FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Eden Rooftop Bar is set to open in downtown Phoenix.Raj guleriaPhoenix, NY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SyracuseTed RiversSyracuse, NY
Top 5 Places to Eat in Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
Missing Elbridge Woman Found Dead After Mysterious Disappearance In Carpenter FallsRootbound HomesteadElbridge, NY
Top 10 Things To Do In Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
After resident wanders miles away, Bishop nursing home hit with NY’s harshest citation
Syracuse, N.Y. — A resident of Bishop Rehabilitation and Nursing Center with memory problems walked out of the facility unnoticed Dec. 28 and was missing for more than five hours before police found him unharmed several miles away. Eight days later, the state Health Department cited Bishop for “immediate...
1037qcountry.com
Dryden mourns loss of ‘insightful’ town official
DRYDEN, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Dryden are grieving the loss of a former Town Board member. Jim Skaley recently passed away at age 79. Officials say he was an “insightful and thoughtful” advocate for Dryden. His Town Board seat will be fulfilled by Christina Dravis through...
Popular 89-year-old diner soon returning to 24-hour service for the first time since Covid shutdown
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — For the first time since the Covid pandemic forced restaurants and bars to close on March 16, 2020, a favorite Central New York diner will soon return to serving 24 hours a day. The B’ville Diner at 18 E. Genesee St. will resume its all-night hours...
New hotel proposed in eastern Onondaga County
DeWitt, N.Y. – A new, four-story hotel with 126 rooms is proposed for a vacant piece of land at 6595 Thompson Road in the Carrier Circle area. The hotel, which would be named the Liv-Away Hotel, is being developed by Bellevue, Washington-based West 77 Partners, said Steve Calocerinos of Calocerinos Engineers. The engineering firm is working on the project.
See 4 Onondaga County towns with average home sale prices up at least $30K
Syracuse, N.Y. — Average home sale prices are up at least $30,000 in four Onondaga County towns to start 2023, according to new data. Average prices are up that much in Skaneateles, Spafford, Onondaga and Manlius. They’re up at least $25,000 in seven other towns, according to Central New York Information Service Inc., an arm of the Greater Syracuse Association of Realtors.
Central NY church where 2 brothers brutally abused by pastor, family set on fire, man charged
New Hartford, N.Y. — The Word of Life Church in Oneida County where two brothers were brutally beaten by family members and a pastor was set on fire this weekend, police said. Mark E. Palmano, 43, of New Hartford, was arrested Monday in connection with the fire in the...
How can we let Cazenovia College just shut down? (Your Letters)
With all of the manufacturing we have lost in Central New York and crumbling infrastructure, I have to ask: Why are we going to spend $86 million for an aquarium and let an educational institution like Cazenovia College close down? Look at what happened when to Thompson Road when UTC, Oberdorfer, Howard Johnson, Cavallaro’s, gas stations and any number of other assorted businesses shut down or jumped ship.
22,000 orders, most for $12.71, in a weekend? Powell brothers lacrosse company hit by cyber attack
Chittenango, N.Y. — A suspected cyber attack targeting a Central New York lacrosse supply store owned by the Powell brothers rang up thousands of attempted fraudulent transactions, according to one of the company’s owners. It was clear quickly that something was seriously amiss: Powell Lacrosse in Chittenango received...
Firefighters use ropes to rescue person who fell off Syracuse bridge over Onondaga Creek
Syracuse, N.Y. — A person was rescued by Syracuse firefighters after they fell off a bridge over Onondaga Creek in downtown Syracuse and got stuck, firefighters said. At 10:08 a.m. Monday firefighters arrived near the Dickerson Street bridge, adjacent to South Clinton Street, according to a news release from the Syracuse Fire Department.
