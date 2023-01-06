Joseph “Jody” Curtis Ross passed away at his home in Vero Beach, FL on January 1st, 2023, at 3:41a.m. at the age of 70 after a gallant fight against Alzheimer’s Disease. Jody was a humble man. He was simple in earthly ways but deep in his faith. He was quiet and thoughtful, but when he spoke it meant he had something important to say. His dry wit could brighten the darkest of days. He loved Jesus. He cherished his family. He bravely served his country. He lived the Golden Rule by treating people as he wanted to be treated and was sacrificial in his love for others.

VERO BEACH, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO