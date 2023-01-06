ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
growing up in a run-down area of El Paso, I can totally relate. It is not where you come from. It's what you become that matters. I feel my upbringing made me what I am today, and it instills character and made me someone who appreciates every aspect of life.

San Antonio's top ranked pizza restaurant opens second location

If you love pizza, then I have some good news for you. Popular pizza restaurant Via 313 opened its second location in San Antonio today. The first location opened in August 2022 at 8435 Wurzbach Rd, and it is already the number one ranked pizza in San Antonio, according to Yelp reviewers. The demand has led to Via 313 opening a second location in Culebra Commons.
Things to do in San Antonio this week of January 9, 2023

One of the most talented singers to come out of American Idol, Fantasia is coming to San Antonio! Listen to the season three winner belt out some of her iconic songs. She’s a talent you wouldn’t want to miss. When: Friday, January 13, 2023, 8 pm. Where: Tech...
$5 or less pOpshelf stores expanding in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – POpshelf, a low-cost store chain from Dollar General, is expanding in San Antonio. The retailer, which sells the majority of items at $5 or less, is now open at 1231 Austin Highway, a news release states. The stores sell home decor, health and beauty items, arts...
These were the busiest H-E-Bs in the San Antonio area in 2022

H-E-B is perhaps the most beloved grocer in Texas and it’s the same in San Antonio. According to SafeGraph Data, which tracks grocery store foot traffic through geospatial data, two San Antonio-area H-E-B’s had more than 100,000 visitors in 2022. The data is not an exact metric, as...
Ringtail responsible for outage in Boerne; power restored, city says

SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE: Power has been restored to the Boerne area. According to the Bandera Electric Cooperative Twitter page, if you’re still experiencing an outage, report it by using the myBEC app or call 866-226-3372, option 2, for more information. According to Chris Shadrock, director of communications...
MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.

