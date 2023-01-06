ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Building upon the progress already in motion for the City of Rock Island, and in 2023 the city will only get better. City leaders gathered at the Quad City Botanical Center to hold a state of the city address. Mayor Mike Thoms, along with other local officials used the meeting today to expand upon work that began in 2022.

