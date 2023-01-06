Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania gas stationKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Pennsylvania witness anxious after seeing massive black cigar-shaped objectRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Popular family-owned restaurant set to open new Pennsylvania location this monthKristen WaltersEmmaus, PA
Formerly-Foreclosed Shopping Mall That Includes a Chick-fil-A and Outback Steakhouse Faces Uncertain FutureJoel EisenbergMontgomeryville, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From AllentownTed RiversAllentown, PA
Related
bctv.org
Start the New Year Off Right with 2nd Friday in West Reading
Every 2nd Friday of the month, the West Reading shops and restaurants celebrate with “2nd Friday on the Avenue” hosted by the West Reading Community Revitalization Foundation (WRCRF). 2nd Friday on the Avenue is a time to celebrate and recognize our independent shops and locally owned restaurants! Join us Friday, January 13th in West Reading!
bctv.org
Winter Community Sing in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr.
Reading Choral Society is inviting the community to come and join them at this workshop. Dr. Leach has chosen music for the workshop that is titled Accessible Repertoire by African American Composers. His selections will be based on the themes of Faith, Justice & Hope. This is offered as a FREE workshop with a donation for lunch, payable at the door. Registration is through Eventbrite (pre-registration is suggested in order to have music & lunch available for everyone).
According to Philadelphia Magazine, Here are the Best Jewish Delis in Montgomery County
As a sandwich-obsessed region with a significant Jewish community, the Philadelphia area is full of excellent Jewish delis. Two of the best are close to home in Montgomery County, writes Maddy Sweitzer-Lammé for Philadelphia Magazine. Hymie’s Deli in Merion Station offers all the classic Jewish deli staples, including a...
foodgressing.com
Center City District Restaurant Week Philadelphia 2023: Menus Highlights, Dates
Center City District Restaurant Week 2023 will highlight some of the city’s best, and most diverse, culinary venues. Beginning Sunday, January 15 through Saturday, January 28, more than 60 restaurants will showcase their best dishes in a prix-fixe, three course menu. Options include $40 dinners and $25 lunches, which...
Mount Airy church opens 24/7 outdoor food pantry for community
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We've all noticed prices at the grocery store are continuing to grow as more and more families are finding it harder to make ends meet. But one Mount Airy church is stepping up to help.Take what you need and donate what you can.That's the motto behind a brand-new outdoor food pantry that's now open 24/7 at the Unitarian Universalists of Mt. Airy."We saw these other community fridge projects that were popping all across the city," co-founder Courtney Heinerici said. "They've been very successful. And this community and this congregation were really open to having one here."Once the...
Ambler’s Three Stooges Museum Featured in Canadian Newspaper
As Montgomery County slides forward into the January-February doldrums, it’s prime season for exploring some of its lesser-known sites of interest. One in Ambler is definitely a hidden gem, especially for fans of a particular brand of film comedy. The Stoogeum, a Three Stooges Museum, is a shrine to...
fox29.com
Montgomery County church hosts Christmas tree burning to promote fellowship
GLADWYNE, Pa. - A Montgomery County church tree burning was more than a way to get rid of old Christmas trees, but a way to fan the flames of fellowship to cast a light from the darkness in the world. One by one, big and small Christmas trees and wreaths...
This New Hope Inn Has Been Listed as a Top Spot for a Fun Getaway Staycation
One of Bucks County’s newest and most popular inns has been listed as one of the greatest spots for an extended vacation. Rachel Dube wrote about the local inn for The Zoe Report.
West Chester Home Listed for $8.8 Million Feels Like Living in a ‘Piece of Art’
A 24,000-square-foot West Chester home made up entirely of concrete, steel, and glass hit the market recently for $8.8 million, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The ultra-modern residence boasts an all-glass cylinder with views of the pool and front yard. There is also another glass-encased walkway at...
