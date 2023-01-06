Read full article on original website
Ex-Yankees Pitcher Masahiro Tanaka Takes Pay Cut in Japan
Former Yankees starter Masahiro Tanaka took a significant pay cut over the weekend when he re-signed with the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles. Tanaka will make ¥475 million, or $3.6 million, plus incentives in 2023, per The Japan Times. The righty reportedly made ¥900 million, or $6.82 million, in each of the last two seasons.
Steelers Miss Playoffs Because of Controversial Penalty in Dolphins-Jets Game
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers were leading by two scores with under four minutes left to play against the Cleveland Browns. They needed a win and losses from the Dolphins and Patriots to earn a playoff berth. New England was trailing by double-digits late as well, but Miami was playing the Jets to a 6-6 stalemate.
Sources: Carlos Correa finalizing with Twins after Mets talks fizzle
Star shortstop Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins are finalizing a six-year, $200 million contract, pending a physical, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan.
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former Bengals First Rounder Signs Futures Deal With Chiefs
CINCINNATI — Former Bengals first round pick John Ross is headed to Kansas City. The 27-year-old worked out for the Chiefs on Monday, before ultimately signing a reserve/futures contract for the 2023 season. Ross had 11 catches for 224 yards and one touchdown for New York in 2021. He...
Playoff Picture: AFC Field Set As Bengals Lock Into No. 3 Seed
CINCINNATI — The AFC Playoffs just got finalized. Cincinnati's win over Baltimore, the Dolphins' win over New York, and the Bills' win over New England cemented all of the matchups during Week 18. The field is laid out below:. 1. Kansas City. 2. Buffalo. 3. Cincinnati. 4. Jacksonville. 5....
Rodgers Dodges Questions After Spurning Jersey Trade Request
View the original article to see embedded media. Lions rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams’s jersey swap request of Aaron Rodgers was spurned by the Packers quarterback on Sunday night after Detroit eliminated Green Bay with a 20–16 victory at Lambeau Field. When asked why he did not exchange...
Bengals Receiving Great Named Wild Card Ruler Of The Jungle
CINCINNATI — Former Bengals wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh is the Ruler of the Jungle for the Wild Card bout against Baltimore. The go-to possession receiver played eight seasons in Cincinnati, posting 507 catches, 5,782 receiving yards, and 37 touchdowns. He holds the Bengals' record for most receptions in a season (112 in 2007).
Bernie Kosar Apologizes to Browns for Gambling Incident
View the original article to see embedded media. Browns legend and former radio voice Bernie Kosar offered his first public comments addressing his ouster from the team for violating the NFL’s gambling policy prior to Sunday’s game against the Steelers. Speaking on Monday’s episode of The Bernie Kosar...
Panthers Sign Nine Players to Begin Offseason
Many major moves will be made by the Carolina Panthers front office this offseason, but on Monday, they kicked things off with some minor deals. The team announced that they have re-signed exclusive rights free agent tight ends, Stephen Sullivan and Giovanni Ricci. Sullivan appeared in 14 games this season for the Panthers, playing the majority of his snaps on special teams. He did, however, record two receptions for 46 yards. As for Ricci, he too played a big role on special teams but hauled in eight receptions for 100 yards.
Steelers Scouting Report: USC WR Jordan Addison
The Pittsburgh Steelers seemingly always have their eye on wide receivers in the NFL Draft, and a return to the city could follow a uprising trend. A former four-star recruit from Frederick, Maryland has been a known commodity around college football circles since he stepped foot onto the national spotlight as a freshman back in 2020. Jordan Addison leveled up in 2021 with a historic season which was capped off by him being receiving the Biletnikoff award which is given to the nations top wide receiver.
Lions Announce Roster Moves ahead of Packers Game
The Detroit Lions announced two roster moves ahead of their Week 18 game against the Green Bay Packers. The team announced on Saturday afternoon it is temporarily elevating running back Jermar Jefferson and cornerback Jarren Williams from the practice squad. Over the span of the last four games, the Green...
