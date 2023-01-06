Read full article on original website
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
Bills’ Damar Hamlin had one response for Nyheim Hines’ 96-yard opening kickoff TD
Orchard Park, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills honored safety Damar Hamlin just minutes before the opening kickoff against the New England Patriots. Nyheim Hines, Buffalo’s kick and punt returner, made sure to put on a show for the safety who is watching from the game from the UC Medical Center. Hines took the opening kickoff 96 yards into the end zone to put Buffalo up 7-0 just 14 seconds into the game.
Why did Damar Hamlin apologize to Tre’Davious White? Bills CB reveals while discussing tough week
Orchard Park, N.Y. — Tre’Davious White awoke Sunday morning to a text message from Damar Hamlin. The Buffalo Bills were hours from taking the field for the first time since Hamlin’s heart stopped in Cincinnati. All week, players and coaches were glued to their phones hoping for updates on their fallen friend, who needed life-saving CPR to make it to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Where else would you rather be? How Damar Hamlin is helping Bills retake the field vs. Patriots
Orchard Park, N.Y. — Before the Buffalo Bills could ever think about playing on Sunday against the New England Patriots, they needed to hear Damar Hamlin’s voice. The 24-year-old safety, whose heart stopped on the field on Monday night in Cincinnati, woke up on Wednesday night, was able to communicate on pen and paper on Thursday, and then started talking on Friday.
Bills’ Damar Hamlin selling shirts to benefit first responders, Cincinnati hospital
Cincinnati — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is selling shirts to benefit first responders and the University of Cincinnati Medical Center amid his recovery from cardiac arrest. “We all won,” Hamlin tweeted Sunday after the Bills beat the New England Patriots 35-23. “I want to give back an ounce...
Dolphins RB who ran all over Bills late in season potentially unavailable for Wild Card Weekend
Raheem Mostert ran all over the Buffalo Bills in Week 15. Buffalo had no answer for the Miami Dolphins running back as he carried the ball 17 times for 136 yards. Despite averaging 8.0 yards per carry, Miami went away from Mostert in key moments which played a role in Buffalo walking away with a 32-29 win.
Bills’ John Brown scores TD for first time in 2 years, gives ball to trainer who saved Damar Hamlin (Watch)
Orchard Park, N.Y. — It had been over two years since Buffalo Bills wide receiver John Brown found the end zone. His last regular season touchdown came as a member of the Bills roster in their 2020-21 regular season finale, a 56-26 win over the Miami Dolphins on January 3, 2021. Last season, Brown spent time with the Denver Broncos, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was targeted three times the entire year and finished the season with no receptions.
Bills’ 2023 opponents set: Early look at Buffalo’s home and away games
The Buffalo Bills still have high aspirations for the remainder of the 2022 season, but the team’s 2023 schedule is now set in place. Buffalo’s final opponent was determined on Saturday night when the Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the Tennessee Titans 20-16. In 2023, the Bills will host the winners of the AFC South (Jaguars) and NFC South (Buccaneers) and take on the AFC North champions, the Cincinnati Bengals, on the road.
Bills’ Christian Benford among inactives vs. Patriots
Orchard Park, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills’ regular season finale will take place from an emotional Highmark Stadium. Less than one week after Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football, Bills fans will be in the stands to celebrate the remarkable progress the safety has made in the past few days. Hamlin remains in critical condition at the UC Medical Center, but is breathing on his own and has excellent neurological function. Hamlin FaceTimed with the team leading up to today’s matchup and thanked everyone who prayed for him on social media.
‘The Bachelor’ season 27 contestants include Upstate NY woman; more: Buzz
‘The Bachelor’ season 27 contestants include Upstate NY woman. A woman from Upstate New York is looking for love on “The Bachelor.” Olivia Lewis, a Churchville-Chili High School alumna, is one of 30 ladies competing for season 27 hunk Zach Shallcross’ heart, according to her Facebook page and ABC’s official website. Lewis, 24, will be known on the reality show as “Olivia L.” — there’s also an “Olivia M.” on this season — and her bio says she’s a patient care technician in Rochester.
Zaire Franklin breaks Colts record; 3 Syracuse alumni in playoffs (SU, CNY in the NFL)
Former Syracuse linebacker Zaire Franklin is the Indianapolis Colts’ new record-holder for tackles in a single season. Franklin, a team captain for Indy, recorded had 7 tackles and a sack in a 32-31 loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday, finishing the season with 167 combined tackles. That breaks the Colts’ previous record of 163, set by injured teammate Shaquille Leonard during his rookie season with Indianapolis in 2018.
Will Tua Tagovailoa be ready to play Bills? Dolphins HC gives hint as to where QB is in concussion protocol
There are plenty of storylines to follow heading into the Wild Card Weekend matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins, but the biggest question heading into the game has to be whether Tua Tagovailoa will be ready to play on Sunday. Tagovailoa, 24, suffered his second diagnosed concussion of...
Bills vs. Dolphins tickets: Cheapest seats for 2023 NFL Super Wild Card Weekend
The Buffalo Bills will play the Miami Dolphins at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 15 for the 2023 Super Wild Card Weekend at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. Fans looking to head to the game will find plenty of tickets available for the matchup, but they aren’t the cheapest. Ticketmaster has standard admission tickets starting at $183, but fans may be able to find better deals and better seats if they shop around at resellers like StubHub, VividSeats and more.
DraftKings bonus code for Maryland gifts $200 in free bets instantly
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The NBA and NHL are in action tonight, the NFL postseason is set and now is the perfect time to sign up at DraftKings Sportsbook. New customers who do so have a chance to win $200 in bonus bets as soon as today. You’ll have the chance on any sport you’d like to bet on and better yet, you won’t even need a DraftKings bonus code for Maryland.
Tyler Herro And Bam Adebayo's Injury Status For Thunder-Heat Game
Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo are both on the injury report for Tuesday’s game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Miami Heat.
DraftKings Ohio Sportsbook promotion secures $200 in bet credits
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. With online sports betting recently launching in Ohio, you may be looking for the best places to get set up. New DraftKings Sportsbook members can click here to sign up and instantly claim themselves $200 in bet credits guaranteed. You won’t be asked for a bonus code, so claiming your DraftKings Ohio Sportsbook promotion is a breeze.