This is The Best Small Town in Pennsylvania, According to Travel Website
The keystone state is filled with charming, quaint small towns. That, I think we all can agree on. As one living in Lancaster, PA, I may be somewhat biased when it comes to small towns (the best one is Lititz, in my opinion). However, Touropia, a popular travel website, recently ranked New Hope, Pennsylvania as the best small town in the state.
Backed by Overwhelming Demand, Doylestown Native Pink Adds Second Homecoming Show This Summer
After seeing a huge surge in ticket sales, one of Bucks County’s most well-known music artists is adding a second date to her homecoming show. Staff writers for Fox 29 wrote about the summer shows.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Restaurants in Reading, PA
Judy's On Cherry is a Mediterranean-inspired fine dining restaurant in the heart of downtown Reading. It features wooden vaulted ceilings and rustic-painted walls. The restaurant offers a variety of food and beverages, a large bar, and an outdoor patio. In addition to being an excellent venue for intimate dining, it is also a good choice for a large group. Aside from being a fine-dining establishment, Judy's On Cherry has some of the best decor and service in the town. It is a restaurant with a lot to offer, from free wifi to a fully stocked bar. The restaurant even has a hidden French garden that is sure to please.
bctv.org
Community Spotlight: Tourism in Berks County
The leisure and hospitality industry is essential to Reading and Berks County’s economy. It is the 5th largest industry sector accounting for 8% of the jobs in Berks County. In 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic, visitors to the county spent more than $950 million annually. In 2022, the county’s...
lehighvalleystyle.com
Just Married: Yuriem & Ivy's Wedding at The Farm Bakery & Events
Yuriem Rodriguez and Ivy Maldonado met through Tinder a few days into 2018. Their comfortable date consisting of wine and PlayStation just felt right. About two years later at Yuriem’s birthday party surrounded by family and friends, the happy birthday song ended and their song began playing to accompany Yuriem’s surprise proposal!
New Pottery Studio in Kennett Square Ideal Place to Explore Joy of Creating
Debby Wyatt recently opened Centered Clay Studio in a beautiful space in Kennett Square where everybody can discover the joy of creating with clay, writes Tara Smith for The Daily Local News.
The 23 most anticipated Lehigh Valley concerts to start 2023
As 2023 has gotten underway, you likely have a whole calendar to fill with events and nights out and activities to make your year a memorable one. Fortunately, you live in the Lehigh Valley. The area is home to quite a few impressive music venues that are consistently filling up...
bctv.org
Reading Public Library Receives $22,000 Truist Foundation Grant
Reading Public Library Foundation was recently awarded a $22,000 grant from Truist Foundation. The Foundation aims to partner with nonprofit organizations that create career pathways and support wealth building for historically excluded communities. Truist Foundation’s strategic investments help community organizations and institutions make a meaningful difference in the lives that they serve.
Aunt Mary Pat’s Doing a Farewell Tour, Ending Live Shows
The personification of Delaware County, Aunt Mary Pat, is stepping down from live performances, the character’s creator, Troy Hendrickson, announced. The comedic character, created in 2018 as a loving tribute to the Eagles and Hendrickson’s mother, has generated a huge following over the years, writes TaRhonda Thomas for 6abc.
vista.today
West Chester Bakery Offers Creative Twists on Classic Cinnamon Buns
City Buns, a creative bakery that opened last September in West Chester, offers surprising twists on classic cinnamon buns, writes Gina Lizzo for Main Line Today. The bakery is owned by Chester County natives Tom Allen and Vicky Lambert. The pair decided they wanted to open a place where they could sell cinnamon buns with unique flavors and twists. They made this dream a reality in September when they opened City Buns.
Annual Catsnip event gives back to shelter
STROUDSBURG, MORNOE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local veterinary center hosted a yearly event today. They consider it their way to give back to the community, and a local shelter by helping out our feline friends. More than 100 cats got in their carriers and made the ride to Stroudsburg, saving pet parents a couple hundred […]
Comments / 0