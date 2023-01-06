Read full article on original website
Texas Legislature 101: Understanding the state government and how it passes laws
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The first time Shera Eichler entered the Texas Capitol to work as a legislative aide in 2002, she was nervous. She didn’t have much experience at the Capitol, apart from a visit through a school field trip.
Governor Abbott delivers letter to President Biden after landing in El Paso
EL PASO – Governor Greg Abbott hand-delivered a letter to President Joe Biden after he arrived in El Paso Sunday afternoon, calling on him to take action to secure the border. The governor handed the letter to the president after greeting him on the tarmac at the El Paso...
Texas prisoners launching hunger strike to protest state’s harsh solitary confinement practices
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Prisoners across Texas are readying themselves to send a dramatic message to prison officials and state lawmakers: We won’t eat until you address the state’s harsh solitary confinement practices.
Watch: Live video from the Texas House and Senate
The Texas Tribune is streaming the 2023 legislative session live from the Texas House and Senate chambers. The session runs from Jan. 10 to May 29. [
Lawsuit challenges use of old lethal injection drugs as Texas prepares to execute Robert Fratta
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Hours before Texas plans to execute Robert Fratta on Tuesday evening for the death of his estranged wife, state courts are still weighing whether prison officials can kill someone with drugs long past their original expiration date.
Texas Supreme Court will decide whether ERCOT should be immune from lawsuits sparked by deadly winter storm
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Lawyers argued before the Texas Supreme Court on Monday over whether the state’s power grid operator should be protected from lawsuits, a question that has become especially important after the deadly February 2021 freeze.
Watch: After the Uvalde shooting, one Texas school district increases focus on mental health
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. For 24/7 mental health support in English or Spanish, call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s free help line at 800-662-4357. You can also reach a trained crisis counselor through the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988.
San Antonio has more green space than any other major Texas city, report finds
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio was recently ranked as the No. 1 city in Texas with the most green space. A report from Lawn Love ranked nearly 100 of the biggest cities in the U.S. to determine which area had the highest amount of green space. San Antonio came...
Coast Guard discovers 350 pounds of illegally caught red snapper off South Texas coast
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND – The Coast Guard found 350 pounds of illegally caught red snapper on a boat off the South Texas coast over the weekend. The U.S. Coast Guard Heartland said on Saturday, a crew intercepted a Mexican lancha, or fishing boat, about 15 miles away from shore and 37 miles north of the Maritime Boundary Line.
Growing foster care organization receives $400K grant to buy new vehicles to drive children daily
SAN ANTONIO – For a local foster care organization exploding in size, there are some crucial necessities, like transportation for over 800 foster kids they serve. SJRC Texas used to run two residential campuses serving about 75 kids in total. “We serve now over 800 children,” said SJRC Chief...
Watch high school basketball with KSAT 12′s Big Game Coverage, Texas Sports Productions 🏀
KSAT 12 Sports’ Big Game Coverage (BGC) and Texas Sports Productions will stream dozens of live high school basketball games in San Antonio, South Texas and the Hill Country during the 2023 season. See the full schedule and how to stream below. Schedule. Tuesday, January 10. Wagner vs. Veteran’s...
