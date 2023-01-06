Read full article on original website
While keeping an eye on 2024, DeSantis begins his second term with the slogan "Where woke goes to die."Malek SherifFlorida State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From TallahasseeTed RiversTallahassee, FL
Judge Refused to Dismiss Wire Fraud Charges Against Andrew GillumJavier ManjarresTallahassee, FL
Here's Where It Might Snow in Florida this Holiday WeekUncovering FloridaFlorida State
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State football, recruiting news: FSU enters 2023 surrounded by hype
Congratulations to the Georgia Bulldogs back-to-back National Champions. The season is officially in the books which means its time for some way-too-early top 25 rankings and the masses are feeling the Seminoles. Highest ranking: No. 3 on one ballot. Not only has Florida State cleaned up in the portal for...
Tomahawk Nation
FSU finishes 11th in final 2022 AP poll
Florida State football finished off the 2022 season in thrilling fashion, beating the Oklahoma Sooners in the Cheez-It Bowl, wrapping up the Seminoles’ most successful season since 2016. The win was FSU’s 10th, its first time logging more than seven wins since that year, and its first bowl victory...
Florida State concludes 2022-23 season on cusp of top-10 in final AP Top-25 Poll
The Seminoles finished the year as the highest-ranked team in the ACC.
The Battle's End announces relationship with FSU DT transfer Darrell Jackson
TALLAHASSEE -- Earlier in the day, Noles247 broke the news that Miami defensive line transfer Darrell Jackson had enrolled at Florida State on the first day of classes for the spring semester. This afternoon, The Battle's End announced a relationship with Jackson, further confirming his presence moving forward in Tallahassee:
FSU offers 2024 LB Brandon Booker
Florida State offered DeSoto (Texas) junior linebacker Brandon Booker on Sunday evening. Booker mentioned FSU linebackers coach Randy Shannon when sharing news of the offer. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound linebacker, who is not yet ranked by 247Sports.com or the 247Sports.com Composite Recruiting Rankings for the 2024 class, was ultra-productive as a junior. He helped DeSoto to a 14-2 record and a state championship, while recording 137 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks. He also had four interceptions, two pass breakups, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery for a touchdown. His junior season highlights are below:
BREAKING: DL transfer Darrell Jackson is enrolled at Florida State
Miami defensive line transfer Darrell Jackson is enrolled at Florida State, Noles247 has learned. FSU's first day of classes is on Monday and Jackson appears good-to-go moving forward. Jackson first entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on December 7. That same day, Jackson announced he was transferring to FSU. After taking...
Tomahawk Nation
FSU women’s basketball is upset at Boston College in overtime
Florida State (15-3, 4-1 ACC) fell to Boston College (13-5, 3-2 ACC) by a 77-71 score today in Chestnut Hill, MA. Both teams started out a bit out of sorts. There were plenty of missed shots and turnovers. However, Jazmine Massengill stayed calm and managed to score six points in the quarter to pace Florida State. The Seminoles took a 16-11 lead into the second quarter on the strength of an Erin Howard triple as time expired.
Tomahawk Nation
Sunday Seminoles Summary: How to watch FSU Women’s Basketball, Soccer, Baseball, Tennis, and other sports news
In case you missed the last ‘TN Triple-S’ coverage of Florida State Seminoles athletics, here is the recap: Sunday Seminoles Summary: FSU Basketball, Soccer, Golf, and other sports news. Some of the athletes at Florida State have already started their winter season schedules, and Tomahawk Nation is committed...
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State Women's Sports
Florida State Seminoles women's basketball, soccer, volleyball, and softball scores, recaps, previews, and breakdowns. Catching you up on the latest in Florida State Seminoles athletics. The early enrollees and transfer acquisitions are making their way to Tallahassee. By LastNoleofKrypton January 6. The Noles take care of business in impressive fashion.
