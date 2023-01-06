Read full article on original website
Thailand Reintroduces Covid Vaccine Rules For Travellers as China Reopens to the World… But There’s a Loophole
Thailand reintroduced COVID-19 vaccine rules for travellers on Sunday – the same day that China finally reopened to the world after nearly three years of pandemic-induced isolation. Unlike a growing list of foreign governments, however, Thai health officials aren’t specifically targeting travellers from China with their new pandemic border...
Airplane Art – KLM Royal Dutch Airlines Boeing 787-9 on final approach to Chicago O’Hare International
It’s Sunday again, so it must be time for some more Airplane Art. This week, we have a KLM Royal Dutch Airlines Boeing 787-9 on final approach to Chicago O’Hare International as it completes the transatlantic journey from Amsterdam Schiphol Airport. KLM operates a fleet of 13 Boeing...
Emirates release their first fully refurbished A380 into traffic
The first of the refurbished Emirates A380 has re-entered service, with it flying off to Heathrow on its first flight on Friday. The aircraft – A6-EVM – has been in the shop having a full refit, as Emirates kicks its US$ 2 billion retrofit program. Emirates provided a time-lapse video of the aircraft getting its work done.
Air France 777-300 Diverts After Engine Shutdown Over London
An Air France 777-300 traveling to Los Angeles encountered engine trouble over London and was forced to dump fuel and return to Paris. Air France 777-300 Diverts After Oil System Issues Force Engine Shutdown Near London. Here’s a snapshot of what happened:. On January 4, 2023, Air France 73...
Spring 2023 trip Oslo to Tallinn via Greece and Czechia
IHG 20% off reward nights and Choice Privileges rates posted for April 16-June 30, 2023 motivated me to change some travel plans and helped me finalize travel plans over the next four months. Winter 2023 Trip New York City, Milan, Venice, Amsterdam and Oslo. IHG 20% off award nights presented...
What Do Award Booking Services Provide & Who Should Use Them?
When it comes to airline frequent flyer programs, earning points is the easy part. Redeeming those points for free travel (or mostly free travel) is the difficult part. Not only do you have to find award space, but you also have to use the right program to book your travel or risk paying more than you have to.
Five Russians Have Been Stranded For Months in Seoul’s Incheon Airport After Fleeing Putin’s Military Draft
At least five Russian nationals have been stranded in the secure departures area of Seoul’s Incheon International Airport in South Korea for several months after they fled their home country to escape the military draft. One of the young men, Vladimir Maraktaev, told the Korea Times that he originally...
Singapore Nightlife Guide: Hip Hip Hop-a You Don’t Stop
Singapore Nightlife Guide is part of the Reunion Tour Trip Report. I had been to Singapore twice. The first time with my parents (see Touring the Culinary Scene of Asia) when I was moving to Shanghai as an ‘expat.’ Back then, I could not afford the expensive drinks. Today, I still cannot rationalize the price of those drinks. Nevertheless, with one night in Singapore, and a Saturday night at that, thanks to my Vietnamese visa debacle (see Vietnam E-Visa Not Processed: Another TPOL Duck Up?), I had to make the most of it. Here’s what I did:
