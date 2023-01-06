ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

San Diego Channel

Developer to build 34 affordable housing units in 5 days, San Diego mayor takes a look

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — In an effort to combat the homelessness crisis in San Diego, an organization is building 34 affordable housing units in just five days. The units are part of Impact Housing's first development in San Diego. The developer has a goal of building 6,500 affordable units across Southern California every year. More than 1,300 of those will be in San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

San Diego Public Watchdogs call out SDG&E

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In the first week of 2023, SDG&E announced it would be increasing energy prices for San Diegans following an increase in the price of natural gas. Following this rate increase, San Diegans began paying twice the amount they paid the same time a year prior. San Diegans now pay the highest energy prices in the continental U.S.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Dan Parker - Best Life Home Team

Top 3 Places to Buy a Condo or Townhome in San Diego

Top 3 Places to Buy a Condo or Townhome in San Diego. In the real estate business, one’s always looking to either buy, sell, or rent properties. And if you wish to buy a home in San Diego, be it a condo or a townhome, here are the 3 best neighborhoods you might want to invest in with the highest potential for home value increases to eventually sell or rent out at a higher value versus other neighborhoods throughout San Diego County. If we compare this to stocks instead of neighborhoods, you could call this insider trading!
SAN DIEGO, CA
pbmonthly.net

Get to know Pacific Beach Elementary Principal Jennifer Grondek

Jennifer Grondek is in her third year as principal of Pacific Beach Elementary School. Born in New York, Grondek had the opportunity to attend schools in several states, including Michigan, Illinois and Virginia. She has lived in San Diego for more than 20 years now. “I cannot imagine living anywhere...
SAN DIEGO, CA
delmartimes.net

Her Holiness Sai Mai to visit Carmel Valley in February

Internationally known spiritual teacher Her Holiness Sai Maa will offer public darshan to hundreds on Friday, Feb. 3 at 11:30 a.m. at the Del Mar Marriott. Darshan is an opportunity to view or see a holy person, holy image or saint. Following the darshan, Sai Maa will be offering a program called “HealthSpan: DNA Release and Cellular Activation”, also at Del Mar Marriott on Feb. 4 and 5.
DEL MAR, CA
CBS 8

San Diego woman becomes fierce advocate for 'Foster Youth'

SAN DIEGO — A San Diego woman who lost the will to speak as a child after her mother died is sharing her story. In this Zevely Zone, I visited the non-profit organization Just in Time for Foster Youth in Mission Valley. For anyone who has spent a single day in foster care anywhere across the country, there's a wonderful staff and woman waiting for you just inside their door. "Welcome to our front desk," said Simone Hidds-Monroe. When young adults in foster care turn eighteen, Just in Time for Foster Youth is waiting. For example, if someone is hungry? "We have a full kitchen," said Simone. "This is where we first receive our young people."
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

SAN DIEGO, CA
gbsan.com

10 Things About Jorge Carrillo

“Cada cabeza es un mundo.” (Spanish) Translation: “Every mind is a world unto itself.”. As farm workers in the 1950s and 1960s, Jorge Carrillo’s family endured terrible living and working conditions. Jorge knew that education was a way out for him. Jorge graduated from UC San Diego and went on to law school at Stanford. Jorge used his law degree to improve conditions for farm workers and help them gain more control over their lives and livelihoods.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Dan Parker - Best Life Home Team

Oceanside- The Most Undervalued Community in San Diego

Oceanside- The Most Undervalued Community in San Diego. If there’s ever a good time to invest in real estate, it’s when the rates are low and prospects are high. One of such undervalued communities in San Diego is Oceanside – from safe neighborhoods and scenic ocean views to the rapid spur of development projects - here are all the reasons why you might look to move or invest in one of San Diego’s most underrated neighborhoods.
