NASHVILLE, TN. (WLAF)- With the Tennessee General Assembly preparing for its next session, several bills are before the house and the senate. Among those are:. SB0071: Requires the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to perform forensic analysis of sexual assault evidence collection kits within 30 days of the bureau’s receipt of the sexual assault evidence collection kit from a law enforcement agency; requires the bureau to submit a plan for eliminating any existing backlog of sexual assault evidence collection kits waiting for analysis; requires the bureau to expunge a DNA record from a local, state, or national DNA database under certain circumstances. This bill has a matching bill in the senate.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO