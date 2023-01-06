ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
phantomprimo1
4d ago

I'm sorry but I pay my bills, we pay enough in the taxes and such why should I have to help pay someone else's who just doesn't want to pay. I get giving help where it's needed, but I don't when it's pure laziness and people who just want someone else to take care of them and their responsibility

Melissa Tiffany
4d ago

I'm sorry but pass that $600 million "bailout” onto to National Grid ratepayers? so we're supposed to fund this bailout? my bill is through the roof as it is! I make a little too much to get HEAP & I'm struggling myself to meet my installment payment agreement plus our monthly bill. I feel bad for ppl with enormous past due bills from the pandemic. we ALL suffered & are trying to catch up. national grid should work it out between their customers & not foot us on it.

?????
4d ago

ELECTRICITY IS A HUMAN ESSENTIAL. ELECTRICITY IS A NON HUMAN ESSENTIAL FOR JUST ABOUT EVERYTHING THAT OPERATES. NEW YORK STATE ,INSTEAD OF GIVING MORE MONEY AWAY AND BILLING THE TAXPAYER ....MANDATE AND SET RESTRICTIONS ON THE COST. It's wrong that now 2023 and society is struggling to pay for the greed and corruption of the very thing we all need. The money being made off the greed is horrendous.

