Residents upset as waste-hauler pact takes effect

The Spring Lake Township Board in May approved a single waste-hauler contract with Republic Services, and it also created an ordinance so that no other waste companies can service the area during the three-year contract period. That took effect this month. Tribune photo / Matt Deyoung

With the start of the new year and the implementation of a single waste-hauler contract ordinance in Spring Lake Township, some residents are unhappy with the change.

“I’d like to have the right to choose,” said 80-year-old Allen Rose.