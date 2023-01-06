ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
bctv.org

Start the New Year Off Right with 2nd Friday in West Reading

Every 2nd Friday of the month, the West Reading shops and restaurants celebrate with “2nd Friday on the Avenue” hosted by the West Reading Community Revitalization Foundation (WRCRF). 2nd Friday on the Avenue is a time to celebrate and recognize our independent shops and locally owned restaurants! Join us Friday, January 13th in West Reading!
WEST READING, PA
bctv.org

Winter Community Sing in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr.

Reading Choral Society is inviting the community to come and join them at this workshop. Dr. Leach has chosen music for the workshop that is titled Accessible Repertoire by African American Composers. His selections will be based on the themes of Faith, Justice & Hope. This is offered as a FREE workshop with a donation for lunch, payable at the door. Registration is through Eventbrite (pre-registration is suggested in order to have music & lunch available for everyone).
READING, PA
CBS Philly

Mount Airy church opens 24/7 outdoor food pantry for community

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We've all noticed prices at the grocery store are continuing to grow as more and more families are finding it harder to make ends meet. But one Mount Airy church is stepping up to help.Take what you need and donate what you can.That's the motto behind a brand-new outdoor food pantry that's now open 24/7 at the Unitarian Universalists of Mt. Airy."We saw these other community fridge projects that were popping all across the city," co-founder Courtney Heinerici said. "They've been very successful. And this community and this congregation were really open to having one here."Once the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Restaurants in Reading, PA

Judy's On Cherry is a Mediterranean-inspired fine dining restaurant in the heart of downtown Reading. It features wooden vaulted ceilings and rustic-painted walls. The restaurant offers a variety of food and beverages, a large bar, and an outdoor patio. In addition to being an excellent venue for intimate dining, it is also a good choice for a large group. Aside from being a fine-dining establishment, Judy's On Cherry has some of the best decor and service in the town. It is a restaurant with a lot to offer, from free wifi to a fully stocked bar. The restaurant even has a hidden French garden that is sure to please.
READING, PA
bctv.org

Community Spotlight: Tourism in Berks County

The leisure and hospitality industry is essential to Reading and Berks County’s economy. It is the 5th largest industry sector accounting for 8% of the jobs in Berks County. In 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic, visitors to the county spent more than $950 million annually. In 2022, the county’s...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
lehighvalleystyle.com

Just Married: Yuriem & Ivy's Wedding at The Farm Bakery & Events

Yuriem Rodriguez and Ivy Maldonado met through Tinder a few days into 2018. Their comfortable date consisting of wine and PlayStation just felt right. About two years later at Yuriem’s birthday party surrounded by family and friends, the happy birthday song ended and their song began playing to accompany Yuriem’s surprise proposal!
QUAKERTOWN, PA
bctv.org

Reading Public Library Receives $22,000 Truist Foundation Grant

Reading Public Library Foundation was recently awarded a $22,000 grant from Truist Foundation. The Foundation aims to partner with nonprofit organizations that create career pathways and support wealth building for historically excluded communities. Truist Foundation’s strategic investments help community organizations and institutions make a meaningful difference in the lives that they serve.
READING, PA
DELCO.Today

Aunt Mary Pat’s Doing a Farewell Tour, Ending Live Shows

The personification of Delaware County, Aunt Mary Pat, is stepping down from live performances, the character’s creator, Troy Hendrickson, announced. The comedic character, created in 2018 as a loving tribute to the Eagles and Hendrickson’s mother, has generated a huge following over the years, writes TaRhonda Thomas for 6abc.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
vista.today

West Chester Bakery Offers Creative Twists on Classic Cinnamon Buns

City Buns, a creative bakery that opened last September in West Chester, offers surprising twists on classic cinnamon buns, writes Gina Lizzo for Main Line Today. The bakery is owned by Chester County natives Tom Allen and Vicky Lambert. The pair decided they wanted to open a place where they could sell cinnamon buns with unique flavors and twists. They made this dream a reality in September when they opened City Buns.
WEST CHESTER, PA
WBRE

Annual Catsnip event gives back to shelter

STROUDSBURG, MORNOE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local veterinary center hosted a yearly event today. They consider it their way to give back to the community, and a local shelter by helping out our feline friends. More than 100 cats got in their carriers and made the ride to Stroudsburg, saving pet parents a couple hundred […]
STROUDSBURG, PA

