News4Jax.com

Cybersecurity expert offers advice for millions affected in Twitter hack

Personal emails linked to 235 million Twitter accounts have been exposed according to Israeli security researcher Alon Gal with the cyber-crime information firm Hudson Rock. Account passwords weren’t leaked but hackers now have a chance at trying to reset or guess them if they’re commonly used. I sat...

