Man arrested following shooting at gas station in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested following a shooting in the parking lot of a gas station Thursday night in Greenville County.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call around 11:18 p.m. regarding a shooting at Citgo, located at 1706 White Horse Road.

Upon arrival, deputies located a man with at least one gunshot wound.

During the course of the investigation, deputies learned that just prior to the shooting, an altercation occurred on the roadway, which led to the suspect, later identified as Thomas Robert Slater II, forcefully making contact with the victim’s vehicle, which eventually collided into a gas pump.

During this time Slater opened fire from his vehicle, hitting the victim at least one time.

He was transported to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Slater was taken to the Greenville County Detention Center, where he awaits a bond hearing.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

Editor’s Note: The story has been corrected to reflect that the victim has not died.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.