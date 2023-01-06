Picking out a trading app can be a cumbersome task. There are dozens of different trading applications, each with features geared to a specific type of trading. There are several features you should consider when evaluating a trading application. You want to ensure that the application can access various technical analysis tools. Some applications provide access to a couple of assets, such as stocks and bonds. If you want a broad range of assets to trade, you need to find a broker that provides an app that allows you to access a wide range of assets.

