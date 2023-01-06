ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

atlantanewsfirst.com

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Storms to impact metro Atlanta Thursday afternoon, evening

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Showers and storms will return to north Georgia on Thursday with isolated severe storms possible. Spotty showers will be possible Thursday morning, but the highest risk of storms will be Thursday afternoon and evening. The storms are currently forecast to impact your drive home from work on Thursday.
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

Georgia weather outlook for this week

Expect a mild start to the week weather-wise, with sunny skies and temperatures near 60 Monday. Tomorrow morning, you will likely wake to patchy fog just before 8 a.m., but it will be sunny at 63 after that. Temperatures will rise to about 67 degrees on Wednesday. Rain will start...
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

FIRST ALERT: Scattered showers Sunday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - We’ll see increasing clouds tonight ahead of a cold front that will move across North Georgia Sunday. The clouds will act as an insulating blanket, as a result, it will not be as chilly tonight. Low’s Sunday morning will be in the mid to low 40s. You can’t rule out a stray sprinkle in the mountains tonight and overnight, but most of the rain will hold off until Sunday.
GEORGIA STATE
foxbaltimore.com

WEATHER ALERT| Wintry mix moves into Maryland Sunday night

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — (Updated January 7, 11 p.m.) A weather alert is posted for Sunday night through Monday morning as a wintry mix moves into Maryland. Sunday will start with temperatures in the 20s and 30s before reaching the 40s by the afternoon. Cloud coverage will increase ahead of the next weather-maker.
MARYLAND STATE
wataugaonline.com

NWS Hazardous Weather Outlook for Saturday January 7, 2023

508-080945- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe-Pulaski- Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath-Roanoke- Botetourt-Rockbridge-Franklin-Bedford-Amherst-Campbell-Appomattox- Buckingham-Mercer-Summers-Monroe-Eastern Greenbrier- Western Greenbrier- 439 AM EST Sat Jan 7 2023. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for northwest North Carolina,. central Virginia, south central Virginia, southwest Virginia, west. central Virginia and southeast West Virginia. .DAY ONE…Today and tonight. There is a low probability...
VIRGINIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Crash on I-285 west in metro Atlanta impacts commute

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A crash on I-285 west impacted multiple lanes of traffic on Monday afternoon. According to Georgia 511 officials, three out of six lanes are blocked as crews work to clear the crash near the Peachtree Industrial Boulevard overpass, SR 13 and Buford Highway. There...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS19

JAN. 13 @ 6:30PM: Extreme East Texas — Winter Storm Ready

TYLER, Texas — The historic winter storm of 2021 is still in the back of East Texans' minds when the temperatures drop. In our upcoming winter weather special, EXTREME EAST TEXAS: Winter Storm Ready, the CBS19 Weather Experts will look at the pros and cons of living on the Texas power grid (ERCOT).
TYLER, TX
wtoc.com

Gas tax suspension ends at midnight, Ga. gas prices to rise Wednesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The gas tax suspension will come to an end in the state of Georgia. Drivers have not been paying the extra price at the pump since March of last year. Every time at the pump, you save about 30 cents a gallon. With all the drivers in Georgia over the past 10 months, that adds up to $1.7 billion.
GEORGIA STATE
News4Jax.com

2 tornadoes touched down Wednesday in Southeast Georgia

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two tornadoes were confirmed in Southeast Georgia on Wednesday afternoon from a round of severe storms. The first touchdown was in northern Pierce County near Bristol. An EF-1 tornado was confirmed near Dogwood Drive in northern Pierce County. Damage was reported, and the tornado lifted just...
CHARLTON COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Georgia's gas tax suspension ends on Tuesday

MACON, Ga. — Starting next week, you may have to pay more to fill up your car. You've been saving about 20 to 30 cents a gallon since the governor enacted the suspension last march. While prices fluctuated wildly for much of 2022, they've been steadily declining since around...
GEORGIA STATE

