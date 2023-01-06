ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

hiphop-n-more.com

Meek Mill Almost Gets into Fight with Former World Champion Gary Russell Jr (Video)

Meek Mill nearly ended up in a fight while attending Gervonta Davis’ win over Hector Luis Garcia on Saturday night in Washington DC. The Philly rapper was in the building to support Tank in the main event but also in attendance and sitting nearby was former WBC featherweight world champion Gary Russell Jr, along with some of his friends. Russell Jr has had beef with Gervonta in the past so he was supporting his rival in the fight, which seems to have led to an argument between him and Meek.
Boxing Scene

Ryan Garcia to Gervonta Davis: No More Talking, Let's Get It On

The next Garcia in line is ready for Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis. Ryan Garcia was among the world’s most interested observers during Davis’ eventual ninth-round stoppage of WBA 130-pound titlist Hector Luis Garcia (no relation) to defend his WBA ‘Regular’ lightweight title. Davis was ahead on all three scorecards after eight rounds, before Dominican Republic’s Garcia complained of blurred vision in his corner.
Boxing Scene

Gervonta Davis Stops Hector Luis Garcia After Eight Rounds

WASHINGTON – Hector Luis Garcia gave Gervonta Davis a difficult fight Saturday night until the southpaw’s power changed Garcia’s mind about continuing in the ninth round. Baltimore’s Davis drilled Garcia with a left hand that hurt the previously unbeaten 130-pound champion badly late in the eighth round....
defpen

Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis Stops Héctor Luis García To Maintain Undefeated Record

Tonight, the city of Washington, D.C. celebrated as Showtime Sports brought primetime pay-per-view boxing back to the nation’s capital. Throughout the day, fighters who grew up in the area like Demond Nicholson, Travon Marshall and Keeshawn Williams fought. Not to mention, former world champion Lamont Peterson came out of retirement for the event. With all of that said, the crowd’s attention was fixated on one man in particular — Gervonta “Tank” Davis. Boasting a record of 27-0 with 25 knockouts to go along with multiple world titles, the Baltimore, Maryland native has built up a massive fanbase. In fact, Maryland Governor-Elect Wes Moore, Lil’ Baby, Bradley Beal and Meek Mill came out to see him fight. When the opening bell rang, Davis and his opponent, WBA Super Featherweight Champion Héctor Luis Garcia, were left standing in the center of the ring with the same goal. Win!
tennisuptodate.com

Naomi Osaka withdraws from 2023 Australian Open as concerns mount over tennis future

After this past week saw the tournament questioning her whereabouts, Naomi Osaka has officially withdrawn from the 2023 Australian Open which begins on January 16. Osaka has not played since September and was at long odds to make the tournament due to photos surfacing of her on holiday with boyfriend, rapper Cordae.
The Guardian

Rising MMA star Victoria ‘The Prodigy’ Lee dies at age of 18

Victoria Lee, one of the world’s most promising young mixed martial artists, has died at the age of 18, her family have confirmed. “She has gone too soon and our family has been completely devastated since then,” wrote her sister, Angela, in an Instagram post on Saturday. “We miss her … [m]ore than anything in this world. Our family will never be the same. Life will never be the same. Victoria was the most beautiful soul who ever lived. She was the best little sister in the world.”
Popculture

Victoria Lee Dead at 18: MMA Fighter's Family Confirms Her Passing

Victoria Lee, a rising mixed martial arts star, has died. She was 18. Lee died on the day after Christmas, her family announced on Jan. 7. Lee was a high school state wrestling champion in Hawaii and competed in the ONE Championship promotion. Lee's sister, One Championship atomweight world champion...
worldboxingnews.net

Mayweather CEO defends ringside Gervonta Davis love after split

Floyd Mayweather’s right-hand man Leonard Ellerbe leaped to his defense after being spotted ringside for the Gervonta Davis Pay Per View. Ellerbe was spotted congratulating “Tank” in Washington at the end of the night, having been at the Capital One Arena in Washington to support his own fighter.
Boxing Scene

Gervonta Davis Prevails, But Mentor Peterson Falls On Undercard

Hours before the Showtime PPV cameras started rolling and Gervonta Davis became the focus of the at-home and in-person audience, one of the fighters Davis looked up to as a youngster made his return to the ring. Close to three years after deciding to walk away from active competition, Lamont...
The Guardian

Modeste M’Bami, former Cameroon and PSG star, dies at 40 after heart attack

The former Cameroon and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Modeste M’Bami died on Saturday aged 40 after suffering a heart attack. “Paris Saint-Germain is in mourning. Modeste M’Bami has passed away at the age of 40 after suffering a heart attack,” the club said in a statement. “PSG offers heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones.”
Boxing Scene

Deontay Wilder's Trainer: Most Likely The Next Fight is Andy Ruiz

Last year, the World Boxing Council set down a four man tournament of eliminators to determine a new mandatory challenger to WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. In the first stage, former unified champion Andy Ruiz picked up a twelve round decision win over Luis Ortiz. And Wilder, a former WBC champion, demolished Robert Helenius in one round.

