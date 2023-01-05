ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Snow Plow Blues? Find Out Which Streets Get Plowed In Saint Cloud FIRST

WHAT ARE THE CITIES PRIORITIES WHEN IT COMES TO SNOW REMOVAL?. Snow is really the only thing on my mind right now. I work and I shovel and plow snow out of my driveway. It seems like this has been one snowy year. Many people across central Minnesota are wondering, when will MY road get plowed? There actually is a science to it; well, at least a prioritized list of what will be plowed first, at least here in the city of Saint Cloud.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
A Look Back at St. Cloud Weather for 2022

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has released its 2022 Climate Summary for St. Cloud. They say we had an average temperature of 42.6 degrees for the year. The normal average temperature for us is 42.9 degrees. So, pretty much spot on. While some parts of our...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
The Top 5 Weather Events in Minnesota in 2022

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Here is a look at the top five weather events of 2022 from the Minnesota State Climatology Office. Votes were cast from various weather enthusiasts including the National Weather Service, the University of Minnesota, State agencies and Facebook followers. #5. An enormous, powerful, and deadly winter...
MINNESOTA STATE
How Often Do I Need To Rake The Snow Off My Roof In Minnesota?

It's nice not to have snow in the forecast for the next few days, it should help with the clean-up and snow-removal efforts that homeowners and cities are dealing with. Since we received more than a foot of snow the last few days, and it blew around you might have noticed that your roof is FULL of snow, so how do you know when you should rake your roof off of all that excess snow?
MINNESOTA STATE
What Do I Do When My Mailbox Gets Hit By A Snow Plow In Minnesota?

Well, it finally happened to me, my mailbox got clobbered by the plow. Luckily I hadn't buried my mailbox yet, and I was able to salvage it and get it back up, but it made me think what should I do? Do I need to report it, am I sure it was the plow and NOT the snow being pushed off the road that took out my mailbox? I did a little web sleuthing and here is what I found, in case it happens to you.
MINNESOTA STATE
St. Cloud Declares Snow Emergency

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - St. Cloud has declared a snow emergency. After a winter storm that dumped more than six inches of snow on the city, with more on the way, the city has declared a snow emergency starting midnight Wednesday night. It will remain in effect for a...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
How the Recent Snow Affects Ice Fishing in Central MN

Ice fishing was looking up last week but the recent dumping of more than a foot of snow has ice anglers looking to be creative. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says ice anglers are still figuring things out but right now it is tough to get around lakes. Schmitt explains people locally were just starting to drive on lakes but now there are no road systems and ice depths can be a bit sketchy. He says he was on a local lake recently that had 15 inches in one spot but just 9 in another.
MINNESOTA STATE
Is Driving In A Funeral Procession Legal in Minnesota?

SHOULD WE REALLY BE STOPPING FOR A FUNERAL PROCESSION?. I've always wondered...are funeral procession procedures an actual "REAL" thing that all states do, or is it a made-up rule that we all abide by out of respect for our dearly departed? Are there written guidelines in our Minnesota Driver's Manual regarding funeral processions? Here is what I found.
MINNESOTA STATE
Tuesday’s Snowfall Total in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Another round of heavy snow fell on St. Cloud on Tuesday with more snow in the forecast for Wednesday. The National Weather Service says we officially had 6.8 inches of snow in St. Cloud from Tuesday through 6:00 a.m. Wednesday. Snowfall totals around central Minnesota...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Organic Farmers Gather in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Farmers, policymakers, and food processors are in St. Cloud this week to talk all things organic. The Minnesota Organic Conference is at the River’s Edge Convention Center through Friday. Attendees can choose from dozens of breakout sessions on unique challenges in organic farming, listen...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
The Weekender: Moonlight Ski, North Crest Dance and More!

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Looking for something fun to do with the family this weekend? Well we have your central Minnesota entertainment guide full of fun events. Enjoy a night out with the annual Moonlight Ski event, go Fat Tire Biking at the Wolf Moon Ride, see some talented dancers with Company North Crest's annual Winter Showcase, learn the sport of Curling with the North Start Curling Club, and catch a great hockey game at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. Read more in The Weekender!
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Have You Jumped on This Minnesota Craze Yet?

We were away from the St. Cloud area for about 10 years. Occupational hazard of the radio biz. When we came back, some of our friends introduced us to the game of Carbles. I had never heard of it before. But it kind of reminded me of the game Aggravation. That, mixed with the game Sorry and maybe a little Chinese Checkers (can you even say that anymore?)
SAINT CLOUD, MN
