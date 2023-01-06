Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer breakdown: 6 things you may have missed
Potential spoilers for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania follow. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's final trailer has debuted online – and it looks like it could be the most surprising Marvel movie of 2023. The Marvel Phase 5 film arrives in theaters worldwide on February 17, so its latest...
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
TechRadar
How to watch NCIS season 20 three-part crossover event online from anywhere
Don’t snigger, but there’s an evening-long threeway coming to CBS. Yes, for the first time in the franchise’s 20-year history, the field agents of NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: Hawai’i are being thrown together for one mega, three-hour long crossover. We’re beyond excited to see all these NCISverse characters collide in what promises to be a thrilling feature-length special. Below we’ll explain how to watch the NCIS season 20 three-part crossover online from anywhere.
TechRadar
'Like something out of Spy Kids': Marvel fans can't get over MODOK's design in Ant-Man 3
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's final trailer has given Marvel fans plenty to be excited about – but nobody can agree on one particular villain's design. The teaser, which debuted online on January 9, gave us our best look yet at the Marvel Phase 5 movie, which arrives in theaters worldwide on February 17. From Kang the Conqueror looking suitably menacing to more hints at what the film's plot entails, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's official trailer delivered a masterclass in how to increase hype within a fanbase. You can read more about what's shown off in our Ant-Man 3 trailer breakdown article.
Dolly De Leon: 5 Things To Know About Star Of ‘Triangle Of Sadness’ Nominated For Golden Globe
Dolly De Leon received her first Golden Globe nomination for her supporting role in ‘Triangle of Sadness’. Dolly De Leon won an award for her supporting work in the 2022 film from the Los Angeles Film Critics Association. Dolly is a single mother of four who never gave up...
TechRadar
The Last of Us review
The Last of Us is an imperfect but undeniably faithful adaptation of developer Naughty Dog’s era-defining PlayStation title. Showrunners Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin have here delivered a series whose loyalty to its source material is both a blessing and a curse; in live-action form, Joel and Ellie’s post-apocalyptic adventure remains heartfelt and unforgiving, though its reliance on now-familiar genre tropes makes The Last of Us feel less groundbreaking and more paint-by-numbers than other shows in HBO’s prestige TV catalog. Pascal and Ramsey, for their parts, are perfectly cast, and later episodes up the emotional ante just enough to warrant the journey it takes to reach them – but viewers’ enjoyment of The Last of Us will likely depend on their fondness for similarly slow-burning character dramas.
TechRadar
Gaming Chromebooks aren't a con — CES showed me that they might be the future
When gaming Chromebooks were announced back in October of 2022, you'd be forgiven for cocking you head to the side and looking puzzled. We were right there with you. In fact, our own Christian Guyton wrote just a month ago that gaming Chromebooks were, well, a bit of a con that were promising way more than they could ever really deliver.
TechRadar
I’m tired of under-baked content, Overwatch 2 needs better events
I’m stuck in the corner of an old, crumbling Greek ruin. I try to bash my keyboard and move my mouse, but it seems as if nothing will release me from the hellish torture of constantly being stunned and incapacitated by several Lucios. Even with Ramattra’s incredibly stylish Poseidon...
TechRadar
How Animal Well uses the PS5 hardware for its new beautiful Metroidvania world
The upcoming puzzle platformer Animal Well has an unusual and vivid art style. That’s because solo developer Billy Basso of Shared Memory utilizes some clever tricks with the PS5 console to bring its expansive game world to life. Animal Well is the first game to be published by Videogamedunkey’s...
Vince McMahon Is Back, But Is He a Heel for a WWE Sale?
Former WWE CEO Vince McMahon’s stunning return to the company he founded has upended the wrestling giant’s fortunes. At McMahon’s prodding, WWE is now leading “a review of its strategic alternatives” as the wrestling giant finds itself grappling with uncertainty. The question facing WWE shareholders is not only whether McMahon and the company can execute a sale, or who the buyer might be, but also whether McMahon will emerge (to use some wrestling terms) as a “face,” generating outsize value for shareholders and retiring gracefully, or as a “heel,” throwing a wrench into what could otherwise be a smooth process...
TechRadar
Instagram finally drops the shopping tab from its news feed to focus on content
In what will be a great start to 2023 for many Instagram users, myself included, Meta announced that the navigation bar will have the 'post' icon back in the center again, instead of the top right in the Feed page. In a blogpost (opens in new tab), Instagram confirms that...
TechRadar
You can stream PS5 games to a Sony car but not a Sony TV
Sony has unveiled a prototype in collaboration with Honda which allows you to stream PS5 games from the passenger seats of an electric car. Bizarrely, unless Sony announces anything before the Honda Afeela goes on sale, this means you’ll be able to stream PS5 games on a car before any other devices outside of the PlayStation ecosystem.
TechRadar
Why I'm still going to stand my PS5 vertically, despite the alleged risk
You may have seen reports warning you off placing your PS5 vertically, saying that you could damage your console, even bricking it permanently. But there's a good reason to doubt these claims, and I, for one, won't be changing how I use my console. We've seen reports that the PS5...
Comments / 0