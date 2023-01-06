Residents upset as waste-hauler pact takes effect

Across the country, home energy costs are rapidly approaching a 10-year high. As we are in the middle of a bitter Minnesota winter, customers of behemoth monopoly utility Xcel Energy might be facing yet another blow to their wallets. After requesting two rate increases over the past ten years, Xcel has made its biggest ask yet: a proposal that would raise ratepayers’ bills an astonishing 21.2% over a three-year period. In other words, a Minnesota household would end up paying an additional $140-$240 each year. With many households already feeling the strain of inflation, significant bill increases are simply out of reach even for those who have steady jobs and stable housing.
