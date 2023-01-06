ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafollette, TN

1450wlaf.com

Today 3 years ago, Ayers was celebrated by friends and family over WLAF

TOP PHOTO: Hack’s three daughters were on hand at WLAF to honor their father; Traci Dower, Codi Provins and Debra Nelson Lawson. Codi Provins (left) listens as Lonnie Hatmaker explains how he and Hack began developing subdivisions. PUBLISHER’S NOTE: It was three years ago today, the late Hack Ayers...
LAFOLLETTE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Dennis Powers is tabbed a Champion of Commerce

NASHVILLE, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – The Tennessee Chamber of Commerce & Industry made a special presentation to State Representative Dennis Powers on Monday. Banking and Consumer Affairs Subcommittee Chairman Dennis Powers was presented with the Chamber’s most prestigious Champion of Commerce award. “Tennessee’s business community is lucky...
TENNESSEE STATE
1450wlaf.com

Thomas Mack “Mackie” Rollyson, La Follette

On January 3, 2023 Thomas Mack “Mackie” Rollyson passed away at his home in LaFollette, TN after a battle with cancer. Mackie was 68 years old. Mackie was a Navy Veteran and was very proud to serve our country. He leaves behind the love of his life, Linda Heatherly, with whom he shared 17 years.
LAFOLLETTE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Rose Ann Bennet, age 71 of La Follette

Mrs. Rose Ann Bennett, age 71 of LaFollette passed away Monday, January 9, 2023. Rose Ann was a Christian and attended Long Hollow Baptist Church. She enjoyed yard sales, flea markets, loved her neighbors, and was a cat lover. Preceded in death by Husband, Roger Bennett, Parents, Esau and Ruby Robbins Wells, Sisters, Infant Sister, Sally Ann Wells and Betty Bunch, Brother, Benny Wells, and several half-brothers and sisters.
LAFOLLETTE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Zach Lloyd, double-lung transplant recipient, turns 40 today

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Zach Lloyd was hospitalized for more than eight months and received a double lung transplant due to COVID. On May 11, 2021, he was released from Vanderbilt Medical Center and able to come home to a waiting crowd that lined the streets of LaFollette. Since...
LAFOLLETTE, TN
wvlt.tv

Housing communities expand quickly as people flock to East Tennessee

According to the College System of Tennessee, fall enrollment at community colleges in Tennessee have been declining. The Grainger County Sheriff says arson investigations are underway after a suspect set multiple fires. Missing Sevier Co. man’s remains found just yards away from home a year later. Updated: 14 hours...
GRAINGER COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

TWRA says public invited to comment on next hunting season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — You can now share your comments on next season’s hunting regulations. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says you can share ideas and concerns with their staff through February 1. Comments may end up being shared as proposals to the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission, the...
TENNESSEE STATE
Kingsport Times-News

Bob Arrington: 'So, we loaded up the truck and moved to Tennessee'

Sometime over the holidays, I saw online, maybe in a Facebook post, possibly in a tweet, an image of the Clampett truck from the old “Beverly Hillbillies” television show. The caption read, “Said California is the place we ought to flee, so we loaded up the truck and moved to Tennessee.” Seeing it created a snort of laughter, but also spurred some thought.
KINGSPORT, TN
Diana Rus

These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee

Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Lottery Gives Tennesseans Chance At Millions

Your headlines from 1/9 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Scott Co. car crash with officer, Winning lottery ticket sold in East Tennessee, missing man found safe. 'The Young Fables' kick off Winter Concert Series at DreamMore Resort. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. 'The Young Fables' are made up of...
TENNESSEE STATE
localmemphis.com

New license plate design for people with disabilities in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — License plates for people with disabilities are changing in Tennessee and will look similar to the new standard blue plates which came out in 2022. Public Chapter 761 requires the design of license plates for those who are disabled or confined to wheelchairs to incorporate the new color scheme and base design of the standard plates. The Tennessee Department of Revenue said there are about 190,000 license plates registered for people with disabilities in the state.
TENNESSEE STATE

