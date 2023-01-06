Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new location in OhioKristen WaltersOberlin, OH
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Local Business Offers Opportunity for Local Crafters & ArtisansCottage Hill Farm Market LLCBrunswick, OH
Woman whose face tattoo mugshot went viral stuns internet with reverse transformation: ‘I feel proud’ShamsCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get a Cheesesteak in ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
'Through thick and thin, you were all there for and with us' | Popular Lakewood sweets shop Fear's Confections to close on Valentine's Day
LAKEWOOD, Ohio — The owners of Fear's Confections announced the upcoming closing of their business through their Facebook page last week. The popular sweets shop has been in business since 2010 and will close up shop in just over a month on Valentine's Day at 9 p.m. They will continue to fill orders placed before their closing after Valentine's Day to fulfill the demand.
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these local joints (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you find yourself on the eastside, the fried chicken at this place is a must. You can get their delicious crispy chicken with one of their breading options: mild, Cajun, honey crisp, and seasoned. Customers especially enjoy the honey crisp breading. Feast on wings, thighs, breasts, and/or tenders. V's offers a selection of sauces such as original BBQ, creamy honey mustard, ranch, BBQ chipotle, creamy hot, and Louisiana hot. They also have a great chicken sandwich featuring three chicken tenders, sliced pickles, and V's sauce between brioche buns.
'I really appreciate it': Al Roker gives shout out to Cleveland in thankful message after hospitalization
CLEVELAND — A familiar face was back with the GO! morning show Tuesday -- and we couldn't be more excited!. Our friend Al Roker, who has become a weekly staple here at 3News, made his first appearance with us since he was hospitalized late last year. “I feel good....
Cedar Point gives update on future of Top Thrill Dragster: 'New formula of thrills' coming in 2024
SANDUSKY, Ohio — Cedar Point fans have been waiting months for an update on what’s happening with the park’s Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster. Now... A small tease has been unleashed... Cedar Point shared a video at noon Monday that features various clips of the ride’s towering...
Beloved Italian restaurant on East 185th was saved by its neighborhood
There a lot of work happening on East 185th Street in Cleveland, but while it may be an up and coming neighborhood, there’s one staple restaurant in the heart of it all.
66th annual Progressive Cleveland Boat Show returns to I-X Center
CLEVELAND — Get your summer vibes going! The Progressive Cleveland Boat Show is back and better than ever in its 66th year. The show runs from Thursday, Jan. 12, through Sunday, Jan. 15, at Cleveland's I-X Center. Visitors will, once again, be able to climb aboard the hundreds of...
Doctors to give update on Damar Hamlin, why the Browns fired Bernie Kosar, Akron teacher strike avoided, Cedar Point to reopen Top Thrill Dragster
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Monday, January 9, 2023, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Doctors are expected to give another update on Damar Hamlin’s condition today at 3 pm. Plus, learn what we...
14-year-old boy reported missing from Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police asked the community on Jan 7. to help find a missing 14-year-old Mario Eads. He is described by police as 5′8″ tall, 180 pounds, with a black afro. Police say Eads was last seen wearing black and white Nike pants, and a...
21 Cleveland Slang Terms You Should Know
Memorize these terms so you can sound like a native.
20-year-old man found stabbed multiple times in South Euclid
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio — On Monday, January 9, 2023, South Euclid police were called to the area of Sheffield and Prasse Roads for a male bleeding in the street asking for help. When officers arrived, they found a male that had been stabbed multiple times. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition. Police have identified the victim as 20-year-old DMichael Jamaal Benjamin of Cleveland.
'I'm just in limbo': Euclid woman's stolen Kia is found, but nightmare continues
EUCLID, Ohio — For Megan Kyea, the nightmare of having her car stolen has continued long after her vehicle was recovered. "When I picked it up it was trashed," Kyea said. Her Kia was stolen on November 29th from her workplace on the West Bank of the Flats. She said the vehicle was missing for 12 days, found by police, impounded and then taken to a repair shop where they were able to fix just one of her broken windows.
Akron man robbed trying to buy PlayStation 4
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Akron Police Department, a 25-year-old man was robbed trying to buy a PlayStation 4 on Jan. 6. Police say they received a call from a 25-year-old man and reported a social media-related robbery. Officers arrived at the 800 block of Raymond Street around...
This Might Be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in Ohio
From scenic lakes in the north to mountains and rolling hills in the south, there's no shortage of beauty here in the state of Ohio and it comes as no surprise that there are also many beautiful restaurants located here too.
Body found in pond at assisted living community
SANDUSKY – A body was found Tuesday in a pond at the Parkvue Community on Boardwalk Boulevard. According to a report from the Perkins Township Police Department, officers responded to the assisted living community for a missing persons report. The missing individual was found deceased in a pond area of the property.
Man fatally shot by sister’s boyfriend in Cleveland’s Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio - A man died after he was allegedly shot by his sister’s boyfriend Thursday in the city’s Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood, according to police. Thomas McGrath, 38, was shot about 7:30 p.m., according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Police found McGrath on the ground next to his vehicle in the 2000 block of West 81st Street, north of Lorain Avenue. McGrath was shot in the groin, police said.
Numerous Luxury Cars Stolen From Another Ohio Dealership
A string of car thefts plaguing Northeast Ohio continues unabated after three MY2023 Mercedes-Benz vehicles were stolen from Mercedes-Benz of Akron on Thursday. WKYC Channel 3 reports that the vehicles were stolen overnight. According to police, two of the stolen cars were found on Cleveland's east side on Thursday. This...
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area
If you find yourself in Greater Akron, you should check out these local places (this list is not at all comprehensive!). Located in Cuyahoga Falls, this diner offers tasty breakfasts that are a great way to start your morning. You can't go wrong with staples like the country fried steak with sausage gravy and pancakes (the restaurant offers regular, oatmeal, pecan, blueberry, banana, chocolate chip, and coconut pancakes). Patrons also recommend the diner's croissant French toast, pesto tomato provolone omelet, and eggs benedict.
Winning Powerball lottery ticket worth $2 million sold in Northeast Ohio: See where the ticket was sold
VERMILION, Ohio — Check your tickets!. Although nobody hit the $320 million jackpot in the Powerball drawing for Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, the Ohio Lottery says a $2 million ticket was sold in Northeast Ohio. The winning ticket, which matched 5/5 numbers, was sold at the Get-Go in Vermilion.
Streetsboro firefighter in intensive care after collapsing during training
STREETSBORO, Ohio — A member of the Streetsboro Fire Department is in intensive care at a Portage County hospital after collapsing during a training session and being given cardiac life support. According to a Facebook post from the Streetsboro Fire Department, the incident happened at approximately 11:50 a.m. on...
