Brunello Cucinelli on track to hit €1 billion in revenue as sales climb 29%

To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Brunello Cucinelli said sales reached €919.5 million in 2022, a 29.1 per cent increase compared to the previous year. The company is on track for the €1 billion revenue landmark in 2023 thanks to strong market demand, a standout performance in the US and the “logoless luxury” trend in China.

