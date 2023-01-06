Singapore Nightlife Guide is part of the Reunion Tour Trip Report. I had been to Singapore twice. The first time with my parents (see Touring the Culinary Scene of Asia) when I was moving to Shanghai as an ‘expat.’ Back then, I could not afford the expensive drinks. Today, I still cannot rationalize the price of those drinks. Nevertheless, with one night in Singapore, and a Saturday night at that, thanks to my Vietnamese visa debacle (see Vietnam E-Visa Not Processed: Another TPOL Duck Up?), I had to make the most of it. Here’s what I did:

13 HOURS AGO