The Brazil chaos was predictable and predicted
The United States isn’t the only country to have an early January insurrection anymore. Yesterday, thousands of supporters of Brazil’s former President JAIR BOLSONARO unleashed chaos unto the country’s Congress, Supreme Court and presidential palace a week after President LUIZ INÁCIO LULA DA SILVA was sworn into office. Demonstrators were camped out in Brasilia’s Three Powers Square near military bases for months, but on Sunday got past security, climbed onto roofs, smashed windows and eventually stormed the buildings. Now, thousands of those rioters have been arrested for the alleged coup attempt.
The American politics of Brazil’s insurrection
FLORIDA MAN — The White House announced today it would host Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (known as Lula), in Washington in February, one day after supporters of far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro’s supporters stormed and ransacked government buildings in Brasilia, the nation’s capital.
Russia’s Wagner group ramping up operations outside of Ukraine, U.S. warns
Internal documents show the private military group is expanding in Europe and Africa.
Vladimir Putin Accused Of 'Trapping' 5 Thousand Ukrainian Children In Crimean Summer Camps To Use As 'Bargaining Chips' In Ongoing War
Vladimir Putin is accused of “trapping” nearly 5,000 Ukrainian children in Crimean summer camps to use as “bargaining chips” in the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a startling development to come as Putin’s war in Ukraine quickly approaches the one-year mark, the 70-year-old Russian leader is reportedly refusing to let the thousands of Ukrainian children return to their families over alleged safety concerns.Even more startling are reports Putin offered to place the children in the Crimean summer camps for free earlier this year, and the majority of the kids still remain in the camps months later.According to Daily Star,...
DeSantis’ lawsuit against Biden over immigration opens in Florida
DeSantis alleges the Biden administration allowed thousands of migrants into the U.S. each month by ignoring policies to detain them — with many winding up in Florida.
The big question hanging over this week’s USMCA auto ruling
— How the United States responds to a ruling this week in a high-profile dispute over the automotive rules of origin could have serious consequences for the long-term credibility of the two-year-old agreement that the Trump administration negotiated to replace NAFTA. — The North American leaders have a long list...
Speaker McCarthy's first governing test
Brazilian police have cleared protesters from government offices after supporters of former Brazilian President JAIR BOLSONARO stormed Brazil’s congressional building, Supreme Court and presidential palace one week after President LUIZ INÁCIO LULA DA SILVA’s inauguration. More from Olivia Olander and Nahal Toosi … AP: “Brazil authorities seek to punish pro-Bolsonaro rioters” … CNN: At least 12 journalists attacked.
Biden’s quandary: Drill, maybe, drill
The Biden administration is at a crossroads on offshore drilling. The Interior Department is finishing a five-year plan for new offshore oil and gas leases in federal waters, which could either hasten the decline of the nation’s offshore oil business or lock the country into many more years of drilling, writes POLITICO’s E&E News reporter Heather Richards.
17 Dead In Peru Amid Renewed Protests Calling For New President To Resign
Protesters demanding that President Dina Boluarte resign and ousted President Pedro Castillo be freed from jail violently clashed with security forces.
POLITICO Playbook PM: What the ‘Three Amigos’ are looking for
THE TALENTED MR. SANTOS — The latest strangeness in the saga of freshman Rep. (and serial fabulist) GEORGE SANTOS (R-N.Y.):. — A Santos campaign aide allegedly impersonated KEVIN McCARTHY’s chief of staff to get money from top donors. CNBC’s Brian Schwartz reports that in both the 2020 and 2022 cycles,wealthy Republicans “received calls and emails from a man who said he was DAN MEYER, McCarthy’s chief of staff. … His name was actually SAM MIELE, and he worked for Santos raising money for his campaign, according to one GOP donor who contributed to Santos’ campaign.” (The Washington Times reported in December on the McCarthy staffer impersonation, but didn’t identify the staffer.)
