Read full article on original website
Related
1450wlaf.com
Today 3 years ago, Ayers was celebrated by friends and family over WLAF
TOP PHOTO: Hack’s three daughters were on hand at WLAF to honor their father; Traci Dower, Codi Provins and Debra Nelson Lawson. Codi Provins (left) listens as Lonnie Hatmaker explains how he and Hack began developing subdivisions. PUBLISHER’S NOTE: It was three years ago today, the late Hack Ayers...
1450wlaf.com
Dennis Powers is tabbed a Champion of Commerce
NASHVILLE, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – The Tennessee Chamber of Commerce & Industry made a special presentation to State Representative Dennis Powers on Monday. Banking and Consumer Affairs Subcommittee Chairman Dennis Powers was presented with the Chamber’s most prestigious Champion of Commerce award. “Tennessee’s business community is lucky...
1450wlaf.com
Thomas Mack “Mackie” Rollyson, La Follette
On January 3, 2023 Thomas Mack “Mackie” Rollyson passed away at his home in LaFollette, TN after a battle with cancer. Mackie was 68 years old. Mackie was a Navy Veteran and was very proud to serve our country. He leaves behind the love of his life, Linda Heatherly, with whom he shared 17 years.
Initiative will connect thousands with fiber internet in Middle Tennessee
On Monday, Governor Bill Lee and leaders from several private companies will announce an initiative to connect thousands of Tennesseans will fast, fiber internet.
1450wlaf.com
Rose Ann Bennet, age 71 of La Follette
Mrs. Rose Ann Bennett, age 71 of LaFollette passed away Monday, January 9, 2023. Rose Ann was a Christian and attended Long Hollow Baptist Church. She enjoyed yard sales, flea markets, loved her neighbors, and was a cat lover. Preceded in death by Husband, Roger Bennett, Parents, Esau and Ruby Robbins Wells, Sisters, Infant Sister, Sally Ann Wells and Betty Bunch, Brother, Benny Wells, and several half-brothers and sisters.
1450wlaf.com
Zach Lloyd, double-lung transplant recipient, turns 40 today
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Zach Lloyd was hospitalized for more than eight months and received a double lung transplant due to COVID. On May 11, 2021, he was released from Vanderbilt Medical Center and able to come home to a waiting crowd that lined the streets of LaFollette. Since...
wvlt.tv
Housing communities expand quickly as people flock to East Tennessee
According to the College System of Tennessee, fall enrollment at community colleges in Tennessee have been declining. The Grainger County Sheriff says arson investigations are underway after a suspect set multiple fires. Missing Sevier Co. man’s remains found just yards away from home a year later. Updated: 14 hours...
This Is The Best All-You-Can-Eat Brunch In Tennessee
LoveFood found the best endless brunch spots in the country, including this old-school favorite in Tennessee.
2 Tennessee Cities Among The 'Hardest-Working' Cities In The U.S.
WalletHub analyzed nearly 300 cities across the country to find the most hardworking cities around.
WBBJ
TWRA says public invited to comment on next hunting season
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — You can now share your comments on next season’s hunting regulations. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says you can share ideas and concerns with their staff through February 1. Comments may end up being shared as proposals to the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission, the...
Kingsport Times-News
Bob Arrington: 'So, we loaded up the truck and moved to Tennessee'
Sometime over the holidays, I saw online, maybe in a Facebook post, possibly in a tweet, an image of the Clampett truck from the old “Beverly Hillbillies” television show. The caption read, “Said California is the place we ought to flee, so we loaded up the truck and moved to Tennessee.” Seeing it created a snort of laughter, but also spurred some thought.
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee
Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
“Most Haunted Place In Tennessee”- 5 Places You Shouldn’t Visit When You’re Alone Or At Night
Tennessee is a state with a rich history and a diverse cultural landscape, which makes it a hotspot for paranormal activity. From haunted hotels and abandoned mansions to creepy cemeteries and ghostly battlefields, there are plenty of spooky places to visit in the Volunteer State. Here are seven of the most haunted places in Tennessee:
TennCare expands dental benefits to all adult members in 2023
For the first time ever, adults on TennCare will be eligible for extensive dental benefits, starting this year. According to TennCare, this means benefits for approximately 600,000 adults.
wvlt.tv
Lottery Gives Tennesseans Chance At Millions
Your headlines from 1/9 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Scott Co. car crash with officer, Winning lottery ticket sold in East Tennessee, missing man found safe. 'The Young Fables' kick off Winter Concert Series at DreamMore Resort. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. 'The Young Fables' are made up of...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Tennessee
Tennessee might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Tennessee.
This Restaurant in Tennessee is the First of its Kind and You’ll Want to Visit
Tennessee is a state that’s overflowing with great restaurants and bars. But, there are a few establishments that definitely stand out from the rest. Buck + Board is definitely one of those places. This restaurant is located in the small town of Columbia in central Maury County.
This Tennessee County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the longest life expectancy in the state.
localmemphis.com
New license plate design for people with disabilities in Tennessee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — License plates for people with disabilities are changing in Tennessee and will look similar to the new standard blue plates which came out in 2022. Public Chapter 761 requires the design of license plates for those who are disabled or confined to wheelchairs to incorporate the new color scheme and base design of the standard plates. The Tennessee Department of Revenue said there are about 190,000 license plates registered for people with disabilities in the state.
Comments / 0