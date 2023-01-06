Read full article on original website
Related
Freethink
Sophia the robot talks Elon Musk, climate change, and more
In 2016, Hong Kong-based engineering company Hanson Robotics unveiled Sophia the robot, a humanoid specifically designed to interact socially with people. While she doesn’t have anything close to human intelligence, Sophia’s mix of AI and scripting software allows her to hold a remarkably coherent conversation, and her lifelike appearance and ability to emulate and respond to human expressions is unparalleled in the world of robotics.
Diamond & Silk’s Lynette Hardaway Dies: Donald Trump Says Death Of Political Commentator Was “Unexpected”
Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share that Diamond, whose real name is Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway, from the “Diamond and Silk” duo had died. “Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina,” Trump posted. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Inside The Capitol During The Dramatic, Dysfunctional And "Deliberative" Moments That Led To Kevin McCarthy Winning The House Speakership Related Story House Adjourns For Second Day With No New Speaker, Stalled Proceedings — Update “Silk...
Washington Examiner
Marjorie Taylor Greene tweets about Twitter suspension after Dr. Dre threatens legal action
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) tweeted an article excerpt Monday suggesting her Twitter account was locked after a spat with rapper Andre Young, known as Dr. Dre, over the use of one of his songs in a Twitter video she posted. Young threatened legal action against her over the video...
Washington Examiner
George Santos disables comments on his social media posts
Amid allegations of faking his biography, Rep. George Santos (R-NY) blocked comments on his social media posts Saturday morning after officially getting sworn as a congressman. "The American people voted us into the majority and this morning we elected our Republican speaker. Congratulations #KevinMcCarthy," he wrote on Twitter, with the...
Washington Examiner
Four revelations Prince Harry has shared before the release of new book
Prince Harry has given more insight into his feelings about several moments and people in his life, including his stepmother Camilla, the queen consort, and his late mother Princess Diana. In two interviews ahead of the release of his memoir Spare, the Duke of Sussex revealed new details on his...
Comments / 0