A far-right troll who livestreamed while storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was sentenced to 60 days in prison on Tuesday. While recording, Anthime “Baked Alaska” Gionet breached the building twice, chanted for the crowd to “occupy the Capitol,” and broke into a couple of senators’ offices, miming faux calls to Congress from their landlines to put Trump back in the White House. In October, Gionet was believed to have lucked out on a case reassignment, swapping from hardnosed Judge Emmet Sullivan to Trump-appointed Judge Trevor McFadden, a change which Gionet called a “literal miracle.” But instead, Gionet received a sentence just 15 days shy of what DOJ prosecutors originally asked for. Ultimately, it was Gionet’s “pretty shocking” celebration of what Judge McFadden described as a “national tragedy” that landed him the lengthy sentence in the clink.Read it at Huff Post

ALASKA STATE ・ 16 MINUTES AGO