Legislatures up and running — in D.C. and the states
LET’S GET ROLLING: Even if you weren’t watching C-Span past midnight over the weekend, you probably know by now that Kevin McCarthyis the new House speaker. And as long promised, McCarthy immediately teed up a measure for a vote this week that would roll back new IRS enforcement money that Democrats approved last year — or targeting the 87,000 new IRS agents, as Republicans have misleadingly cast it.
Wall Street war games GOP threats to Pentagon budget
GOP hawks are threatening to lay siege to the defense budget. Wall Street doesn’t know what to make of it. “We've gotten questions about it from people who normally don't ask about this kind of stuff,” Alec Phillips, chief political economist at Goldman Sachs, told MM on Monday evening, referring to demands by some Republicans for spending reductions that could chop as much as 10 percent from the Pentagon budget. “I’m a little skeptical that a cut that large would actually get pushed through.”
Despite record cocaine seizures, drug cartels roil Europe
ANTWERP, Belgium (AP) — Each tiny plastic package was barely the size of a fingernail and weighed all of 0.2 grams. Still, the bags of white powder police seized in a Brussels cellar were yet another indication that a surge in cocaine and crack supply is hitting Europe hard. And, with it, comes unprecedented drug violence in Belgium and the Netherlands, whose ports of Antwerp and Rotterdam have proven the main gateway for Latin American cocaine cartels into the continent. In Belgium, the justice minister is forced to live in a safehouse, out of reach of drug gangs. In the Netherlands, killings hit ever more prominent people and there are suspicions that the reason the heir to the Dutch throne had to quit her student life and return home was also linked to threats from drug lords. “We almost have to see it as a war,” said Aukje de Vries, the Dutch State Secretary for customs.
The Supreme Court case that has unions on edge
ON THE DOCKET: The Supreme Court on Tuesday is set to hear oral arguments in a case that is being closely watched by labor unions fearful that the conservative majority could undercut the appeal for workers to strike and sap authority from the National Labor Relations Board. At issue is...
Tallying the cost of Southwest’s meltdown
— Southwest Airlines says its nightmare Decembercould cost as much as $825 million. — McCarthy claims the speakershipafter concessions to conservatives. — Drone manufacturer DJI is banned from CESafter being blacklisted by the U.S. government. IT’S MONDAY: You’re reading Morning Transportation, your Washington policy guide to everything that moves. As...
Biden’s primary power play rankles labor
Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Eli | Email Lauren. In pushing South Carolina to the front of Democrats’ 2024 nominating calendar, President JOE BIDEN ensured...
Cherokee tribes turn to K Street to fulfill a 187-year-old promise for a seat in Congress
But they aren’t in agreement over who should get the largely ceremonial post.
A last shot of tech optimism from CES
Readers — yes, we’re coming to you Saturday! This is the last installment of our four-day on-the-ground report from CES, where we’ve been tracking the collision of federal policy, gadgets and our evolving virtual future. LAS VEGAS— The fallout from the House’s speakership mess managed to reach...
Mapping out an end to the Covid PHE
With help from Ben Leonard and Alice Miranda Ollstein. GETTING READY FOR THE END OF A CRISIS — Senior Biden officials are targeting an end to the emergency designation for Covid as soon as the spring, POLITICO’s Adam Cancyrn reports. The decision, which has not yet been finalized...
Funding electric public transit can reduce emissions and address economic inequality
Electric vehicles have the potential to address climate change by producing significantly less greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and other air pollutants than conventional gasoline-powered vehicles. To promote their use, the Canadian government incentivized the purchase of electric vehicles in 2019, making it easier for Canadians to buy zero-emission vehicles. Yet, high prices continue to be a major barrier. Electric vehicles of all types, even after a decade of being on the market, remain too expensive for most Canadians — even after government incentives. Prices for electric vehicles are increasing despite declining battery costs. The Tesla Model 3 is a classic example. Announced as...