Tomahawk Nation
“All I want to do is win:” Matthew Cleveland’s hot streak helping FSU bounce back
After the Florida State Seminoles started the 2022-23 season with a 1-9 record head coach Leonard Hamilton and his staff had to adjust and reconfigure, adapting from regularly having a roster of experienced players and trying to build cohesion behind FSU’s newcomers amid a flurry of availability issues. In...
thetalontimes.com
FSU Versus UF
In their most recent showdown, the Florida State University Seminoles beat the University of Florida Gators. This was an extremely close game, by 8 points. FSU made six touchdowns and one field goal, ending the game with 45 points. UF made five touchdowns and one field goal, ending with 38 points.
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State dominates Georgia Tech at home
Florida State hoops was back in Tallahassee for a conference match against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The Seminoles were favored in the matchup, but GT held a three-game winning streak against the Noles in previous matchups, carrying the winning formula against head coach Leonard Hamilton. That wasn’t the case in today’s matchup as the Seminoles defeated the Yellow Jackets 75-64. Florida State moves to 5-11 on the season, gaining a very important piece in Baba Miller next game.
tallahasseemagazine.com
Slim Chickens Opens First Tallahassee Location
On January 9, Slim Chickens, a leader in the “better chicken” segment of fast-casual restaurants, continued the expansion of its 100% all-natural, fresh chicken and unrivaled flavor in Florida, with its newest opening at 2441 N Monroe St in Tallahassee. College sweethearts Angelo and Kim Crowell are embarking...
WCTV
Tallahassee Police rolls out pedestrian, bike safety enforcement plan
A new restaurant owned by a former NFL player and his wife opened in Tallahassee. Negotiations remain at a standstill between Thomas County and the humane society. Both organizations are now operating under new protocols since their 10 year contract expired December 31. Mike's First Alert Forecast - Monday, Jan....
fsunews.com
FBI arrests Winter Park man in connection with mass shooting threat to FSU
On Jan. 3, 2022, the FBI arrested a 19-year-old Winter Park man for threatening to kill gay people at Florida State University. Sean Michael Albert, who is currently being held in federal detention in Orlando, admitted to federal agents that he posted a photo of a semi-automatic rifle with threats to commit a mass shooting at FSU. Albert was arrested on a federal charge of making an interstate communication to threaten to injure another person.
famunews.com
FAMU Announces Pastor Quincy Griffin as 2023 MLK Convocation Speaker
Florida A&M University alumnus and Tallahassee pastor Quincy D. Griffin, Sr. has been announced as the 2023 Martin Luther King Jr. Convocation speaker. The event will be held at 10:10 a.m. Friday, January 13 in the Al Lawson Multipurpose Center, 1800 Wahnish Way, Tallahassee. “Pastor Quincy Griffin is a gifted...
fsunews.com
Need some plans? Here are the must-know upcoming events in Tallahassee
Tallahassee’s vibrant nightlife and diverse entertainment scene offer a plethora of different options to change a lazy afternoon into a very exciting evening. In the upcoming Spring semester, both on and off campus, there are many events for everyone to enjoy – regardless of the budget. Concerts showcasing...
denisesanger.com
Top Beaches Near Tallahassee Florida What you Need To Know
The Secret’s Out: Exploring the Hidden Gems at the Best Beaches Near Tallahassee Florida. Tallahassee may not be the first city you think of when planning a beach vacation, but this vibrant Floridian capital is actually quite close to some of the best beaches on the Florida Gulf Coast of Mexico. It is actually home to friendly beaches and towns.
Restaurant owner starts scholarship to support Florida A&M University students
Gabe Lovett, an alum of Florida A&M University, is also starting his own foundation which includes giving out two $1,000 scholarships a year to Florida A&M University students.
tallahasseemagazine.com
A Lasting Dream Realized
As a young woman, Brenda Moss worked long hours at a hair salon — and then served additional clients at home. As days drew to a close, she’d sketch her dream salon. “My eyes have always been bigger than my pockets,” Moss said. “But my dad was an entrepreneur, being one of the first Black plumbers in Tallahassee to run his own business, so I really felt I could make my dreams happen.”
