Laundry Detergents That Are Now Banned Under New NYS Law
New York is ushering in a slew of new laws in 2023, and one of them may force you to change the way you do laundry. The ban is part of the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation's crackdown on a potentially cancer-causing chemical found in certain detergents, and the new "legal limit" will force some detergents off the shelves.
2 Collagen-Rich Beverages You Can Drink Every Day For Plumper, Firmer Skin
There’s no doubt you’ve heard the word “collagen” repeatedly when it comes to skin health and appearance. Collagen and elastin are the building blocks for firm, youthful-looking skin and as we age, we tend to lose both over time, which can result in more wrinkles, fine lines, and a less taut complexion. That’s why so many skincare products boast collagen as a top ingredient and why collagen supplements and powders are all the rage. But which collagen-rich products do the most for your skin? Turns out you can incorporate several beverages and foods into your diet that can support your skin and help boost collagen production.
Fact Check: New York households will get two stimulus payments to help reduce hardship. Check your status today
"File:Kathy Hochul, November 2017.jpeg"Photo byKC Kratt is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0. If you and your family have been residing in New York for some time, as an eligible taxpayer, you'll receive two checks. One of these payments is for social security retirement, and the other is for SSI payments. This SSI payment is going to be sent to you as either a check or directly to your bank.
Not one but two stimulus payments being sent to eligible New York families
Here's some great news for millions of eligible New York residents: some additional money is coming to you. The 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but actually two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, it is based on your taxable income. You will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately. (source)
The truth about chemicals used in scented candles, according to a toxicologist
Toxicologist Yvonnne Burkart went viral for saying scented candles cause cancer and allergies, but another toxicologist said she exaggerated claims.
Best Under-Eye Cream for Wrinkles, Aging And More
Reverse or repair signs of aging around the sensitive eye area with these eye creams that made it onto our best of list — details
Procter & Gamble Agrees to $8 Million Benzene Settlement: Should You Submit a Claim?
Earlier this year, Procter & Gamble agreed to an $8 million class action settlement to resolve claims that its aerosolized products containing carcinogenic benzene. This settlement benefits consumers who purchased Secret, Old Spice, Pantene, Waterless, Aussie, Herbal Essences or Hair Food aerosol antiperspirant, deodorant, body spray, dry shampoo or dry conditioner products between Nov. 4th 2015 and Dec. 31st 2021.
Iconic Home Supply Chain Closing 115 Stores Including 3 In Upstate NY
Chances are you have some of this legendary store's products in your home right now. With progress comes many great things that do make life easier. For example, the convenience of online shopping and huge big box stores like Walmart do make life easier in many ways. That said, with progress, sometimes the businesses we have relied on for years and that served us so well become a casualty of that progress.
Longstanding Stop & Shop Location Permanently Closing, With Another Expected to Follow
The second closure, as of press time, has yet to be confirmed. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and The-Sun.com.
I Tried Shiseido’s Japanese Hyaluronic Acid Serum Duo That Claims to Mimic Filler
The brand just reinvented the super-popular hydrating molecule.
Why You Should Never Share A Bar Of Soap
While in the shower, whether at home or visiting a friend, we may reach for the bar of soap. However, you may want to think twice before sharing soap bars.
New York residents can save (or earn) thousands in new government program
Would you like to save (or even earn) thousands of dollars more per year? Of course you would! Well, it might be worth looking into the government benefits you can receive by going solar in New York. Some of the advantages of solar energy include lowering (or eliminating) your electric bill, raising your home value, reducing your carbon footprint, and even earning money back on your investment. (source)
pv-magazine-usa.com
New York approves siting for upstate solar projects with 309 MW output
The New York State Office of Renewable Energy approved the site permitting of three upstate utility-scale solar projects with 309 MW of total power capacity. The projects are developed by EDF Renewables North America and AES Corporation. Three projects are set for construction in Cortland and Jefferson County, N.Y. and...
Major retail chain closing another store in Connecticut this month
A major retail chain recently announced that they would be closing another store location in Connecticut this month. Read on to learn more. On January 24, 2023, a Banana Republic clothing store location in Stamford will be closing its doors for good, according to local sources.
McDonald's Closes Over 10 Locations in New York: Is Your Favorite Restaurant Affected?
McDonald's, a popular fast food chain in the United States, has closed several locations in New York as of January 1st, 2023. These closures are due to renovations, and over 10 restaurants will be affected. The closures are located along the I-87 and I-90 highways, which are directed towards Albany and Rochester. The closures include Angola, DeWitt, Guilderland, Mohawk, Ontario, Port Byron, Schuyler, Warners, Malden, Modena, and Ramapo.
Scientists Destroyed 95% of Toxic 'Forever Chemicals' in Just 45 Minutes, Study Reports
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have invented a new way to destroy toxic substances known as “forever chemicals” that have become widespread in waterways around the world, presenting risks to human health and biodiversity, reports a recent study. The technique successfully broke down 95 percent of the pernicious chemicals, called perfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), in just 45 minutes.
WAVY News 10
Best turmeric skin care products
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. People have been using turmeric for thousands of years for culinary, medicinal and beauty purposes. The main ingredient in turmeric, curcumin, has anti-inflammatory properties that have many health benefits. When used as a skin care product, especially when combined with other natural ingredients, turmeric has many health and beauty benefits.
3M to end manufacture and use of 'forever chemicals' by 2025
By the end of 2025, 3M will stop making the “forever chemicals” that for decades have bedeviled the environment. 3M halted production of an earlier generation of the chemicals 20 years ago due to concerns over toxicity. On Tuesday, the Maplewood-based industrial giant said it would phase out all forms of the chemicals, called PFAS for short, as regulators worldwide take a tougher stance.
Too many smelly candles? Here’s how scents impact the air quality in your home
There’s nothing wrong with wanting your home to smell nice and fresh – and from candles to diffusers, there’s no shortage of home scent products to help you achieve that. But having rampant fragrances in our indoor air can dramatically impact air quality, coming with a host...
Professional Cleaners Refuse to Use Outdated Cleaning Practices After Chemical Poisoning Concerns
Using chemical cleaning products can be dangerous for both your health and the environment. Many of these products contain harmful chemicals that can be inhaled or absorbed through the skin, leading to a variety of health problems such as respiratory issues, allergies, and even cancer.