Long-time fast-food tenant at Destiny USA in Syracuse has closed
Syracuse, N.Y. — Arby’s, the fast-food roast beef restaurant that has been part of Destiny USA’s food court for more than 20 years, closed Sunday. A man who answered the phone at the Destiny location this morning confirmed it is closed “for good” but provided no other information. Destiny USA officials have not responded to syracuse.com inquiries today, and neither has Arby’s corporate team.
TK Tavern in Camillus plans to reopen after fire: ‘We are strong and refuse to give up’
Camillus, N. Y. — Through floods and the Covid pandemic, the owners of TK Tavern in Camillus continued to provide food, drinks and live entertainment for their patrons. They’re not going to let the fire that heavily damaged the tavern on Saturday stop them now. Co-owners Koby Betts...
Wait A Minute- These Are Illegal On Roads In Upstate New York?
While driving through out the Utica, Rome and Upstate New York region, have you ever wondered if red light cameras were legal or illegal? We have the answer. What Are The Laws On Traffic Cameras In New York State?. Honestly, this law is pretty easy to follow. Outside of New...
These Central NY counties are among top 10 shortest, longest life expectancies in NY
Multiple Central New York counties appear on new lists of the New York counties with the shortest and longest life expectancies in New York. The lists, published by Stacker, use data from the 2022 County Health Rankings and Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Mortality data comes from the National Vital Statistics System.
50 years (plus one day) on the Syracuse radio waves: Meet CNY’s longest-running DJ
Someone should make Bill Knowlton a bumper sticker — “Bluegrass: disturbingly good.”. One of Knowlton’s WCNY colleagues, a classical music station host, described bluegrass this way to him many years ago. Knowlton liked it. “People say jazz is America’s only art form,” said Knowlton. “Bluegrass is another.”...
SyraQs: Once homeless, city planning commissioner is now a motivational speaker
Editor’s note: Central New York is full of vibrant, intriguing, thoughtful, bright people committed to making our region a better place. Every Monday, we’ll publish a fast-paced question-and-answer session with one of them. Here is today’s interview, edited and condensed for clarity. * * * * *
Syracuse’s Redhouse loses executive director to North Carolina university
The Redhouse Arts Center in downtown Syracuse is losing its executive director, according to a Monday press release. Samara Hannah, who has filled that post for 8 years, will move to North Carolina in February for a new job. She will be the executive director for corporate and foundation relations for North Carolina State University.
Police pursue vehicle on Interstate 81, 690 and through Eastwood, find it abandoned
Syracuse, N.Y. — Police pursued a car through sections of Syracuse, including on interstates 81 and 690 and through the Eastwood neighborhood Sunday night, police said. A 911 caller reported a suspicious vehicle with two people possibly armed with guns inside, said Lt. Matthew Malinowski, a spokesperson for Syracuse Police Department.
CNY home prices keep rising in new year; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 10)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 35; Low: 28. Mostly cloudy. See the 5-day forecast. SyraQs: Once homeless, city planning commissioner is now a motivational speaker: George J. Lynch overcame a difficult childhood, including a stint of being homeless, in New York City. Lynch, 30, is now a real estate agent, motivational speaker and member of the Syracuse city Planning Commission. Lynch sat down with syracuse.com recently in a quiet office above the Salt City Market to talk about how he overcame adversity, what motivational message he imparts to students, and why he created a financial literacy program in his mother’s name. (Katrina Tulloch photo)
Onondaga County’s computer record system is down, again, delaying work
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Onondaga County Clerk’s office is back offline again as its computer management system vendor struggles to restore services for the county and hundreds of other governments across the nation after a cyber attack. Onondaga County Clerk Lisa Dell said the county can’t record house...
Micron’s sales are falling and it’s cutting jobs. Should Central New York be worried?
Syracuse, N.Y. — Not quite three months after announcing plans to build a $100 billion computer chip plant near Syracuse, Micron Technology Inc.’s sales are falling and the company is cutting 10% of its workforce, or nearly 4,000 employees. Should Central New York be worried? Micron says no,...
