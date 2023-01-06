Bed Bath & Beyond on Tuesday reported a quarterly loss of about $393 million after a tough third quarter that it hoped would provide a financial cushion to its months-long cash burn. The company did not say if it would file for bankruptcy after saying last week it was working with outside advisers to look at various options after years of weakening sales. The company did not take questions from analysts on its Tuesday earnings call “in light of the ongoing review of strategic alternatives,” said Susie Kim, head of investor relations. Bed Bath & Beyond said it started cost reductions of about $80 million to $100 million across the business, including overhead...

10 MINUTES AGO