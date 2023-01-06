Read full article on original website
Former UFC fighter Phil Baroni moved to State prison, facing 30-50 years if found guilty of murder
Former UFC and PRIDE fighter Phil Baroni has been moved to State prison after allegedly murdering his girlfriend in Mexico. The Tribuna De La Bahia reported that Baroni was arrested over the alleged crime, which stemmed from an argument with his girlfriend. The report noted that Baroni had been on alcohol and drugs.
hiphop-n-more.com
Meek Mill Almost Gets into Fight with Former World Champion Gary Russell Jr (Video)
Meek Mill nearly ended up in a fight while attending Gervonta Davis’ win over Hector Luis Garcia on Saturday night in Washington DC. The Philly rapper was in the building to support Tank in the main event but also in attendance and sitting nearby was former WBC featherweight world champion Gary Russell Jr, along with some of his friends. Russell Jr has had beef with Gervonta in the past so he was supporting his rival in the fight, which seems to have led to an argument between him and Meek.
Boxing Scene
Ryan Garcia to Gervonta Davis: No More Talking, Let's Get It On
The next Garcia in line is ready for Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis. Ryan Garcia was among the world’s most interested observers during Davis’ eventual ninth-round stoppage of WBA 130-pound titlist Hector Luis Garcia (no relation) to defend his WBA ‘Regular’ lightweight title. Davis was ahead on all three scorecards after eight rounds, before Dominican Republic’s Garcia complained of blurred vision in his corner.
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis Stops Hector Luis Garcia After Eight Rounds
WASHINGTON – Hector Luis Garcia gave Gervonta Davis a difficult fight Saturday night until the southpaw’s power changed Garcia’s mind about continuing in the ninth round. Baltimore’s Davis drilled Garcia with a left hand that hurt the previously unbeaten 130-pound champion badly late in the eighth round....
Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis Stops Héctor Luis García To Maintain Undefeated Record
Tonight, the city of Washington, D.C. celebrated as Showtime Sports brought primetime pay-per-view boxing back to the nation’s capital. Throughout the day, fighters who grew up in the area like Demond Nicholson, Travon Marshall and Keeshawn Williams fought. Not to mention, former world champion Lamont Peterson came out of retirement for the event. With all of that said, the crowd’s attention was fixated on one man in particular — Gervonta “Tank” Davis. Boasting a record of 27-0 with 25 knockouts to go along with multiple world titles, the Baltimore, Maryland native has built up a massive fanbase. In fact, Maryland Governor-Elect Wes Moore, Lil’ Baby, Bradley Beal and Meek Mill came out to see him fight. When the opening bell rang, Davis and his opponent, WBA Super Featherweight Champion Héctor Luis Garcia, were left standing in the center of the ring with the same goal. Win!
tennisuptodate.com
Naomi Osaka withdraws from 2023 Australian Open as concerns mount over tennis future
After this past week saw the tournament questioning her whereabouts, Naomi Osaka has officially withdrawn from the 2023 Australian Open which begins on January 16. Osaka has not played since September and was at long odds to make the tournament due to photos surfacing of her on holiday with boyfriend, rapper Cordae.
wrestleview.com
WWE Hall of Famer posts video of him getting punched and stomped in the face for real, but its all a set up
WWE Hall Of Famer Tony Atlas has posted a video of himself getting punched and stomped repeatedly in the face by a woman, while lying on the floor. It would be appear the above video, based on not only what Atlas wrote on Twitter (see below) with the video, but a 2012 report from TMZ, that this was all a set up by Atlas.
Rising MMA star Victoria ‘The Prodigy’ Lee dies at age of 18
Victoria Lee, one of the world’s most promising young mixed martial artists, has died at the age of 18, her family have confirmed. “She has gone too soon and our family has been completely devastated since then,” wrote her sister, Angela, in an Instagram post on Saturday. “We miss her … [m]ore than anything in this world. Our family will never be the same. Life will never be the same. Victoria was the most beautiful soul who ever lived. She was the best little sister in the world.”
Popculture
Victoria Lee Dead at 18: MMA Fighter's Family Confirms Her Passing
Victoria Lee, a rising mixed martial arts star, has died. She was 18. Lee died on the day after Christmas, her family announced on Jan. 7. Lee was a high school state wrestling champion in Hawaii and competed in the ONE Championship promotion. Lee's sister, One Championship atomweight world champion...
