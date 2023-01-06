Read full article on original website
The Winner Of The Mega Millions $1.1 Billion Will Only Get To Keep About $358 Million After Taxes
Another drawing for the Mega Millions Jackpot happens Tuesday, January 10th, 2023 and it has reached a high of $1.1 billion, and people across the nation are dreaming of what they'd do with such an immense sum of money. But if the winner takes the lump sum cash payout, they won't receive $1.1 billion; after taxes, it will be significantly less.
People buying homes on Florida's flood-prone coasts will likely have trouble selling in the future, Redfin CEO said
Florida homeowners in flood-prone areas face difficulty selling their house to regular buyers. Real estate investors are stepping in to take their place.
News4Jax.com
Cybersecurity expert offers advice for millions affected in Twitter hack
Personal emails linked to 235 million Twitter accounts have been exposed according to Israeli security researcher Alon Gal with the cyber-crime information firm Hudson Rock. Account passwords weren’t leaked but hackers now have a chance at trying to reset or guess them if they’re commonly used. I sat...
