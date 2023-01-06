Read full article on original website
There’s one in every
4d ago
growing up in a run-down area of El Paso, I can totally relate. It is not where you come from. It's what you become that matters. I feel my upbringing made me what I am today, and it instills character and made me someone who appreciates every aspect of life.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Antonio's top ranked pizza restaurant opens second locationAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
These are the 5 highest rated pizzas in San Antonio. Do you agree with the list?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
The Largest Flea Market in Texas is a Must VisitTravel MavenTexas State
Lab Owners Charged In $107 Million Medicare ScamTaxBuzzLewisville, TX
This popular San Antonio business is offering $2 million in student grants. Check to see if you can applyAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
These are the 5 highest rated pizzas in San Antonio. Do you agree with the list?
Recently I have looked at the best burgers in San Antonio and the best breakfast tacos in San Antonio. Today we continue our "best of" series and look at another popular food item- pizza, to see which restaurants offer the best pizza in San Antonio.
New hot springs to open soon near San Antonio's Hot Wells ruins
It will feature foot soaking, private bathing, and craft brews.
Houston's Mambo Seafood to open first San Antonio restaurant
Order your Mambo Rice regular or make it habanero spicy.
Seasons 52 planned at Alamo Quarry Market would be San Antonio's first
Get ready to meet the Olive Garden's fancier sibling.
New Braunfels to open first Chuy's Tex-Mex restaurant this summer
It's expected to open in summer 2023.
San Antonio's top ranked pizza restaurant opens second location
If you love pizza, then I have some good news for you. Popular pizza restaurant Via 313 opened its second location in San Antonio today. The first location opened in August 2022 at 8435 Wurzbach Rd, and it is already the number one ranked pizza in San Antonio, according to Yelp reviewers. The demand has led to Via 313 opening a second location in Culebra Commons.
San Antonio to vote on $2.25M relief for businesses hit by construction
Business owners express cautious optimism.
Exotic animal starts new life at San Antonio-area wildlife sanctuary after being found on front porch
After are short chase, city workers apprehended and transported the coati to Wildlife Rescue & Rehabilitation Inc. in Kendalia.
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Things to do in San Antonio this week of January 9, 2023
One of the most talented singers to come out of American Idol, Fantasia is coming to San Antonio! Listen to the season three winner belt out some of her iconic songs. She’s a talent you wouldn’t want to miss. When: Friday, January 13, 2023, 8 pm. Where: Tech...
The Wicked Wich pop-up gets permanent home on San Antonio's North Side
The home of 'The Beast' will open in Beacon Hill.
KSAT 12
$5 or less pOpshelf stores expanding in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – POpshelf, a low-cost store chain from Dollar General, is expanding in San Antonio. The retailer, which sells the majority of items at $5 or less, is now open at 1231 Austin Highway, a news release states. The stores sell home decor, health and beauty items, arts...
KSAT 12
These were the busiest H-E-Bs in the San Antonio area in 2022
H-E-B is perhaps the most beloved grocer in Texas and it’s the same in San Antonio. According to SafeGraph Data, which tracks grocery store foot traffic through geospatial data, two San Antonio-area H-E-B’s had more than 100,000 visitors in 2022. The data is not an exact metric, as...
Guess the rent of this 3-bedroom vintage San Antonio home in Alta Vista
The home is less than 10-minute drive from the Pearl.
San Antonio's Curry Boys BBQ to feature on PBS show 'Planet Barbecue'
It will be released in May.
3 dead in rollover crash on San Antonio's Northeast Side, police say
A man, woman, and child were found dead.
Eyewitnesses record unknown object flying across the sky in San Antonio and Hondo
SAN ANTONIO — While driving her daughter to gymnastics practice on Wednesday evening, Kristen Allen spotted a strange object flying in the sky. She pulled out her phone to record it, capturing the object southbound along Bulverde Road in north San Antonio. The clip was taken just after 5 p.m. as the sun was setting.
Yes, the price of eggs has increased drastically. Here's why.
Here is why you've seen the price of eggs jump.
New study names San Antonio top Texas city for green space, beating out Austin
While Houston and El Paso were close behind SA, Austin didn't even break the list's top 20.
KSAT 12
Ringtail responsible for outage in Boerne; power restored, city says
SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE: Power has been restored to the Boerne area. According to the Bandera Electric Cooperative Twitter page, if you’re still experiencing an outage, report it by using the myBEC app or call 866-226-3372, option 2, for more information. According to Chris Shadrock, director of communications...
Four new San Antonio spots to consider during National Pizza Week, Jan. 8-14
New to the SA pizza scene, spots like Via313 and Fiume are geared up to celebrate the weeklong food holiday.
mySanAntonio.com
San Antonio, TX
15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.https://www.mysanantonio.com/
Comments / 7