Developer to build 34 affordable housing units in 5 days, San Diego mayor takes a look
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — In an effort to combat the homelessness crisis in San Diego, an organization is building 34 affordable housing units in just five days. The units are part of Impact Housing's first development in San Diego. The developer has a goal of building 6,500 affordable units across Southern California every year. More than 1,300 of those will be in San Diego.
Group of Leaders Demand SANDAG Scrap Weighted Vote to Get Representation
A group of leaders representing some of the county’s cities Thursday demanded the San Diego Association of Governments reconsider the weighted system the body uses to vote at its meeting next Friday. The group make up 10 of the 19-member SANDAG board, representing a majority of the votes but...
Downtown San Diego’s unsheltered population continues to grow, new monthly count finds
The number of unsheltered people living in Downtown San Diego continues to grow.
kusi.com
San Diego Public Watchdogs call out SDG&E
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In the first week of 2023, SDG&E announced it would be increasing energy prices for San Diegans following an increase in the price of natural gas. Following this rate increase, San Diegans began paying twice the amount they paid the same time a year prior. San Diegans now pay the highest energy prices in the continental U.S.
Top 3 Places to Buy a Condo or Townhome in San Diego
Top 3 Places to Buy a Condo or Townhome in San Diego. In the real estate business, one’s always looking to either buy, sell, or rent properties. And if you wish to buy a home in San Diego, be it a condo or a townhome, here are the 3 best neighborhoods you might want to invest in with the highest potential for home value increases to eventually sell or rent out at a higher value versus other neighborhoods throughout San Diego County. If we compare this to stocks instead of neighborhoods, you could call this insider trading!
sandiegonewsdesk.com
DeMaio Criticizes San Diego City Council for the City’s $350 Million Budget Deficit
San Diego has a looming $350 million budget deficit over the next five years. As a result, city officials are exploring options to decrease the deficit and bring in more revenue, including increasing the cost of parking meters and charging non-residents for parking at beaches and other popular tourist attractions like Balboa Park.
El Camino Real widening delayed to next year
Anticipated to begin in January 2023 the widening of El Camino Real has been delayed to July 2024.
21 Local Elementary Schools Named 2023 California Distinguished Schools
More than 350 elementary schools have been selected for the 2023 California Distinguished Schools Program, 21 of them in San Diego County. Two of the local districts have five honorees each – Del Mar Union and Solana Beach School District. The program returns this year after the COVID-19 pandemic...
pbmonthly.net
Get to know Pacific Beach Elementary Principal Jennifer Grondek
Jennifer Grondek is in her third year as principal of Pacific Beach Elementary School. Born in New York, Grondek had the opportunity to attend schools in several states, including Michigan, Illinois and Virginia. She has lived in San Diego for more than 20 years now. “I cannot imagine living anywhere...
delmartimes.net
Her Holiness Sai Mai to visit Carmel Valley in February
Internationally known spiritual teacher Her Holiness Sai Maa will offer public darshan to hundreds on Friday, Feb. 3 at 11:30 a.m. at the Del Mar Marriott. Darshan is an opportunity to view or see a holy person, holy image or saint. Following the darshan, Sai Maa will be offering a program called “HealthSpan: DNA Release and Cellular Activation”, also at Del Mar Marriott on Feb. 4 and 5.
San Diego residents stunned as utility bills more than double this month
San Diego residents struggling to keep up with high energy bills will need to brace themselves for yet another round of utility rate hikes. San Diego Gas and Electric (SDG&E) just announced their new electricity and gas prices that will take effect starting January 2023.
NBC San Diego
With Storm Passed, San Diego Deals With Crashing Waves, Flooding and Sinkholes
A storm brought to San Diego by an atmospheric river has moved out of the region, allowing sunny skies to return to San Diego, but the county is still feeling the storm's effects in the form of high surf, flooding and road damage. At the Beaches. High Surf. Swells have...
San Diego woman becomes fierce advocate for 'Foster Youth'
SAN DIEGO — A San Diego woman who lost the will to speak as a child after her mother died is sharing her story. In this Zevely Zone, I visited the non-profit organization Just in Time for Foster Youth in Mission Valley. For anyone who has spent a single day in foster care anywhere across the country, there's a wonderful staff and woman waiting for you just inside their door. "Welcome to our front desk," said Simone Hidds-Monroe. When young adults in foster care turn eighteen, Just in Time for Foster Youth is waiting. For example, if someone is hungry? "We have a full kitchen," said Simone. "This is where we first receive our young people."
kusi.com
SDG&E announces another energy rate increase
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In the first week of 2023, SDG&E announced it would be increasing energy prices for San Diegans following an increase in the price of natural gas. Following this rate increase, San Diegans began paying twice the amount they paid the same time a year prior. San Diegans now pay the highest energy prices in the continental U.S.
gbsan.com
10 Things About Jorge Carrillo
“Cada cabeza es un mundo.” (Spanish) Translation: “Every mind is a world unto itself.”. As farm workers in the 1950s and 1960s, Jorge Carrillo’s family endured terrible living and working conditions. Jorge knew that education was a way out for him. Jorge graduated from UC San Diego and went on to law school at Stanford. Jorge used his law degree to improve conditions for farm workers and help them gain more control over their lives and livelihoods.
2 San Diego plant stores ranked on Yelp’s top 50 list
From plant nurseries to succulent sanctuaries and more, Yelp has released an all-time list of the top plant stores in the US and Canada. The good news for San Diegans? You won't have to go far to find best as two local businesses ranked in the top 50.
La Jolla planners lend support to Paradisaea restaurant's controversial outdoor dining expansion
The La Jolla Community Planning Association dedicated more than half of its Jan. 5 meeting to a discussion of the outdoor dining at Paradisaea in Bird Rock — ultimately lending its support to the restaurant's plan to expand it.
Big waves in San Diego attract crowds along coast, damage businesses
Thursday's storm brought massive waves to San Diego's coast, drawing in excited surfers and flooding parts of Mission Beach.
Oceanside- The Most Undervalued Community in San Diego
Oceanside- The Most Undervalued Community in San Diego. If there’s ever a good time to invest in real estate, it’s when the rates are low and prospects are high. One of such undervalued communities in San Diego is Oceanside – from safe neighborhoods and scenic ocean views to the rapid spur of development projects - here are all the reasons why you might look to move or invest in one of San Diego’s most underrated neighborhoods.
Supply shortage sends San Diegans searching for eggs
The bird flu has been causing supply issues since March and people in San Diego are finally feeling it.
