BBC
Plans to turn historic mill into affordable housing approved
Plans to turn a historic mill in Cornwall into affordable housing have been approved. Cornwall Council applied to convert Loggans Mill in Hayle into 16 apartments. The authority's sub-area planning committee unanimously approved the plans, as well as an application for listed building consent, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
BBC
Newcastle City Council fined after decaying tree collapsed on girl
A council has been fined £280,000 after a six-year-old girl was killed by a falling tree in her school playground. Ella Henderson died in hospital after part of the willow tree collapsed on her at Gosforth Park First School, Newcastle, on 25 September 2020. Newcastle City Council admitted breaching...
BBC
Dorset Police announce 'preferred' chief constable
Dorset Police has announced its preferred candidate for chief constable. Amanda Pearson has been chosen, Police and Crime Commissioner David Sidwick confirmed. Her candidacy will be subject to a confirmation hearing by the Dorset Police and Crime Panel in February. If selected, she will take over the role from Scott...
Time Out Global
A 200-year-old pub in London Bridge has just closed without explanation
One of London’s most venerable pubs has suddenly closed, and nobody seems to know why. The Ship near London Bridge has been open for more than 200 years, but has now shut due to ‘circumstances beyond [its] control’. The pub on Borough Road was first registered as...
BBC
Pair to run Coventry City Council during chief exec search
Two senior officers will run Coventry City Council until a new chief executive can be found. It was announced on Monday that Martin Reeves had left the post to become chief executive of Oxfordshire County Council. Barry Hastie and Kirston Nelson will work as joint acting chief executives from next...
BBC
Greater Manchester flooding: Pair rescued from car in Heaton Chapel
A man and a woman have been rescued from a car after it became trapped in floodwater, a fire service has said. Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters spent 20 minutes helping the pair escape the water on Crossley Road in Heaton Chapel, Stockport, at about 10:00 GMT.
Police release CCTV image thought to be of missing couple and newborn in Essex
Image believed to be of Constance Marten, who went missing last week with her baby and Mark Gordon
Atom Valley: Andy Burnham’s vision for regenerating Greater Manchester
The regional mayor has taken levelling up into his own hands with the ‘nuclear option’ of a hi-tech manufacturing hub named for the city’s role in splitting the atom
BBC
Rail boss admits 17-mile diversion around bridge is 'exceptional'
A 17-mile diversion route set up because of work to replace a bridge is "exceptional" and will be "disruptive", Network Rail has admitted. A stretch of Nazeing New Road beside Broxbourne railway station in Hertfordshire closed on Tuesday and is not expected to reopen until 30 April. A road bridge,...
BBC
Cambridgeshire County Council U-turn on sofa recycling centre ban
A county council has made a U-turn on a ban on soft furnishings being accepted at its recycling centres. Cambridgeshire County Council had said sofas, beanbags and cushions could not be taken to its nine centres from 1 January due to new disposal rules. It has now found an "interim...
BBC
Humber pilot Francisco Galia died in fall while boarding vessel
A Humber pilot who died while attempting to board a ship in the estuary has been named as Francisco Galia. Mr Galia fell from a rope ladder as he tried to board the vessel, bound for King George Dock in Hull, shortly after midday on Sunday, a colleague said. Rescue...
BBC
National awards for revamped Leicester bus station and Derby museum
A pair of prominent East Midlands buildings have won national awards after undergoing major revamps. Leicester's St Margaret's bus station and the Museum of Making in Derby have been recognised in the Future Cities Forum Winter Awards 2022. The bus station triumphed in the award's infrastructure and transport category and...
BBC
Wolverhampton's night-time safe haven scheme set to expand
A weekend scheme to keep city centre visitors safe at night is set to be extended. The Late Night Safe Haven, in Wolverhampton, was introduced in 2021 after a trial and operates from a trailer in Queen Square. The scheme offers medical help and somewhere for people to wait for...
‘A roaring fireplace’: the polluting raffle prize promoted by the British Heart Foundation
The British Heart Foundation (BHF), which has campaigned on the pollution risks of burning wood at home, is being urged to review a charity draw for a £3m London townhouse, with a fire pit on the garden terrace and open fires in the property. A promotional video shows wood...
BBC
London school votes to change name over slave trade link
A school named after the 16th Century slave trader Sir Francis Drake has had its name changed following a vote. Formerly called Sir Francis Drake Primary School, the school in Lewisham said 88% of 450 parents, staff, pupils and local residents had voted for a new name. It is now...
BBC
North West Ambulance Service boss disheartened by pressure on staff
An ambulance service boss has said he is "hugely disheartened" after a staff member raised fears that pressure on the NHS could be costing lives. The dispatcher, who wished to stay anonymous, told the BBC the job was "crushingly depressing". "The feeling of saving lives has been taken over by...
BBC
One of Cornwall's last bingo halls put up for sale
One of Cornwall's last remaining bingo halls has been put up for sale. The Capitol Bingo hall, on Alexandra Road in St Austell, is being advertised with a price guide of £2m. The building also incudes a parade of four shops including a hair salon, carpet shop and bakery along with a 35-space car park.
BBC
Grandmother, 95, waits 18 hours at Sandwell A&E
A woman says she is "absolutely flabbergasted" after her 95-year-old grandmother waited more than 18 hours in an ambulance and on a trolley at A&E. Geraldine Brown, of Birmingham, said while she knew of pressures on the NHS she had still been shocked to see it. Her grandmother Cynthia Oakley's...
BBC
Lincolnshire: Radar masts plan to monitor coastal storms
An array of radar masts is planned for Lincolnshire's coast to help monitor the impact of climate change. East Lindsey District Council is considering an application for six 55ft (17m) tall masts to monitor storms. The six masts would work together to provide "complete and seamless coverage" of the coast.
BBC
Harewood House bird garden set to close
Harewood House has announced it will close its bird garden after more than 50 years due to financial pressures. The trust which looks after the 18th Century house, near Leeds, said the £4m needed to refurbish and maintain the attraction was "too much to afford". The birds - which...
