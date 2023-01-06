Florida State offered DeSoto (Texas) junior linebacker Brandon Booker on Sunday evening. Booker mentioned FSU linebackers coach Randy Shannon when sharing news of the offer. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound linebacker, who is not yet ranked by 247Sports.com or the 247Sports.com Composite Recruiting Rankings for the 2024 class, was ultra-productive as a junior. He helped DeSoto to a 14-2 record and a state championship, while recording 137 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks. He also had four interceptions, two pass breakups, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery for a touchdown. His junior season highlights are below:

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO