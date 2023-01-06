ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Haven, MI

Dreams do come true

By MATT DEYOUNG Grand Haven Tribune
 4 days ago
Kristal and Garry Boyd are preparing to open the Unicorn Tavern, 415 S. Beechtree St., on Feb. 4. Tribune photo / Matt DeYoung

A local family’s dream of opening a unique eatery on Grand Haven’s east side ran into a myriad roadblocks over the past few years.

But finally, after countless challenges, the Boyd family is set to open the Unicorn Tavern on Feb. 4.

The restaurant draws inspiration from owners Garry and Kristal Boyd’s children – including Mackenzie, who died at age 7 due to adrenal gland failure in 2017. Garry previously referred to Mackenzie as a unicorn – “she made everyone’s lives better.”

The new restaurant features unicorn artwork on the front of the building, located at 415 S. Beechtree St. There are also tributes to their 14-year-old daughter, Charlie Rae, with a mermaid tiki bar; and 11-year-old C.J., with a dragon-themed BBQ section.

“Both our living children are completely invested in this,” Kristal said. “They want to be a part of the menu tasting, designing menu items. Our children are foodies in ridiculous ways.”

The restaurant as a whole will feature a Belgian theme, with a menu featuring plenty of vegan and vegetarian options.

Interrupted by COVID

The Boyds were well on their way to opening Unicorn Tavern about three years ago when the COVID-19 pandemic derailed those plans.

“Everybody remembers where they were back in March 2020, when the pandemic hit,” Garry said. “We were days away from signing our small-business loan when banks stopped issuing loans to hospitality startups.”

Kristal and Garry Boyd pose with their kids – Charlie Rae, 14, and C.J., 11 – at the Unicorn Tavern. Tribune photo / Matt DeYoung

At that point, the Boyds already had the shell of the building started in the lot next to Redi Rental on Beechtree Street. When the loans were shut down, the Boyds were forced to hit the pause button for what they hoped was a short time, but turned out to be several years.

“There were a couple months where I would drive by and it broke my heart,” Garry said. “We worked really hard to keep this dream alive at the worst time in the world.”

Many banks still aren’t funding new restaurants, but the Boyds continued to receive positive comments from those in the industry.

“Nobody ever said no – everyone said we’re super excited, and this is going to work – just not yet,” Kristal said.

Finally, in 2021, they found a bank that would finance their dreams. It took nearly a year to close the loan, and in mid-July, construction resumed on the restaurant.

“It’s nice to be in that spot that I imagined us being in years ago – nice to be finally making it happen,” Garry said. He added that when the papers were finally signed, “that was the moment when all the trauma and panic and weight was lifted, and there was a sense of ‘now we get to do the fun stuff.’”

The fun stuff

The Boyds hired chef Scotty, and with his help, along with the help of Charlie Rae and C.J., began to finalize the menu.

Drawing inspiration from Belgium, the Unicorn Tavern’s menu features burgers and frites, and went to great lengths to make sure their frites (french fries) closely resemble what you would get in Belgium. It will also feature a trio of family-style meals, which will require a reservation made at least a day ahead of time. Those will include chicken and waffles, cassoulet (a stew featuring beans and several types of meat), and a “tommy for the table” – a 32-ounce, dry-aged tomahawk steak served with frites and other sides.

Behind the bar, the Unicorn Tavern will feature European wines, as well as several types of craft gins.

There won’t be a kids menu – just smaller portions of regular menu items.

“We’re firm believers that more people are feeding the kids the way we feed ours,” Kristal said. “They hate to go out for a nice dinner and be forced to order highly processed food for their kids.”

“We’re very excited to offer great food to everyone,” Garry added. “When people come in here, they might be a little intimidated at first, but then they’ll realize we’re just serving a little bit different version of comfort food.”

Excited to be on the east side

The Boyds say they’re excited to be opening their restaurant on the city’s east side.

“We intentionally picked this side of Grand Haven – we want to be a locals place with a tourist problem, not a tourist place with a locals problem,” Kristal said. “The support we’ve received has been overwhelming. The people who are applying to work here, many of them said they live in the neighborhood, they’ve been watching it grow, and they want to be a part of it – which is really affirming.”

