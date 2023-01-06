Read full article on original website
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Port St. LucieTed RiversPort Saint Lucie, FL
Florida driver reports encounter with 'Star Wars-like' shipRoger MarshFlorida State
This former drag racer is giving away millions in FloridaAsh JurbergFlorida State
Hobe Sound ELC's 6th Annual Chili & Salsa Cook OffKristin Leigh WilsonHobe Sound, FL
stuartfloridarealestatenews.com
Canoe Creek Real Estate Market Report January 2023
Canoe Creek Real Estate Market Report January 2023. For January 2023, there are 2 homes for sale in Canoe Creek in Palm City. The list prices are $565,000 and $1,249,000. This is an average list price of $907,000 which is $264.54 per sq. ft. of living area. There are also...
luxury-houses.net
A $15 Million Luxury Villa in Boca Raton, Florida, with a Breathtaking 40-Foot Waterfall and Tropical Paradise is on the Market
9614 Pondwood Road Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 9614 Pondwood Road, Boca Raton, Florida, is a luxury villa in a five-acre private alcove in Boca Raton. Featuring a breathtaking 40-foot waterfall, two lakes, a koi pond, and vegetation from all corners of the globe, it is perfect for entertaining and relaxing. This Home in Boca Raton offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 7,9 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9614 Pondwood Road, please contact Elliot Koolik (Phone: 561-560-0057) at Compass Florida LLC for full support and perfect service.
luxury-houses.net
On The Market for $5.2 Million, This 20-Acre Luxury Estate in Fort Pierce is The Perfect Home to Live and Entertain
4560 S 25th Street Home in Fort Pierce, Florida for Sale. 4560 S 25th Street, Fort Pierce, Florida, built on 20 acres in St Lucie County. The estate is being sold furnished and impact windows, gas powered appliance including the stove, dryers, pool heater, bbq grill, and both fireplaces. This Home in Fort Pierce offers 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with nearly 5,4 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 4560 S 25th Street, please contact Chris Wilson (Phone: 561-414-6937) & Carlos Garcia (Phone: 305-303-9243) at Casabella Miami Realty for full support and perfect service.
southernboating.com
5 Best Waterfront Restaurants – Treasure Coast
Florida’s Treasure Coast, comprising Martin, St. Lucie, and Indian River counties, has some of the best waterfront restaurants on the state’s East Coast. Feel the tropical vibe in seaside settings that offer everything from sensational seafood and steaks to classic burgers and creative cocktails. Indoors or outdoors, day or night, if you want an outstanding meal with a spectacular ocean view, here are five of the best waterfront Treasure Coast restaurants to find it.
wqcs.org
FDOT Treasure Coast Traffic Report: January 9 through January 13
MARTIN, ST. LUCIE & INDIAN RIVER COUNTIES - Monday January 9, 2023: Treasure Coast traffic will be affected this week by ongoing construction projects and maintenance work in Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River counties, Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) officials report. Please note, any full road, ramp or bridge closures have been highlighted below.
Renourishment projects in Indian River County to close 5 beaches
Residents and visitors in Indian River County will need to do a little pre-planning before heading to the sand. Their favorite beach may not be open right now.
wqcs.org
Brightline Construction Schedule - Impact on Traffic
Florida - Tuesday January 10, 2023: Brightline has announced the following construction schedule that will affect traffic along the Treasure Coast in the coming weeks. Motorists and watercraft should proceed with extra caution through work zones and adhere to posted detour signs and speed limits. Brevard and Indian River Counties.
ANOTHER ARMED ROBBERY AT A BANK DRIVE-THROUGH IN THE BOCA RATON AREA
THIS TIME SUSPECT CAUGHT ON CAMERA… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The man seen in the surveillance photo above is the suspect in an armed robbery at a bank in West Boca Raton. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says the man approached a […]
I-95, Glades Road To Close Again In Boca Raton
Know When, How To Avoid… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Major road closures are planned — again — for this week in Boca Raton. Final work continues on the “Diverging Diamond” interchange at Glades and I-95, while express lane expansion and enhancement continues on […]
wqcs.org
Road Closures for Stuart Boat Show to Begin 5 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 10
Stuart - Monday January 9, 2023: Motorists are advised that Dixie Highway (formerly SR707) will be closed to vehicular traffic from Albany Road (south of the old Roosevelt Bridge) to Fern Street (north of St. Lucie River drawbridge at the FEC railroad crossing) beginning at 5 a.m., Tuesday, January 10 through 5 p.m., Monday, January 16 for the 49th Annual Stuart Boat Show.
