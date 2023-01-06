Read full article on original website
Police drain pool at home of missing Massachusetts mom
Authorities who are desperately searching for missing mother Ana Walshe have turned their attentions to the pool behind the former home that she shared with her husband Brian Walshe.
Newport News: Condition of teacher shot by child improving
The condition of a Virginia teacher left seriously injured when she was shot by a six-year-old pupil has shown signs of improvement, authorities say. Abby Zwerner suffered life-threatening injuries after she was shot with a handgun at Richneck Elementary School in the city of Newport News on Friday. Mayor Phillip...
Woking: Man dies and four injured in serious crash
A man has died and four people have been injured following a serious crash in Woking. The crash happened on Brookwood Lye Road, just before 19:00 GMT on Sunday, Surrey Police said. The man who died, who was in his 30s, was a passenger. A four-year-old girl, two women in...
Newcastle City Council fined after decaying tree collapsed on girl
A council has been fined £280,000 after a six-year-old girl was killed by a falling tree in her school playground. Ella Henderson died in hospital after part of the willow tree collapsed on her at Gosforth Park First School, Newcastle, on 25 September 2020. Newcastle City Council admitted breaching...
Dorset police renew appeal to identify man found in Weymouth
Police have renewed an appeal for help in identifying a man who could not tell them who he is or where he is from. The man was found near the seafront in Weymouth, Dorset, on 28 September and speaks with an eastern European accent. He is about 50 years old,...
Baby's welfare is priority in missing couple search, police say
Police searching for a missing couple and a newborn baby have said they are determined to establish the child "is alive and well". Constance Marten and Mark Gordon have not been seen since their car broke down on the M61 near Bolton on Thursday. Police said Ms Marten had recently...
Marine pilot dies working on River Humber
A marine pilot has died while working on the River Humber, a port operator has confirmed. The man died "during operations on the water" on Sunday afternoon, Associated British Ports (ABP) said. It said the death was "being investigated by the authorities" and the man's next of kin had been...
CCTV released in search for missing couple and baby after M61 breakdown
Police searching for a missing couple and their newborn baby have released a CCTV image believed to be of the mother amid fears for their safety. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) has appealed for Constance Marten to make contact and seek medical assistance. Ms Marten, Mark Gordon and their child have...
Twelve people left locked inside Manchester bogus goods shop
Three men have been arrested after 12 people including a young child were locked inside a shop during a police crackdown on fake goods in Manchester. They were left trapped inside the store on Moulton Street, Strangeways, as the shopkeepers ran off with the keys to try to escape. The...
Witham Cemetery fly tippers will be 'hunted down' and prosecuted
A pile of fly-tipped waste has been removed from outside a cemetery. The rubbish, including ventilation piping, wooden panels and domestic appliances, was found outside Witham Cemetery and was reported to Essex Police on Monday morning. Braintree District Council staff have cleared the waste and were investigating. Ross Playle, Conservative...
Man jailed over Birmingham New Street suitcase drugs
A man has been jailed after being caught wheeling a suitcase of cannabis through Birmingham New Street Station on his way to Scotland. Manh Van Phan, 41, was attempting to travel to Aberdeen with 7.4kg (16lbs) of the drug when he was stopped after staff reported him acting suspiciously. Vacuum-packed...
Sidney Box: Police searching for missing man find a body
Police searching for a missing 93-year-old man have found a body. Sidney Box, from Earley in Berkshire, was last seen on Thursday night and a body was found in a garden on Monday afternoon, Thames Valley Police said. Although formal identification had not yet taken place, police said they believed...
Tomasz Waga: Three jailed for beating drug rival to death
Three members of an Albanian gang have been jailed for beating to death a man who had tried to steal drugs from them. Tomosz Waga, 23, from Dagenham, east London, tried to steal cannabis from a house-based factory in Cardiff in 2021. Josif Nushi, 27, and Mihal Dhana, 29, both...
Mark Cavendish's wife made seven-minute 999 call after 'knife raid'
A knife-wielding man in a balaclava asked the champion cyclist Mark Cavendish "do you want me to stab you?" during a robbery at his family home, a trial heard. Prosecutors have said as many as five men raided the house in Ongar, Essex, on 27 November 2021. Two suspects on...
Grandmother, 95, waits 18 hours at Sandwell A&E
A woman says she is "absolutely flabbergasted" after her 95-year-old grandmother waited more than 18 hours in an ambulance and on a trolley at A&E. Geraldine Brown, of Birmingham, said while she knew of pressures on the NHS she had still been shocked to see it. Her grandmother Cynthia Oakley's...
Kyle Shimwell: Footballer dies after car crashes into shop
A footballer has died after a car he was travelling in left the road and crashed into a shop. Emergency services were called to King Street, in Bakewell, Derbyshire, at about 00:30 GMT on Saturday. Bakewell Town footballer Kyle Shimwell, 21, who was a passenger in the Fiat 500, was...
North West Ambulance Service boss disheartened by pressure on staff
An ambulance service boss has said he is "hugely disheartened" after a staff member raised fears that pressure on the NHS could be costing lives. The dispatcher, who wished to stay anonymous, told the BBC the job was "crushingly depressing". "The feeling of saving lives has been taken over by...
Humber pilot Francisco Galia died in fall while boarding vessel
A Humber pilot who died while attempting to board a ship in the estuary has been named as Francisco Galia. Mr Galia fell from a rope ladder as he tried to board the vessel, bound for King George Dock in Hull, shortly after midday on Sunday, a colleague said. Rescue...
Toxteth gunman who shot schoolgirl bystander in neck jailed
A man who shot an "innocent" schoolgirl in the neck as she waited at a bus stop has been jailed for life. Amid a gang dispute, Rio Jones opened fired on a rival as they rode their e-bikes along Upper Warwick Street in the Toxteth area of Liverpool on 1 March.
Sunderland dad with terminal cancer retires for charity work
A man with terminal cancer has decided to retire so he can spend more time with his family while continuing to raise thousands for charity. Chris Johnson was diagnosed with a gastrointestinal stromal tumour (GIST) at the age of 40 in 2019, and aims to enter the Great North Run again.
