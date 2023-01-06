ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm City, FL

stuartfloridarealestatenews.com

Canoe Creek Real Estate Market Report January 2023

Canoe Creek Real Estate Market Report January 2023. For January 2023, there are 2 homes for sale in Canoe Creek in Palm City. The list prices are $565,000 and $1,249,000. This is an average list price of $907,000 which is $264.54 per sq. ft. of living area. There are also...
PALM CITY, FL
luxury-houses.net

A $15 Million Luxury Villa in Boca Raton, Florida, with a Breathtaking 40-Foot Waterfall and Tropical Paradise is on the Market

9614 Pondwood Road Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 9614 Pondwood Road, Boca Raton, Florida, is a luxury villa in a five-acre private alcove in Boca Raton. Featuring a breathtaking 40-foot waterfall, two lakes, a koi pond, and vegetation from all corners of the globe, it is perfect for entertaining and relaxing. This Home in Boca Raton offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 7,9 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9614 Pondwood Road, please contact Elliot Koolik (Phone: 561-560-0057) at Compass Florida LLC for full support and perfect service.
BOCA RATON, FL
luxury-houses.net

On The Market for $5.2 Million, This 20-Acre Luxury Estate in Fort Pierce is The Perfect Home to Live and Entertain

4560 S 25th Street Home in Fort Pierce, Florida for Sale. 4560 S 25th Street, Fort Pierce, Florida, built on 20 acres in St Lucie County. The estate is being sold furnished and impact windows, gas powered appliance including the stove, dryers, pool heater, bbq grill, and both fireplaces. This Home in Fort Pierce offers 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with nearly 5,4 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 4560 S 25th Street, please contact Chris Wilson (Phone: 561-414-6937) & Carlos Garcia (Phone: 305-303-9243) at Casabella Miami Realty for full support and perfect service.
FORT PIERCE, FL
southernboating.com

5 Best Waterfront Restaurants – Treasure Coast

Florida’s Treasure Coast, comprising Martin, St. Lucie, and Indian River counties, has some of the best waterfront restaurants on the state’s East Coast. Feel the tropical vibe in seaside settings that offer everything from sensational seafood and steaks to classic burgers and creative cocktails. Indoors or outdoors, day or night, if you want an outstanding meal with a spectacular ocean view, here are five of the best waterfront Treasure Coast restaurants to find it.
FLORIDA STATE
wqcs.org

FDOT Treasure Coast Traffic Report: January 9 through January 13

MARTIN, ST. LUCIE & INDIAN RIVER COUNTIES - Monday January 9, 2023: Treasure Coast traffic will be affected this week by ongoing construction projects and maintenance work in Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River counties, Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) officials report. Please note, any full road, ramp or bridge closures have been highlighted below.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
wqcs.org

Brightline Construction Schedule - Impact on Traffic

Florida - Tuesday January 10, 2023: Brightline has announced the following construction schedule that will affect traffic along the Treasure Coast in the coming weeks. Motorists and watercraft should proceed with extra caution through work zones and adhere to posted detour signs and speed limits. Brevard and Indian River Counties.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

I-95, Glades Road To Close Again In Boca Raton

Know When, How To Avoid… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Major road closures are planned — again — for this week in Boca Raton. Final work continues on the “Diverging Diamond” interchange at Glades and I-95, while express lane expansion and enhancement continues on […]
BOCA RATON, FL
wqcs.org

Road Closures for Stuart Boat Show to Begin 5 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 10

Stuart - Monday January 9, 2023: Motorists are advised that Dixie Highway (formerly SR707) will be closed to vehicular traffic from Albany Road (south of the old Roosevelt Bridge) to Fern Street (north of St. Lucie River drawbridge at the FEC railroad crossing) beginning at 5 a.m., Tuesday, January 10 through 5 p.m., Monday, January 16 for the 49th Annual Stuart Boat Show.
STUART, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Trader Joe's may snub West Palm Beach again

Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market.  It's a new year but some of the same old sad news. West Palm Beach may get overlooked again by the boutique grocery store Trader Joe's, which residents in the so, so popular SoSo neighborhood have been lobbying to go...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
luxury-houses.net

The Lakefront Annabelle Model Home With High-end Furnishings in Boca Raton, Florida is Asking $3.3 Million

9016 Chauvet Way Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 9016 Chauvet Way, Boca Raton, Florida, is built in the highly desired community of Boca Bridges and has more than 5000 square feet. This home is beautifully appointed with custom window treatments, stunning chandeliers, high-end furnishings and glamorous decor throughout. This Home in Boca Raton offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 5,4 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9016 Chauvet Way, please contact Lynn Schmitz (Phone: 561-504-2757) at RE/MAX Advantage Plus for full support and perfect service.
BOCA RATON, FL
veronews.com

In Memory: Jan. 9

Joseph “Jody” Curtis Ross passed away at his home in Vero Beach, FL on January 1st, 2023, at 3:41a.m. at the age of 70 after a gallant fight against Alzheimer’s Disease. Jody was a humble man. He was simple in earthly ways but deep in his faith. He was quiet and thoughtful, but when he spoke it meant he had something important to say. His dry wit could brighten the darkest of days. He loved Jesus. He cherished his family. He bravely served his country. He lived the Golden Rule by treating people as he wanted to be treated and was sacrificial in his love for others.
VERO BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Turnpike shut down after multi-vehicle crash in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Commuters are being advised to use alternative routes if traveling north on the Turnpike. Northbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike are shutdown near mile marker 138 after a multi-vehicle crash in the area. Traffic is being diverted at the Becker Road exit, according to...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL

