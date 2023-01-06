Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher could lose custody while the kid is placed under purview of Social ServiceVictorNewport News, VA
Dollar General Store Closed IndefinitelyJoel EisenbergNewport News, VA
Ever Forward ship owners to pay $676,200 for Chesapeake oyster bar restorationDoug StewartBaltimore, MD
A 6-year-old in custody after shooting and wounding his teacher with a handgunMargaret MinnicksNewport News, VA
Teacher In Critical Condition After Being Shot By 1st GraderStill UnsolvedNewport News, VA
Related
More than 700 kids in Virginia wait to be adopted; not enough foster families
According to the Children's Home Society of Virginia, more than 700 children in the commonwealth are waiting to be adopted.
WAVY News 10
Richneck Elementary 3rd grader speaks out about school safety
10 On Your Side's Jon Dowding reports. Richneck Elementary 3rd grader speaks out about school …. 10 On Your Side's Jon Dowding reports. WAVY's Julie Millet reports. Read More: https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/safety-a-focus-at-new-rivers-casino-portsmouth/. Special Election Tuesday covers Virginia 7th Senate …. WAVY's Chris Horne reports live. January 10, 2023. Read More: https://www.wavy.com/news/politics/virginia-politics/adams-rouse-make-final-pitches-in-race-for-virginias-7th-district-senate-seat/. Grand...
What Va. lawmakers, leaders are doing after school shooting involving student
Following the incident, local and state leaders were left with questions as to how something like this could happen and what can be done to prevent a similar tragedy in the future.
WAVY News 10
Survivors and families of VB mass shootings hold press conference
Survivors and families of VB mass shootings hold …. WAVY's Julie Millet reports. Read More: https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/safety-a-focus-at-new-rivers-casino-portsmouth/. Special Election Tuesday covers Virginia 7th Senate …. WAVY's Chris Horne reports live. January 10, 2023. Read More: https://www.wavy.com/news/politics/virginia-politics/adams-rouse-make-final-pitches-in-race-for-virginias-7th-district-senate-seat/. Grand opening of Rivers Casino in Portsmouth delayed. WAVY's Amy Avery reports live on January...
Virginia Beach pantry gives struggling service members access to meals & more
The shelves are stocked with everything you'd expect to in a store, but the shoppers at Patriot's Pantry are exclusively active-duty military members and their families. And they don't pay a dime.
WAVY News 10
Residents start referendum petition regarding Chesapeake mega site
WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. Residents start referendum petition regarding Chesapeake …. WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. Chesapeake Regional Medical Center wins approval …. The approval comes after a recommendation by the Division of Certificate of Public Need (COPN) staff in November, and over five years after the...
WAVY News 10
Sunday Sitdown: Hampton City Schools discusses FLEx Program for students
On this week's Sunday Sitdown with Jon Dowding, Hampton City Schools wants families to know about a unique, free virtual learning option for students. Sunday Sitdown: Hampton City Schools discusses FLEx …. On this week's Sunday Sitdown with Jon Dowding, Hampton City Schools wants families to know about a unique,...
Families of VB mass shooting victims call for transparency
Survivors and families of the victims who died during the May 31, 2019 mass shooting in the Virginia Beach Municipal Center held a press conference Tuesday demanding answers from city officials.
virginiamercury.com
6-year-old shoots teacher in Newport News and more Va. headlines
• A 6-year-old boy shot a teacher at a Newport News elementary school Friday afternoon after an “altercation” between the two. The teacher was said to be in stable condition over the weekend.—Daily Press. • Two Charlottesville elementary schools are being renamed after a tense debate over...
Chesapeake Regional Medical Center gets approval for open-heart surgery program
Chesapeake Regional Medical Center has been granted approval by the Virginia State Health Commissioner, Dr. Colin Greene, to offer open-heart surgery at the hospital.
Non-profit in Chesapeake host Teen Day Party to support foster care children
The inaugural event which featured food, a photo booth, games and more, was for ages 13 and up in foster care and presented an opportunity to connect with teens
Safety a focus at new Rivers Casino Portsmouth
"Safety and security of the facility and the surrounding area has been one of the top topics," said Portsmouth Mayor Shannon Glover.
WAVY News 10
Norfolk Festevents announces ’23 events season
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Festevents unveiled its 41st season of events, which begins in early May with the 15th annual Spring Town Point Virginia Wine Festival. That event takes places May 6-7, followed by the 33rd annual Bayou Boogaloo Cajun Music & Food Festival May 19-21. Tickets for...
Family of Newport News teacher shot by student asks for letters of encouragement
The family of a Newport News teacher shot by her 6-year-old student Friday is asking community members for letters of encouragement.
GoFundMe started for Abby Zwerner, first-grade teacher who was shot
The fundraiser's description states that the GoFundMe was organized by Hannah Zwerner, Abby's twin sister
WUSA
Verify: Can a 6-year-old be sent to a juvenile detention facility in Virginia?
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A 6-year-old boy is accused of shooting his first-grade teacher with no fight and no warning beforehand in Newport News, Virginia. Teacher Abby Zwerner was reportedly giving a lesson when the child stood up, took out a gun and shot her. Newport News police Chief...
969wsig.com
Special delivery to Sentara RHM
A special delivery was made Friday to the pediatrics unit of Sentara RMH. Steven Faught, owner of Shenandoah Automotive, delivered 800 pairs of children’s socks. He said customers donated the items and they will be worn by children receiving medical care at the hospital. Faught stated in a news...
‘How are you going to keep us safe?’: Richneck Elementary 3rd grader has a message for America
As Richneck Elementary School students await their return to the building next week, one 3rd grader has a message for Newport News Public Schools and the country.
HRT OnDemand Program extended a month
Hampton Roads Transit announced a one month extension to the OnDemand Service that began on July 10, 2022.
WAVY News 10
VB Police encourage use of Project Lifesaver after finding man with dementia
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Police are encouraging people to sign up for the Project Lifesaver electronic tracking program used to find people who have Alzheimer’s disease and related disorders, or people with Down’s Syndrome or autism spectrum disorder who may become lost or endangered.
Comments / 2