MMAmania.com
Watch ‘Davis vs. Garcia’ Showtime PPV ‘Prelims’ undercard stream | Video
One of boxing’s most vicious knockout artists will be back in action later tonight (Sat., Jan. 7, 2023) live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., as Gervonta Davis (27-0, 25 KO) lays his WBA lightweight title on the line against Hector Garcia (16-0, 10 KO).
Complex
Drake Poses for Photo with World Cup Star, Ex-Miss Croatia Winner Ivana Knöll in Miami
It looks like Drake may have found his inspiration for his future songs after ex-Miss Croatia Ivana Knöll, who rose to international fame during the World Cup, posted a picture of them together in Miami. While Knöll was famous in Croatia for years, her international fame grew exponentially over...
MMAmania.com
Choosy Dustin Poirier advised to retire from UFC — ‘There’s not a lot of Michael Chandlers left’
That’s because the No. 4-ranked lightweight can’t seem to land a fight against another top contender, despite repeated callouts of both Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier. “Do Bronx” has maintained radio silence but “The Diamond” ... well, he’s just not excited about throwing hands with Dariush.
worldboxingnews.net
Mayweather CEO defends ringside Gervonta Davis love after split
Floyd Mayweather’s right-hand man Leonard Ellerbe leaped to his defense after being spotted ringside for the Gervonta Davis Pay Per View. Ellerbe was spotted congratulating “Tank” in Washington at the end of the night, having been at the Capital One Arena in Washington to support his own fighter.
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis: 'I’d Rather Beat Someone Up for 12 Rounds Than Get the Knockout'
One of boxing’s most lethal punchers apparently is not nearly as enamored with knockouts as some might think. Gervonta Davis, the hard-hitting lightweight southpaw from Baltimore, says he would derive more satisfaction from dragging out a beating through 12 rounds than curtailing a fight with a stoppage. Davis, 28,...
Henry Cejudo “beats Aljamain and destroys Sean O’Malley” according to UFC veteran Matt Brown
Henry Cejudo will defeat Aljamain Sterling and dismantle Sean O’Malley if UFC veteran Matt Brown’s prediction comes true. Sterling, the reigning UFC Bantamweight Champion, has said that a showdown with Cejudo is likely to take place in March. Cejudo’s manager told MMAFighting that the bout was a done deal.
Boxing Scene
Blair Cobbs Rips Jaron Ennis: “Why Is He Not Fighting Fighters That Think They Can Beat Him?”
The spectacular KOs have come in droves for Jaron Ennis. The switch-hitting star out of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, has made it look incredibly easy in the ring, at least thus far. On Saturday tonight, the welterweight up-and-comer went the distance, but won just about every round against unheralded Karen Chukhadzhian. News...
Boxing Scene
Jaron Ennis: Everyone Knows I Want Spence, I'll Keep Waiting Until Time is Right
Washington - Rising welterweight star Jaron “Boots” Ennis (30-0, 27 KOs) cruised to a unanimous decision over Karen Chukhadzhian (21-2, 11 KOs) to earn the vacant Interim IBF welterweight title after going 12 rounds for the first time by the score of 120-108 three times. “I learned to...
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis Prevails, But Mentor Peterson Falls On Undercard
Hours before the Showtime PPV cameras started rolling and Gervonta Davis became the focus of the at-home and in-person audience, one of the fighters Davis looked up to as a youngster made his return to the ring. Close to three years after deciding to walk away from active competition, Lamont...
Modeste M’Bami, former Cameroon and PSG star, dies at 40 after heart attack
The former Cameroon and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Modeste M’Bami died on Saturday aged 40 after suffering a heart attack. “Paris Saint-Germain is in mourning. Modeste M’Bami has passed away at the age of 40 after suffering a heart attack,” the club said in a statement. “PSG offers heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones.”
Boxing Scene
Deontay Wilder's Trainer: Most Likely The Next Fight is Andy Ruiz
Last year, the World Boxing Council set down a four man tournament of eliminators to determine a new mandatory challenger to WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. In the first stage, former unified champion Andy Ruiz picked up a twelve round decision win over Luis Ortiz. And Wilder, a former WBC champion, demolished Robert Helenius in one round.
