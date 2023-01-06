Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
atlantanewsfirst.com
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Storms to impact metro Atlanta Thursday afternoon, evening
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Showers and storms will return to north Georgia on Thursday with isolated severe storms possible. Spotty showers will be possible Thursday morning, but the highest risk of storms will be Thursday afternoon and evening. The storms are currently forecast to impact your drive home from work on Thursday.
atlantanewsfirst.com
FIRST ALERT FOERCAST: Colder tonight; rain and storms move in Thursday
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s going to be beautiful (but colder) tonight as lows drop to the mid/low 30s. It will be dry for Georgia watch parties, but chilly. The gorgeous weather continues through Wednesday. There is a FIRST ALERT Thursday for rain and storms. More on...
wgxa.tv
Severe storms, a few tornadoes possible Thursday as strong cold front impacts Middle Ga.
A strong line of thunderstorms is expected to impact Middle Georgia Thursday. Based on new data analyzed Monday, our SkyWatch Weather team expects a strong cold front to impact the region Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening. While the potential weather system is still a few days out, forecast data is...
Georgia weather outlook for this week
Expect a mild start to the week weather-wise, with sunny skies and temperatures near 60 Monday. Tomorrow morning, you will likely wake to patchy fog just before 8 a.m., but it will be sunny at 63 after that. Temperatures will rise to about 67 degrees on Wednesday. Rain will start...
atlantanewsfirst.com
FIRST ALERT: Scattered showers Sunday
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - We’ll see increasing clouds tonight ahead of a cold front that will move across North Georgia Sunday. The clouds will act as an insulating blanket, as a result, it will not be as chilly tonight. Low’s Sunday morning will be in the mid to low 40s. You can’t rule out a stray sprinkle in the mountains tonight and overnight, but most of the rain will hold off until Sunday.
foxbaltimore.com
WEATHER ALERT| Wintry mix moves into Maryland Sunday night
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — (Updated January 7, 11 p.m.) A weather alert is posted for Sunday night through Monday morning as a wintry mix moves into Maryland. Sunday will start with temperatures in the 20s and 30s before reaching the 40s by the afternoon. Cloud coverage will increase ahead of the next weather-maker.
wataugaonline.com
NWS Hazardous Weather Outlook for Saturday January 7, 2023
508-080945- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe-Pulaski- Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath-Roanoke- Botetourt-Rockbridge-Franklin-Bedford-Amherst-Campbell-Appomattox- Buckingham-Mercer-Summers-Monroe-Eastern Greenbrier- Western Greenbrier- 439 AM EST Sat Jan 7 2023. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for northwest North Carolina,. central Virginia, south central Virginia, southwest Virginia, west. central Virginia and southeast West Virginia. .DAY ONE…Today and tonight. There is a low probability...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Crash on I-285 west in metro Atlanta impacts commute
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A crash on I-285 west impacted multiple lanes of traffic on Monday afternoon. According to Georgia 511 officials, three out of six lanes are blocked as crews work to clear the crash near the Peachtree Industrial Boulevard overpass, SR 13 and Buford Highway. There...
Pollen levels creep up as winter’s arctic blast becomes a distant memory
Tree pollen in Texas and Florida have reached medium to high levels.
JAN. 13 @ 6:30PM: Extreme East Texas — Winter Storm Ready
TYLER, Texas — The historic winter storm of 2021 is still in the back of East Texans' minds when the temperatures drop. In our upcoming winter weather special, EXTREME EAST TEXAS: Winter Storm Ready, the CBS19 Weather Experts will look at the pros and cons of living on the Texas power grid (ERCOT).
Gas prices up slightly from a week ago, still way less than this time last year, but not for long
The average price for a gallon of gasoline in Georgia continues to rise compared to a week ago. Georgia drivers are now paying an average of $2.81 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline. That’s five cents more than a week ago, 11 cents less than a month ago, and...
Small tornado hit DeKalb neighborhood, National Weather Service says
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The National Weather Service says preliminary evidence shows the windstorm that toppled trees and damaged homes in a DeKalb County neighborhood Tuesday night was likely a small tornado. A meteorologist visited the Spring Lake community off Evans Mill Road Thursday afternoon to assess the damage...
National Weather Service to conduct more Georgia storm surveys Thursday
HEARD COUNTY, Ga. — (Editor's note: The video above this story relates to an EF-0 tornado confirmed from Tuesday's storms in Coweta County.) The National Weather Service will conduct more surveys around Georgia on Thursday after storms swept through the state, resulting in at least one confirmed tornado. Among...
wtoc.com
Gas tax suspension ends at midnight, Ga. gas prices to rise Wednesday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The gas tax suspension will come to an end in the state of Georgia. Drivers have not been paying the extra price at the pump since March of last year. Every time at the pump, you save about 30 cents a gallon. With all the drivers in Georgia over the past 10 months, that adds up to $1.7 billion.
Tornadoes confirmed after strong storms reach Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia on Wednesday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two tornadoes were confirmed to have touchdown in Southeast Georgia on Wednesday, Jan. 5. Wednesday’s storms were part of a large storm system that moved from the Rockies to the east coast beginning on Sunday, Jan. 1. On the warm side of the storm, there...
News4Jax.com
2 tornadoes touched down Wednesday in Southeast Georgia
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two tornadoes were confirmed in Southeast Georgia on Wednesday afternoon from a round of severe storms. The first touchdown was in northern Pierce County near Bristol. An EF-1 tornado was confirmed near Dogwood Drive in northern Pierce County. Damage was reported, and the tornado lifted just...
Confirmed tornadoes touched down as strong storms moved through metro in past 24 hours
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News has confirmed that two tornadoes touched down as strong storms moved through the area Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, one in Coweta County and another in Heard County. Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz tracked the storms live all...
Georgia's gas tax suspension ends on Tuesday
MACON, Ga. — Starting next week, you may have to pay more to fill up your car. You've been saving about 20 to 30 cents a gallon since the governor enacted the suspension last march. While prices fluctuated wildly for much of 2022, they've been steadily declining since around...
See Georgia's Tallest Waterfall from Your Car During Leafless Winter
Georgia's Amicalola Falls is one of the state's most visited waterfall parks, so lots of people have seen this impressive waterfall. But if you really want to see Amicalola Falls -- with all the best views along the full length of the 729-foot cascading drop -- then visit in late fall or winter.
fox5atlanta.com
Possible tornado tears through northern Heard County
The National Weather Service will head to Heard County to survey damage and see whether a tornado did touch down in the area. The violent storm tore through Roosterville leaving debris scattered across the small community.
Comments / 0