Norfolk, VA

WAVY News 10

Richneck Elementary 3rd grader speaks out about school safety

10 On Your Side's Jon Dowding reports. Richneck Elementary 3rd grader speaks out about school …. 10 On Your Side's Jon Dowding reports. WAVY's Julie Millet reports. Read More: https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/safety-a-focus-at-new-rivers-casino-portsmouth/. Special Election Tuesday covers Virginia 7th Senate …. WAVY's Chris Horne reports live. January 10, 2023. Read More: https://www.wavy.com/news/politics/virginia-politics/adams-rouse-make-final-pitches-in-race-for-virginias-7th-district-senate-seat/. Grand...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Survivors and families of VB mass shootings hold press conference

Survivors and families of VB mass shootings hold …. WAVY's Julie Millet reports. Read More: https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/safety-a-focus-at-new-rivers-casino-portsmouth/. Special Election Tuesday covers Virginia 7th Senate …. WAVY's Chris Horne reports live. January 10, 2023. Read More: https://www.wavy.com/news/politics/virginia-politics/adams-rouse-make-final-pitches-in-race-for-virginias-7th-district-senate-seat/. Grand opening of Rivers Casino in Portsmouth delayed. WAVY's Amy Avery reports live on January...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Residents start referendum petition regarding Chesapeake mega site

WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. Residents start referendum petition regarding Chesapeake …. WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. Chesapeake Regional Medical Center wins approval …. The approval comes after a recommendation by the Division of Certificate of Public Need (COPN) staff in November, and over five years after the...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Sunday Sitdown: Hampton City Schools discusses FLEx Program for students

On this week's Sunday Sitdown with Jon Dowding, Hampton City Schools wants families to know about a unique, free virtual learning option for students. Sunday Sitdown: Hampton City Schools discusses FLEx …. On this week's Sunday Sitdown with Jon Dowding, Hampton City Schools wants families to know about a unique,...
HAMPTON, VA
virginiamercury.com

6-year-old shoots teacher in Newport News and more Va. headlines

• A 6-year-old boy shot a teacher at a Newport News elementary school Friday afternoon after an “altercation” between the two. The teacher was said to be in stable condition over the weekend.—Daily Press. • Two Charlottesville elementary schools are being renamed after a tense debate over...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk Festevents announces ’23 events season

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Festevents unveiled its 41st season of events, which begins in early May with the 15th annual Spring Town Point Virginia Wine Festival. That event takes places May 6-7, followed by the 33rd annual Bayou Boogaloo Cajun Music & Food Festival May 19-21. Tickets for...
NORFOLK, VA
969wsig.com

Special delivery to Sentara RHM

A special delivery was made Friday to the pediatrics unit of Sentara RMH. Steven Faught, owner of Shenandoah Automotive, delivered 800 pairs of children’s socks. He said customers donated the items and they will be worn by children receiving medical care at the hospital. Faught stated in a news...