Trader Joe's may snub West Palm Beach again
Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market. It's a new year but some of the same old sad news. West Palm Beach may get overlooked again by the boutique grocery store Trader Joe's, which residents in the so, so popular SoSo neighborhood have been lobbying to go...
luxury-houses.net
The Lakefront Annabelle Model Home With High-end Furnishings in Boca Raton, Florida is Asking $3.3 Million
9016 Chauvet Way Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 9016 Chauvet Way, Boca Raton, Florida, is built in the highly desired community of Boca Bridges and has more than 5000 square feet. This home is beautifully appointed with custom window treatments, stunning chandeliers, high-end furnishings and glamorous decor throughout. This Home in Boca Raton offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 5,4 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9016 Chauvet Way, please contact Lynn Schmitz (Phone: 561-504-2757) at RE/MAX Advantage Plus for full support and perfect service.
veronews.com
In Memory: Jan. 9
Joseph “Jody” Curtis Ross passed away at his home in Vero Beach, FL on January 1st, 2023, at 3:41a.m. at the age of 70 after a gallant fight against Alzheimer’s Disease. Jody was a humble man. He was simple in earthly ways but deep in his faith. He was quiet and thoughtful, but when he spoke it meant he had something important to say. His dry wit could brighten the darkest of days. He loved Jesus. He cherished his family. He bravely served his country. He lived the Golden Rule by treating people as he wanted to be treated and was sacrificial in his love for others.
west-palm-beach-news.com
Stephen Ross’ Associated Plans Downtown West Palm Seaside Workplace Tower
Stephen Ross can’t get enough of downtown West Palm Beach. Already the biggest office property owner in the city, Ross’ Related Companies now plans a 25-story building that will bring 456,000 square feet of work space and 15,000 square feet of retail to downtown West Palm, according to a company news release.
wqcs.org
Monday Morning Fire in Port St. Lucie Quickly Doused by Fire District
Port St. Lucie - Monday January 9, 2023: The St. Lucie County Fire District dispatched three units to the 1800 block of SW Biltmore St. in Port St. Lucie Monday morning. Fire trucks were on the scene at 7:08 a.m. and the fire was under control at 7:30 a.m., according to the Fire District's Facebook page.
WPBF News 25
'Very troubling and traumatic': Suspect in Port St. Lucie crime spree threatened mother, 2 kids
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A Treasure Coast man who apparently went on a one-man crime spree in Port St. Lucie for about one hour is behind bars. Walter Montgomery, 56, is facing several charges. According to police, on Saturday night, Montgomery approached a mother and her two children...
Motorcyclist killed in 2-vehicle crash near Palm Springs
One person was killed Monday after a crash involving a motorcycle near Palm Springs, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.
cw34.com
Beaches in Indian River County will close temporarily for dune restoration
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Hurricanes Ian and Nicole have caused substantial damage to the beaches in Indian River County. “County beaches were hit hard. Impacts were substantial and include structural damage, dune erosion and significant beach loss," Interim County Administrator Michael Zito said. Zito made the decision...
cbs12.com
Turnpike shut down after multi-vehicle crash in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Commuters are being advised to use alternative routes if traveling north on the Turnpike. Northbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike are shutdown near mile marker 138 after a multi-vehicle crash in the area. Traffic is being diverted at the Becker Road exit, according to...
treasurecoast.com
Indian River Sheriff trying to locate missing man
Indian River Sheriff, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Indian River Sheriff is trying to local Douglas Vaughn. He was last seen on January 5 near the Vero Beach Walmart.
