Davis, Alex Johnson and Sean Loucks all return after advancing to their respective PCT third-place matches last season, while Cory Cole (5th at 113 at last year's PCT) is also expected to make an impact.

