BBC

Former Team GB rower Tanya Brady died after horse bolted

A former Team GB rower and Army captain died after being thrown from her horse when it bolted, an inquest has heard. Tanya Brady died in Liss, Hampshire, last April after her horse was seen acting "erratically" and started running out of control at an estimated 35mph, the inquest heard.
BBC

Bournemouth's James Hill joins Hearts on loan

Hearts have signed Bournemouth centre-half James Hill on loan until the end of the season. The England Under-21 defender is a welcome addition to a Hearts squad struck by injuries, with central defender Craig Halkett again on the sidelines. "It was always high on our priorities to get another defender...
BBC

Premier 15s: Exeter Chiefs beat Sale Sharks to keep pressure on Gloucester-Hartpury

Exeter Chiefs kept the pressure on Premier 15s leaders Gloucester-Hartpury as they beat Sale Sharks 35-10. Hope Rogers scored two tries with one apiece for Kate Zackary, Jodie Ounsley and Merryn Doidge, while Vicky Irwin scored Sharks' only try. Liv McGoverne put in a stellar kicking performance as she added...
BBC

Witham Cemetery fly tippers will be 'hunted down' and prosecuted

A pile of fly-tipped waste has been removed from outside a cemetery. The rubbish, including ventilation piping, wooden panels and domestic appliances, was found outside Witham Cemetery and was reported to Essex Police on Monday morning. Braintree District Council staff have cleared the waste and were investigating. Ross Playle, Conservative...
BBC

URC: Glasgow Warriors v Stormers

Glasgow have shown some real steel to build this five-match winning run they’re on, and there was a fair bit of style in the way they put Edinburgh away last time out. Warriors are unbeaten here at Scotstoun in over a year. That record is sure to come under intense examination today against the defending URC champions.
BBC

'Frankenstein's monster of a squad' and a 'constant tale of chaos'

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport chief football writer, speaking to BBC Radio Merseyside about Everton's recent issues: "It just seems to be a constant tale of chaos with their manager, players and the board of directors. "We're in this situation with Everton where you're moving from game to game and assessing...
BBC

Swindon and Wiltshire Pride returns after 2022 scale back

A Pride event will return in full this year after it was scaled back in 2022 due to a lack of volunteers. Swindon and Wiltshire Pride will bring the LGBTQIA+ community and allies together at Queen's Park on 12 August. Struggling to find volunteers to help run the usual 10,000...

