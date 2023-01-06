Read full article on original website
Defense Keys Victory in Tempe
TEMPE, Ariz. – Oregon State held Arizona State to 27.7 percent shooting from the floor en route to a 69-59 win over the Sun Devils. Raegan Beers led the Beavers with her fifth-straight double-double, scoring 20 points with 12 rebounds. The freshman is just the sixth player in school history to accomplish the feat and the first since Ruth Hamblin in 2016. She also contributed on the defensive end with two blocks and two steals.
Arizona to stage “White-Out” vs. Oregon in battle of programs with best Pac-12 attendance
Members of No. 15 Arizona went to social media on Saturday to urge fans to attend its game against No. 18 Oregon on Sunday at 5 p.m. at McKale Center while wearing a white T-shirt for a “White-Out.”. Fans who do so will receive a glow stick. ESPN2 cameras...
Oklahoma State Bucks Beavs in Sunday Showdown
CORVALLIS, Ore. – A record crowd of 6,764 saw No. 26 Oregon State drop a closely contested dual with 12th-ranked Oklahoma State on Sunday afternoon. The crowd was treated to a contest with numerous close matches before the visitors pulled away for a 20-12 win. After dropping the day's...
College Basketball Odds: Washington State vs. Arizona prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/7/2023
The Washington State Cougars take on the Arizona Wildcats. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Washington State Arizona prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Washington State Arizona. The college basketball season has been crazy and tumultuous in many places. In the Pac-12, we have a...
Oregon State Falls to No. 15 Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. – Oregon State took No. 15 Arizona to the wire and led by 12 late in the game but the Wildcats came back to win 72-69. Raegan Beers posted her fourth straight double-double, a 19-point and 10-rebound effort, in the loss. AJ Marotte was just a point below her season-high and two under her career-high with 17 points.
Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning gets portrait tattoo of wife Sauphia with several meaningful symbols
Oregon’s head coach got a portrait of his wife, Sauphia, tattooed on his ribs that includes the names of their sons, Caden, Kniles and Titan, as well as several symbols for each of the colleges where he’s worked. Artist Alex Turner of Black Label Tattoo in Eugene posted...
Watch Arizona vs. Washington State: TV channel, live stream info, start time
Current Records: Washington State 6-10; Arizona 14-1 The Washington State Cougars have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the #5 Arizona Wildcats and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 9 of 2019. The Cougars and Arizona will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at McKale Memorial Center. Arizona should still be riding high after a victory, while Washington State will be looking to right the ship.
GymBeavs Show Fight in Season Opener
LAS VEGAS – The No. 14 Oregon State gymnastics team battled through a tough first rotation on bars to take third behind a 195.450 in Session 2 of the Super 16 Presented by Ozone on Friday Night in the Orleans Arena. "We showed a lot of fight tonight all...
What Are You Waiting For? Don't Sleep on Arizona's Real Estate Opportunity
If you’re looking to move to a new state, Arizona real estate is worth a look. Following is a primer on the state and the FSBO Arizona real estate market. Phoenix is by far the largest city in Arizona and it is growing fast. The sixth largest city in the United States, Phoenix is the official and economic capital of Arizona. The city is growing at such a high rate that it has engulfed the accompanying towns of Scottsdale and Tempe. Phoenix has a perpetual new feeling to it, which leads to criticisms that it has no inherent culture or roots.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Arizona that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
This Huge Flea Market in Arizona is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can offer plenty of awesome deals. You never know what sort of cool items you'll discover.
Arizona witness describes silent triangle crossing overhead with orange lights
Watching night sky.Photo byMarcel StraußonUnsplash. An Arizona witness at Buckeye reported watching a silent, triangle-shaped object with orange lights crossing overhead at 10:30 p.m. on December 13, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Best Breakfast Spots in Mesa, Arizona – (With Photos)
If you’re a fan of starting your day off with a hearty breakfast, Mesa, Arizona has some excellent options!. Whether you’re in the mood for classic breakfast staples like eggs and bacon, or something with a little more heat like a breakfast burrito loaded with all your favorite toppings, you’ll find a spot that caters to your cravings.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Also: 6...
$4M Mega Millions ticket sold in Arizona
TONOPAH, Ariz. - No one took home the Mega Millions jackpot after Tuesday night's drawing, but someone in Arizona is now a lot richer!. Officials say a $4 million ticket was sold at the Tonopah Travel Center, located at 1010 N. 339th Avenue. The winning ticket matched all five white...
3 Arizona Cities Named Among The 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub compiled a list of the best places to retire across the country.
Over Easy to Take Up Residence in Peoria’s Shops at Lake Pleasant Development
The new shopping center, which is due to open this fall, also includes an In-N-Out, Raising Cane’s, and Handel’s Ice Cream.
Here are the best dates to search the Oregon coast for glass floats in 2023
If your 2023 New Year’s resolution is to find a glass float on the Oregon coast, then it’s time to start planning and strategizing.
Police: Missing Gilbert woman found dead
GILBERT, Ariz. — A Gilbert woman who has been missing since Friday evening was found dead, Gilbert police announced on Sunday. There was no sign of foul play, officials said. 33-year-old Brieann Lyn Gaylord had last been seen at Crossroads Park in Gilbert on Friday, Jan. 6. Gaylord reportedly...
NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire immediately! (01/08)
Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Don't miss Arizona@Work's South Phoenix Hiring event, this Tuesday January 10th from 9am-Noon. Multiple employers are hiring during this job fair including Mastercorp, Fedex, Arizona Department of Health Services, Journey Out Homelessness, Albertsons, BCBS, Kelly Education, Erus Energy, Renaissance Hotel, Central Arizona Trucking, U.S. Vets Phoenix, Scion and more. It all happens at 4635 South Central Avenue, Phoenix, Maricopa County, Arizona 85040. Learn more here.
