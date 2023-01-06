Read full article on original website
targetedonc.com
Phase 3 Study of Camrelizumab/Rivoceranib Improves Survival vs Sorafenib in HCC
Ghassan K. Abou-Alfa, MD, discusses the data from a phase 3 trial evaluating camrelizumab and rivoceranib vs sorafenib in the first-line for unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma. Ghassan K. Abou-Alfa, MD, a medical oncologist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, discusses the data from a phase 3 trial (NCT03764293) evaluating camrelizumab (AiRuiK)...
Phase 2 Study of CTX-009 Doses First Patient With Metastatic Colorectal Cancer
After preclinical and early clinical studies show promising data with CTX-009 therapy, a phase 2 study of the agent has dosed its first patient with metastatic colorectal cancer. About the Study of CTX-009 Trial Name: A Phase 2 Study of CTX-009 in Adult Patients With Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Who Have...
Addition of Polatuzumab to R-CHOP Improves Outcomes for Patients With DLBCL
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Gustavo Fonseca, MD, FACP, discussed the positive health-related quality of life findings in patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma from the POLARIX study. The phase 3 POLARIX study (NCT03274492) elicited superior progression-free survival (PFS) and a similar safety profile in patients with previously untreated...
Future Directions to Improve Outcomes for Endometrial Cancer
Wesley Burkett, MD, discusses the next steps for treating patients with endometrial cancer. Wesley Burkett, MD, a fellow in gynecologic oncology at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine, discusses the next steps for treating patients with endometrial cancer. The current standard of care options for treating this patient...
Factors Influencing Frontline Therapy Options for Favorable-Risk RCC
Naomi B. Haas, MD, discusses the choice of frontline treatment for favorable-risk patients with advanced clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Naomi B. Haas, MD, director of the kidney and prostate cancer program at Penn Medicine and professor of medicine at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, discusses the choice of frontline treatment for favorable-risk patients with advanced clear cell renal cell carcinoma (RCC).
Discussing the Option of Canakinumab in NSCLC
Edward B. Garon, MD, MS, discusses the mechanism of action of canakinumab. Edward B. Garon, MD, MS, professor of medicine, Geffen School of Medicine, Department of Medicine, Division of Hematology/Oncology, University of California, Los Angeles, discusses the mechanism of action of canakinumab (Ilaris). Canakinumab is an interleukin-1beta inhibitor (IL-1β) being...
Activity of Tovorafenib in Recurrent or Progressive Pediatric Low-Grade Glioma May Support Future Approval
Based on topline results from tovorafenib in the FIREFLY-1 study, the developer plans to file a new drug application with the FDA. Tovorafenib monotherapy achieved a 64% objective response rate (ORR) in patients with recurrent or progressive pediatric low-grade glioma, according to topline results from the FIREFLY-1 study (NCT04775485).1. Seventy-seven...
Understanding the Role of Molecular Testing in Endometrial Cancer
According to The Cancer Genome Atlas and the ProMisE algorithm, there are 4 molecular subtypes of endometrial cancer, including POLE, dMMR, p53 abnormal, and no specific molecular profile. It is critical for experts who care for patients with endometrial cancer to understand the role of molecular classification in guiding treatment...
Sculptor Study Begins Enrolling Patients With Small Cell Lung Cancer
Patients with small cell lung cancer will receive diagnostic and post-progression tumor tissue profiling, plasma ctDNA biomarker profiling, standard of care therapy, and disease surveillance in the Sculptor study. About the Sculptor Study. Trial Name: Tempus Small Cell Lung Cancer Observational Study (Sculptor): A Tissue and Longitudinal Circulating Tumor DNA...
Hematology Workforce Shortage Poses Challenges for Cancer Care
Srikanth Nagalla, MD, MS, describes initiatives to improve the talent pipeline for hematology staff at all levels. Demand for hematology professionals – both physicians and advanced practice providers (APPs), including nurse practitioners (NPs) and physician associates (PAs), has never been greater, yet the current and future supply continues to dwindle.
