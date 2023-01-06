ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skaneateles, NY

Dryden mourns loss of ‘insightful’ town official

DRYDEN, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Dryden are grieving the loss of a former Town Board member. Jim Skaley recently passed away at age 79. Officials say he was an “insightful and thoughtful” advocate for Dryden. His Town Board seat will be fulfilled by Christina Dravis through...
DRYDEN, NY
New hotel proposed in eastern Onondaga County

DeWitt, N.Y. – A new, four-story hotel with 126 rooms is proposed for a vacant piece of land at 6595 Thompson Road in the Carrier Circle area. The hotel, which would be named the Liv-Away Hotel, is being developed by Bellevue, Washington-based West 77 Partners, said Steve Calocerinos of Calocerinos Engineers. The engineering firm is working on the project.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
See 4 Onondaga County towns with average home sale prices up at least $30K

Syracuse, N.Y. — Average home sale prices are up at least $30,000 in four Onondaga County towns to start 2023, according to new data. Average prices are up that much in Skaneateles, Spafford, Onondaga and Manlius. They’re up at least $25,000 in seven other towns, according to Central New York Information Service Inc., an arm of the Greater Syracuse Association of Realtors.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
How can we let Cazenovia College just shut down? (Your Letters)

With all of the manufacturing we have lost in Central New York and crumbling infrastructure, I have to ask: Why are we going to spend $86 million for an aquarium and let an educational institution like Cazenovia College close down? Look at what happened when to Thompson Road when UTC, Oberdorfer, Howard Johnson, Cavallaro’s, gas stations and any number of other assorted businesses shut down or jumped ship.
CAZENOVIA, NY
Long-time fast-food tenant at Destiny USA in Syracuse has closed

Syracuse, N.Y. — Arby’s, the fast-food roast beef restaurant that has been part of Destiny USA’s food court for more than 20 years, closed Sunday. A man who answered the phone at the Destiny location this morning confirmed it is closed “for good” but provided no other information. Destiny USA officials have not responded to syracuse.com inquiries today, and neither has Arby’s corporate team.
SYRACUSE, NY
CNY home prices keep rising in new year; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 10)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 35; Low: 28. Mostly cloudy. See the 5-day forecast. SyraQs: Once homeless, city planning commissioner is now a motivational speaker: George J. Lynch overcame a difficult childhood, including a stint of being homeless, in New York City. Lynch, 30, is now a real estate agent, motivational speaker and member of the Syracuse city Planning Commission. Lynch sat down with syracuse.com recently in a quiet office above the Salt City Market to talk about how he overcame adversity, what motivational message he imparts to students, and why he created a financial literacy program in his mother’s name. (Katrina Tulloch photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
