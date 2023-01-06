Read full article on original website
Neighbours fury as wealthy couple given go-ahead to build 25ft underground tunnel in crumbling cliff
Neighbours have reacted with fury after a wealthy couple were granted permission to build an underground tunnel through a cliff to their private viewing platform despite fears the rock is 'fragile'.
Family Has Lived in the Centre of a Roundabout for Over 40 Years
For more than 40 years, a Welsh family has called a bustling roundabout their home. While they claim the unique location "doesn't bother" them, they admit that it's a pain to schedule deliveries since delivery drivers can never find their house.
California Reservoir Water Levels Before and After Rain
California's largest lake by volume, Lake Shasta, has risen by 21 feet in just two weeks.
BBC
Marine pilot dies working on River Humber
A marine pilot has died while working on the River Humber, a port operator has confirmed. The man died "during operations on the water" on Sunday afternoon, Associated British Ports (ABP) said. It said the death was "being investigated by the authorities" and the man's next of kin had been...
Council threatens legal action over migrants being housed in seaside hotels
Another local authority has threatened legal action over the housing of asylum seekers in hotels and accused the Home Office of persistently breaking planning rules.East Lindsey District Council has submitted a pre-action letter to the Home Office, in which it labelled the use of five hotels in Skegness to house migrants as having “caused substantial harm” and said it was done without consent.The council said that it is considering pursuing a legal review to halt what it believes is an unlawful use of hotels in “the prime tourist area” of the town to house asylum seekers, which it claimed is...
BBC
Railway strikes bring weekend disruption in Scotland
Train passengers in Scotland are facing a second day of disruption during strike action by Network Rail staff. The latest UK-wide strike by members of the RMT union began on Friday. ScotRail is running a very limited schedule and said some trains would continue to be affected on Sunday, as...
BBC
Plans to turn historic mill into affordable housing approved
Plans to turn a historic mill in Cornwall into affordable housing have been approved. Cornwall Council applied to convert Loggans Mill in Hayle into 16 apartments. The authority's sub-area planning committee unanimously approved the plans, as well as an application for listed building consent, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
BBC
Police renew appeal for sightings of Rodrigo Falcon
Police have renewed their appeal for sightings of a man who went missing from Aviemore last month. Rodrigo Falcon, 33, was last seen walking along the village's Grampian Road at about 03:10 on Sunday 11 December. Efforts to find him have included searches made by friends of the surrounding area...
BBC
Wolverhampton's night-time safe haven scheme set to expand
A weekend scheme to keep city centre visitors safe at night is set to be extended. The Late Night Safe Haven, in Wolverhampton, was introduced in 2021 after a trial and operates from a trailer in Queen Square. The scheme offers medical help and somewhere for people to wait for...
BBC
Ambulances called to 800 people suffering from hypothermia
Ambulances were called out to 800 people suffering from hypothermia during freezing weather in Scotland. Figures from the Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS), published by The Herald newspaper, showed that about 44 people a day were taken to hospital between 1 and 18 December. During that period temperatures plummeted to minus...
BBC
Road closed after machinery lands on building in Stoke-on-Trent
A main road has been closed after a piling rig fell into a building in Stoke-on-Trent. The A52 Glebe Street has been closed due to the public safety hazard, said Staffordshire Fire Service. No-one was hurt in the incident. The road is also set to be closed in both directions...
