KCRG.com
Watch for fog early this morning, 30s likely for highs this afternoon
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Watch for areas of fog developing early this morning, particularly in northeast Iowa. Given temperatures below freezing, this may freeze onto road surfaces and it’ll be worth keeping an eye on for the morning drive. Clouds should slowly build today with highs generally into the 30s. Tonight into tomorrow morning, a weak system is still on track to bring a mix of fog and drizzle into the area. This could feasibly impact roads as well. A second system may brush the area with a wintry mix later tomorrow night into Thursday morning. Snow amounts really aren’t a thing with either system and it’s more of a heads up that there could be some bouts of drizzle, fog or wintry mix going on. From a temperature standpoint, they are still pretty good with highs generally above normal as we head into mid-January.
Central Illinois Proud
Storm to bring rain and snow to Central Illinois Wednesday night and Thursday
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Warmer than average temperatures are expected to continue impacting Central Illinois for the next few weeks, but a storm system off the coast of California could bring a shot of cooler air along with some rain and snow to the area. Key Takeaways. Rain starts...
Here Is The Age When You Should Quit Shoveling Snow In Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota
It's been a snowy winter so far this year in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota. So at what age is too dangerous for you to be out shoveling snow?. All indications are that it will be the snowiest winter we have had in a very long time in the midwest.
fox35orlando.com
TIMELINE: System to bring Florida increased rain chances, cooler weather
High pressure will keep weather calm and warm for most of the week across Central Florida, but changes are expected as we head into the weekend. FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Allison Gargaro is tracking a weak cold front that will move across the Florida peninsula, increasing rain chances. "Showers...
kshb.com
Weather Blog: 1 main storm system in week ahead
We had a few sleet showers Saturday, but the system took until it was 50-100 mile east of here to get its act together. Sedalia to Columbia, MO to Illinois mostly along and north of Interstate 70 received around 1" of snow and slick roads. What is next? The four...
Active Storm Track to Continue Targeting Iowa with Storm Systems Through Late Month
The Iowa Storm Center long range models continue to show an active moisture stream through late month with multiple storm systems expected during this time, so read on for details...
Iowa DNR Confirms This Large Animal Now Back In The State
The state of Iowa continues to see a renaissance of wildlife. Mountain lion sightings are now almost commonplace. The occasional bear or wolf sighting also can't be ruled out. And now, trail cam photos and video confirm another large animal has made its way back to Iowa. That large animal...
skisoutheast.com
Winter Weather Advisories For West Virginia, Maryland and Virginia Ski Mountains Sunday through Monday
Check the SNOW REPORT for full details. Today’s ramble is about current conditions and what the prospects are for a nice week and MLK Weekend ahead. On Saturday, I DID tease that I’d be sharing the natural snowfall totals for the season – or the lack of it – however, I received a LOT of inquiries about conditions for the upcoming MLK Weekend so I figured I’d provide some indepth coverage for that and address the lack of natural snowfall next week.
Rare La Nina Weather Pattern Hanging On
(Des Moines) Iowa’s State Climatologist Justin Glisan says the La Nina weather pattern out in the Pacific continues to drag on. Glisan says historically, that is quite unusual. Glisan says La Nina’s in the winter months typically bring above-average snowpacks for these weaker La Nina events. Additionally, Glisan...
Latest central Iowa snow totals and how much snow is expected this weekend
DES MOINES, Iowa — Light snow lingered through much of the day Wednesday and has persisted into Thursday morning, which will be followed by additional chances for flurries late Saturday. Clouds and light snow should finally move east and shift out of central Iowa by Thursday afternoon. The system left behind around half an inch […]
KCRG.com
Working Iowa: Riverside bar & grill hiring
Local doctor talks common risk factors for female cancers, best ways to prevent them. A doctor with Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids joins us to talk about female cancers - what are the most common risk factors and what are the best ways to prevent these types of cancers?
Snowfall rankings in Minnesota and another storm next week?
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard is in looking at the impressive snow totals across the state and where this storm ranks among all time winter storms. Also, looks at the weekend outlook and another winter storm possibly headed our way by the end of next week.
KCRG.com
Iowa legislature returns for 2023 session
We talked with a medical professional at UnityPoint Health St. Luke’s about how people can differentiate a stomach ache from an appendix issue. Investigators believe a handful of cars lost control in that area and crashed, prompting the chain reaction crash that also involved 9 semi trucks. Medical professional...
KCCI.com
DNR getting weekly reports of elk in Iowa
Iowa — Your best chance to see an elk in the state of Iowa is likely looking through a tall fence at Jester Park, but more people are spotting them more often in the wild in a state where they were once native. "Either through social media, or word...
KCRG.com
Iowa legislative session to open Monday
Legislators look ahead to opening of new session at Iowa Statehouse. Lawmakers head to the state capitol to begin the 90th Iowa General Assembly. KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne spoke to a few ahead of the opening gavel. Updated: 2 hours ago. At least one person is injured after an incident involving...
KCRG.com
Legislators look ahead to opening of new session at Iowa Statehouse
Police confirmed 22-year-old Mohamed Tawfik, of Cedar Rapids, died after being shot on Sunday night. Murphy's Bar & Grill is designed for food, but they're serving up more than just meals in the evening. And their work goes beyond even that. What Biden hopes to accomplish at North American Leaders...
kqennewsradio.com
WIND ADVISORY SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH EARLY SUNDAY
A Wind Advisory is in effect from Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. through Sunday morning at 4:00 a.m. for parts of southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said southeast winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts to between 45 and 55 miles per hour are expected.
Which Iowa Residents are Cooking Meth? This Map Shows You
A simple, interactive map shows you exactly how close recently busted meth labs are to your address. Many Iowans will be shocked by how many homemade labs have been unearthed in the Hawkeye State. According to a recent article published by Iowa State Daily, meth use in Iowa is 19%...
There’s A Lot Of Snow In The Oklahoma Long Range Forecast
In a very weird and extraordinarily bold prediction, Farmer's Almanac is predicting plenty of snow, freezing temperatures, and "squally" winds across Oklahoma for the rest of the month. Shenanigans. Most outlets like to create content with The Almanac's predictions because they're usually unseasonably bold in that way. It's the same...
KCRG.com
Gov. Reynolds to deliver Condition of the State Address
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds will lay out her legislative priorities for the year as she gives the Condition of the State address on Tuesday. Reynolds will speak in front of both chambers of Congress in the Iowa Statehouse at 6 p.m. After her address, minority...
