Read full article on original website
Related
Android Headlines
Why are smartphones the key to companies phone systems?
When you think of a company’s phone system, you imagine a bunch of lines all controlled by a centralized reception desk. Although it is still true, it has all become virtual throughout the last few years. And what can be found at the heart of this system, is a large number of cell phones, all being reachable through one company’s phone number. How does it work? Here is a quick explanation.
Android Headlines
Samsung serves Android 13 to Galaxy A42 5G in the US
Samsung has released Android 13 for one more Galaxy smartphone in the US. The Galaxy A42 5G is the latest to get the big Android update stateside. The mid-range model is yet to pick up the new Android version in most international markets. Samsung began rolling out the Android 13-based...
Android Headlines
Android 14 Could Solve the headache we've had with sharing items
Android 14 is soon to start early testing, and we’re all wondering what we should expect from the next big update. According to Esper, Android 14 could bring a much-needed overhaul to the share menu. This would alleviate an issue that Android users have had to deal with for a while.
Android Headlines
IBM concedes the US patents lead to Samsung after 29 years
Samsung registered the most number of patents in the US last year. According to a new market report, the Korean firm registered 8,513 utility patents in the US in 2022 to lead the annual chart. It overthrew International Business Machines Corporation, popularly known as IBM, from the top spot. IBM reportedly topped these charts for the past 29 years.
Android Headlines
Google Pixel Watch gets January 2023 update with an AOD fix
The Google Pixel Watch is getting a new software update, the second since its market debut in October last year. It’s a relatively small release this time around. Google’s official release notes only mention a fix for an issue with third-party watch faces that cause those to turn off automatically after 15 minutes when always on display (AOD) is enabled. Of course, the January 2023 security patch is also part of this update. The latter contains dozens of vulnerability fixes.
Android Headlines
Leaked Galaxy S23 teasers promise great low light photography "Sooon"
If the rumors are correct, Samsung will announce the Galaxy S23 in 21 days. This means that we’re going to see a ton of leaks and rumors surrounding these phones in the meantime. That’s just what we got (via Sam Mobile), as a slew of leaked Galaxy S23 teasers just hit the internet.
Android Headlines
Netflix remains optimistic about ad-supported tier despite challenges
In November, Netflix introduced its ad-supported tier in select markets, including the United States, which allowed viewers to offset the cost of their subscription by watching ads. However, according to a report from Antenna, the ad-supported tier was off to a slow start, accounting for only 9% of U.S. subscriptions. Not only was it the least popular service tier for November, but only 0.1% of existing Netflix subscribers switched from another plan to the ad-supported service. Despite this, Netflix remains optimistic about the future of the service.
Android Headlines
Samsung CEO warns of a challenging year ahead
Samsung is expecting 2023 to be a challenging year for its business because of the deteriorating global economic environment. The company’s Vice Chairman and co-CEO Han Jong-hee recently said that the firm is bracing for a rough year ahead. Han, who oversees Samsung’s smartphone and home appliance businesses, was speaking at a press conference on the sidelines of CES 2023.
Android Headlines
Realme smartphone with 240W charging will launch at MWC 2023
The first smartphone with 240W charging will launch at MWC 2023, and it’s coming from Realme. We already guessed it will be the Realme GT Neo 5, when Realme confirmed its smartphone will be the first to offer such fast charging. The Realme GT Neo 5 will include 240W...
Ukraine says its need for more weapons crucial, since Russia plans escalation
Jan 10 (Reuters) - The need for the West to supply Ukraine with an increased number of modern weapons is critical because Russia is gathering forces for another escalation, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday.
Android Headlines
How to download a video from Twitter
Over the years, Twitter has become more of a video-centric social media platform. This is evident by the fact that you’ve been able to post increasingly longer videos. Thus, you’re more likely to find videos that resonate with you. You’re bound to find a video on Twitter that you’ll want to download.
Android Headlines
The OnePlus Nord 3 could have a rather mundane codename
OnePlus has put a lot of attention into its Nord line of budget-friendly products. We’re soon to enter the third phase of the Nord phones, and that means that it’s time for some new leaks. Thanks to My Smart Price, we got wind of the codename for the OnePlus Nord and some details about testing for it.
Android Headlines
Twitter laid off at least a dozen more employees
Twitter doesn’t seem to be done with job cuts under Elon Musk. The social network reportedly laid off “at least a dozen” employees on Friday. The company has already reduced its workforce by more than 50 percent since the ownership change in late October last year. According...
Android Headlines
Carrier-locked Galaxy Z Flip 5G finally gets December update in the US
Samsung recently released the January 2023 Android security patch for the Galaxy Z Flip 5G in some markets. But, not everyone is lucky enough to get the latest security update so quickly. Ask users with a carrier-locked unit in the US. They have been waiting for the December SMR (Security Maintenance Release) for a while. The update is finally available for them.
Android Headlines
How to choose the trading app that is right for you
Picking out a trading app can be a cumbersome task. There are dozens of different trading applications, each with features geared to a specific type of trading. There are several features you should consider when evaluating a trading application. You want to ensure that the application can access various technical analysis tools. Some applications provide access to a couple of assets, such as stocks and bonds. If you want a broad range of assets to trade, you need to find a broker that provides an app that allows you to access a wide range of assets.
Android Headlines
Check out official Galaxy S23 leather cases ahead of time
Leaks over the past few months have revealed that Samsung will offer plenty of official protective cases for the Galaxy S23 series in a wide range of colors. With the devices nearing their launch, we are seeing more of them in fresh leaks. An eBay listing in Germany shows some leather cases for the upcoming Galaxy flagships.
Android Headlines
Galaxy S23 Ultra design isn't a copy of Galaxy S22 Ultra
Samsung‘s upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra may be identical to the Galaxy S22 Ultra from last year, but it certainly isn’t a copy-paste from the company’s design team. They did change a few things. Leaks have previously shown that edges are now fatter (less rounded) than before. We have also heard that the camera circles are bigger. The latter rumor has just been confirmed in a side-by-side comparison of the current and upcoming Ultra. It also revealed a slightly lower positioning of the power and volume buttons.
Android Headlines
Spark Mail gets Android 13 update with Material You color matching
Spark Mail is one of the more popular email apps for Android, and it just got its Android 13 update. The main change that this update delivers is the Material You color matching, which Spark Mail users have been waiting for. That’s not all, though. The Spark Mail UI design...
Android Headlines
Best Samsung Galaxy A14 5G cases
If you’re looking for the best cases for the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, then look no further. This is a mid-range phone that brings some decent specs at a cool $199. If you pick up this phone, then you might want to slap a case onto it. You never know when the unthinkable happens. One fall could lead to a cracked screen or a broken phone.
Android Headlines
OnePlus' Nord N20 just dropped down to $229 again
OnePlus has just dropped the price of the Nord N20 back down to its all-time low, which we last saw on Black Friday last year. It is now just $229, which is going to save you $70 off of this phone. It’s a pretty inexpensive phone normally, and now it’s even cheaper. So now is a great time to pick up the OnePlus Nord N20.
Comments / 0