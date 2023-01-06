TCU’s Emari Demercado looking to go out on top in his hometown against Georgia

As he reflected back on his breakout performance in the Fiesta Bowl, TCU running back Emari Demercado kept reiterating how much the game felt like a movie.

When star Kendre Miller went out with a knee injury, the Horned Frogs turned to Demercado as the lead back against one of the best defenses in the country. All that was at stake was a trip to the national championship game and credibility for TCU and the Big 12 as a whole.

No pressure right?

In a tense situation, Demercado didn’t flinch and produced the most rushing yards the Wolverines allowed all season. And thanks to his 150 yards, TCU is playing Georgia in the national championship game Monday.

“It was big for me,” Demercado said. “Always having that confidence of what you’re capable of and finally being able to really put it on display.”

Many of the 20-plus million viewers that tuned in to the Fiesta Bowl were likely surprised to see TCU have no dropoff in its run game when it turned to Demercado. For those inside the program, his performance was something that was expected.

“Emari did what he’s done,” coach Sonny Dykes said. “When Kendre went down with that knee injury, Emari saw it as an opportunity to go in there and get a bunch of playing time and carries. He performed exactly how we expected him to.”

The mantra for TCU this season has been ‘Do Your Job.’ Demercado did his and as a result, his final game as a Horned Frog will be in his hometown of Inglewood, Calif.

“That’s something special, I’ve been walking around telling people that it almost feels scripted,” Demercado said. “My last college game, I get to go right down the road from my house. It’s a surreal feeling.”

TCU’s entire season feels like it’s scripted and Demercado has become the latest protagonist to take center stage in the purple and white blockbuster.

Inglewood being the place for his final scene is monumental. But once you learn more about the journey Demercado has been on during his career in Fort Worth, you’ll really understand why the moment is so special.

Master of adversity

Demercado was a lightly recruited prospect out of California. His only FBS offers were from Army and Navy. He had a handful of FCS offers from local colleges. That led him to start his collegiate career at Saddleback College in Mission Viejo, Calif.

He was a Junior College All-American before eventually arriving at TCU in 2018. When he arrived, he had ambitions of proving himself on the Power Five level. Demercado quickly found itself in a constant battle just to get touches.

“Fighting for playing time with guys like Sewo (Olonilua), Zach (Evans), Dre,” Demercado said. “All these are NFL-type dudes, so just fighting for playing time and getting on the field anyway I can.”

Those first three season never saw Demercado rank higher than third on the team in carries or fourth in yardage. But as battled with future pros, Demercado’s mentality and commitment to the program never wavered.

“He’s very mature,” Dykes said. “He’s just a really intelligent young man that makes the most of his opportunity every time he gets it.”

2021 saw the most opportunities for Demercado with Evans entry into the transfer portal and injuries to the rest of the running back room. Demercado set a career-high 96 carries and 446 yards. He was solid, but unspectacular compared to Evans and Miller, who averaged better than seven yards per carry.

Demercado admitted his confidence was shaken and he was also dealing with the pressures of pursuing his Master’s Degree.

“That was actually kind of tough,” Demercado said. “With that program it’s eight-week classes from June 2nd until almost two days before Christmas, I was in classes nonstop. Like how the regular students have fall break, I didn’t have one. It was pretty tough.”

Running backs coach Anthony Jones arrived in the spring as Demercado was in the final stretch of the graduate program and was impressed with how he managed his classwork and a new coaching staff.

“Having him around is a tremendous asset and a blessing for our program,” Jones said. “I think Emari’s one of the best backs in the country no one knows about. You’ve seen him make some runs that I’m not sure he would’ve made last year or the year before. He seems a step quicker.”

It should be noted that Jones felt that way about Demercado in October, months before the Michigan game. Jones played a big part in Demercado finding a new level to his game this season.

“I brought back that explosiveness,” Demercado said. “I’m not sure where it went, it might’ve been a confidence thing honestly. I think that’s the biggest thing I’ve gotten back is my confidence and knowing what I’m capable of.

“With Coach Jones behind me and the things Coach Kaz and the strength staff have instilled in us I think I just had that feeling of I’m getting back in my groove.”

Working with Jones, who has a deep background of producing NFL running backs from his time at Memphis, has done wonders for Emercado’s game.

Working with Demercado and seeing him get his Master’s in Business Analytics while also improving as a player was also special for Jones.

“He’s what college football is all about,” Jones said. “ESPN or somebody should do a story on him and what it means to be a true student athlete. In a day and age of the transfer portal and kids jumping ship and not being happy with their role, he’s not our starter, but is just as valuable as Kendre.

“The way he attacks everyday of playing special teams, being the secondary back. He could’ve left, he had three position coaches, a head coaching change. He didn’t know me, but he stayed the course. He’s been phenomenal, I wish he had another year.”

As he reflected back on his academic achievement, it’s something Demercado will cherish for the rest of his life.

“I don’t regret it all,” Demercado said. “I have something in my book that no one can ever take from me. It’s something great to have.”

Final scene

The climax of TCU and Demercado’s season-long film is upon us. Like any good action movie, the hero returns to his old stomping grounds wiser and stronger with the goal of pushing out the towering villain.

In this instance that villain is defending national champion Georgia. The battleground is Sofi Stadium, a short five minute drive from Demercado’s childhood home.

The prize? TCU’s first national championship since 1938 and one of the most improbable we’ve ever seen in sports.

With Miller officially listed as questionable, there’s a chance the hero will have a shoulder an even bigger burden than usual in the final battle of this college football season. Demercado said he’s preparing like he’ll be the starter.

So just how perfect would it be for Demercado to become a national champion in the same city where he fell in love with Birria tacos and Mexican food?

“It’ll be like a Hollywood script,” Demercado said.