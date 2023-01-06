Read full article on original website
KWQC
First Alert Forecast Friday Afternoon
A Muscatine resident honors firefighters who saved his life after he passed out in his living room during a sudden cardiac arrest event. Arrest made in Thursday overnight shooting in Davenport which left 1 dead and 1 seriously hurt. Updated: 4 hours ago. The Davenport Police Department announced an arrest...
Davenport prepares for Icestravaganza with 36,000 pounds of ice
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The city of Davenport is preparing for the 11th annual Icestravaganza on Jan. 13-15; a Downtown Davenport Partnership event that is estimated to bring in more than 10,000 visitors. On Monday, Jan. 9, more than 36,000lbs of ice was delivered to the Freighthouse Farmer's Market parking...
KWQC
Deputies: 1 seriously injured in Erie UTV crash
J.B. Pritzker took the oath on Monday, the first Illinois governor to start a second four-year term since 2007. No governor has served two full terms since Jim Edgar left Springfield in 1999. Quad Cities Community Foundation grants $300,000 for reducing gun violence with GVI. Updated: 5 hours ago. The...
1470 WMBD
Police: Peoria man died in Quad Cities shooting
DAVENPORT, Ia. – Police in the Quad Cities are confirming a Peoria man died in a shooting there about a month ago. Davenport, Iowa Police say Justin Royer, 40, was fatally shot December 5th near 16th and Washington Streets in Davenport. Police say that they do not believe the...
KWQC
Monday Morning Jumpstart: Sunlight Yoga + Apothecary
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Rebecca Sebastian, studio owner at Sunlight Yoga + Apothecary shares several available classes, and information about the studio’s upcoming virtual retreat on Jan. 29. Sunlight Yoga + Apothecary information:. Address: 1111 Jersey Ridge Road. Website: thesunlightexperience.com. Phone: 563-447-5799.
KCRG.com
One dead in shooting in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police said a shooting killed one person on Sunday night in southwest Cedar Rapids. Officers responded to a call at 7:22 p.m. to the 5500 block of Kirkwood Boulevard after receiving reports of someone shot. Officers found a vehicle off the road in the 5600...
KBUR
Abandoned home fire in Fort Madison
Fort Madison, IA- Fort Madison Fire officials have announced another fire at an abandoned home. The Pen City Current reports that Fort Madison fire officials responded to 2818 Avenue O at about 10 AM Sunday, and found an abandoned home fully engulfed in flames. Fort Madison Fire Chief Joey Herren...
KWQC
Man wanted for attempted murder in Bettendorf arrested in Illinois
FULTON Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Rock Island man wanted for attempted murder in Bettendorf was arrested in Fulton County, Illinois, according to deputies. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office arrested Daniel T. Morgan, 32, around 5:30 p.m. Friday at Casey’s gas station in Lewistown, according to a media release.
One injured in UTV rollover accident
An Erie, IL man is at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics recovering from potentially life-threatening injuries after a UTV accident yesterday. Whiteside County Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Gaulrapp Road and Elston Road in rural Erie on Sunday, January 8 at about 1:42 p.m. for a single-vehicle crash with injuries. An […]
homegrowniowan.com
Rime ice vs. hoarfrost in Iowa
Freezing fog painted a pretty picture in Iowa this morning, but also created icy roads that, tragically, likely contributed to a deadly pileup on Interstate 80 near Iowa City. Fog is forecast again for Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Iowa, so take care on the roads. Meteorologists refer to the...
KWQC
2 arrested in connection to shooting at Bettendorf apartment complex
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Two men have been arrested in connection to a shooting in Bettendorf, according to police. Daniel T. Morgan, 32, was arrested Friday, in Fulton County, Illinois on an arrest warrant for attempted murder. He is awaiting extradition to Scott County Jail, police said he is expected to arrive Monday night.
KWQC
Progress is coming for the city of Rock Island
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Building upon the progress already in motion for the City of Rock Island, and in 2023 the city will only get better. City leaders gathered at the Quad City Botanical Center to hold a state of the city address. Mayor Mike Thoms, along with other local officials used the meeting today to expand upon work that began in 2022.
khqa.com
Ft. Madison man arrested for distributing drugs, police say
FT. MADISON, Iowa (KHQA) — A Fort Madison man faces a felony drug charge following an investigation. On Saturday, Fort Madison Police stopped John Charles Arthur in the 2100 block of 303rd Avenue for a traffic infraction. Arthur, 58, was arrested on a warrant at the time of the stop. The charge stem from an investigation conducted by the Lee County Narcotics Task Force accusing Arthur of distributing methamphetamine in the Fort Madison area, according to the Lee County Narcotics Task Force.
Overnight Fire Causes ‘Significant Damage’ at Linn County Restaurant
Four Linn County Fire Departments responded to the scene of a restaurant fire late Saturday evening. According to a media release from the Linn County Sheriff's Office, fire crews from the Alburnett, Central City, Coggon, and Marion Fire Departments all responded to a fire in Central City at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday night. Deputies from the Linn County Sheriff's Office also went to the scene, along with Center Point Ambulance Service.
UPDATE: LeClaire woman injured in crash on I-80
UPDATE: A LeClaire woman was among the injured in Sunday’s crash on Interstate 80 between mile markers 246-249 near Iowa City on Sunday. According to a report from the Iowa State Patrol, Megan Ramirez, 47, received unknown injuries in the incident. Two others, David Mosinski, 57 of Fairfield, Iowa and Junier Caballero-Venero, age 37 of […]
15-vehicle crash in eastern Iowa results in two deaths
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa — A crash involving 15 vehicles on I-80 near Iowa City resulted in the deaths of two people early Sunday morning. At around 5:40 a.m. law enforcement agencies responded to reports of a car crash near mile markers 246 and 249 in the westbound lanes of I-80. According to the Iowa State […]
KWQC
Credit Island Park and Natural Historic Preserve to close Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Tuesday, Credit Island Park and Natural Historic Preserve will be closed from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. for work crews. According to a media release from Credit Island officials, crews will be working on tree removal and preparation for a new playground. Officials say the park...
KCCI.com
2 dead after 15-vehicle crash near Iowa City
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Two people were killed in a 15-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 near Iowa City Sunday morning. The chain reaction crash happened around 5:40 a.m. in the westbound lanes, KCRG reports. Several other crashes in the eastbound lanes led both directions of I-80 near Iowa City to shut down for hours.
ourquadcities.com
New Davenport police officers to be sworn in at city council meeting
The Davenport Police Department announced three new officers will be sworn in at the Davenport City Council Meeting on January 11. According to a release, Mayor Mike Matson will swear-in the following Davenport Police Officers:. Alexander Dunagan was born in Des Moines. He graduated from Des Moines East High School...
KWQC
Davenport Schools approve new elementary boundaries
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Community School board almost unanimously approved new elementary school boundaries for the 2023-24 school year. In a 6-1 vote on Monday, the board approved boundaries that will assign new schools to those students impacted by the closures of Buchannan, Monroe and Washington elementary schools at the end of this year.
