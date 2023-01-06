Many major moves will be made by the Carolina Panthers front office this offseason, but on Monday, they kicked things off with some minor deals. The team announced that they have re-signed exclusive rights free agent tight ends, Stephen Sullivan and Giovanni Ricci. Sullivan appeared in 14 games this season for the Panthers, playing the majority of his snaps on special teams. He did, however, record two receptions for 46 yards. As for Ricci, he too played a big role on special teams but hauled in eight receptions for 100 yards.

