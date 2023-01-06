Read full article on original website
Jan. 9, 2023 evening weather update for Kearney
This evening's outlook for Kearney: Generally fair. Low 23F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kearney tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest.
Snow, sledding in Grand Island
Home for the holidays? Maybe, but Mother Nature has other ideas, like snow, ice, fog, fussy turnpike toll booths and accidents.
Meet Kearney's New Year's babies: Larkin and Stetsyn
KEARNEY – Nathan and Mary Birchler didn’t anticipate delivering Kearney’s first baby of 2023. Mary wasn’t due until Jan. 9. But on Monday, she was induced, and at 3:06 p.m., Larkin Olivia Rae Birchler was born at Kearney Regional Medical Center, making her this city’s New Year’s baby. The obstetrician was Dr. Amie Jorgensen.
UNK freshman Ella Buhlke, biology professor Kim Carlson share passion for research
KEARNEY – With her high GPA, near-perfect ACT score and impressive extracurriculars, Ella Buhlke had her pick of prestigious schools across the Midwest. She chose the University of Nebraska at Kearney, largely because of her relationship with biology professor Kim Carlson. “She’s one of my biggest role models,” said...
Opposition leader says momentum growing against CNPPID, Dawson PPD merger
HOLDREGE – The Bertrand farmer who is leading opposition to the merger of Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District with Dawson Public Power District said Friday that momentum appears to be on the side of Citizens Opposed to the Merger. “Most of the members of our group are...
Kearney fire department receives donation for gas detection equipment
KEARNEY – The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department will soon be able to better detect gas leaks thanks to a donation from Tallgrass Energy. Tallgrass Energy recently presented KVFD with a check of $14,888.77. The energy company has two major pipelines that run parallel to one another through Central Nebraska, and they have been working with local agencies to develop a working relationship and assist financially through their Community Giving Program.
Senior centers serve tasty lunches this week in Kearney, Holdrege
Location: Yanney Heritage Park, 2020 W. 11th St., Kearney. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. Hours may vary for evening and weekend events. Lunch: Noon-1 p.m. daily inside; takeout 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Lunches must be reserved 24 hours in advance by calling 308-233-3278 and leaving a message 24 hours a day, or e-mailing psac@kearneygov.org. Reservations can be made for a day, a week or a month.
Lopers finish eighth at National Duals
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The second-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney wrestling team finished eighth at the NWCA Multi-Division National Duals Saturday in Louisville. The Lopers (5-3) came into the weekend minus two starters due to season-ending injuries and then saw nationally-ranked Hayden Prince (197 pounds) medically forfeit in a second-round loss to Mary on Friday afternoon. Saturday, UNK lost to ninth-ranked Upper Iowa, 21-14, and 12th-ranked Indianapolis, 20-19.
Loper wrestlers aiming for fifth at National Duals
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The second-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney wrestling team went 2-1 on the first day of the National Duals Friday in Louisville, Ky. The Lopers (5-1) got past Newberry College of South Carolina, 38-3, and 14th-ranked Gannon University of Pennsylvania, 24-13, but fell to 11th-ranked Mary (N.D.), 21-12.
Kearney neighbors: Obituaries for January 8
Read through the obituaries published today in Kearney Hub. (7) updates to this series since Updated 24 min ago.
Looking for a job in health care? Visit Good Sam's hiring fair Thursday
KEARNEY – CHI Health Good Samaritan is hosting a walk-in hiring fair 1-5:30 p.m. Thursday in the hospital’s lobby. Anyone seeking part- or full-time employment is encouraged to attend. Current openings include certified nursing assistants, housekeeping and food and nutrition staff, among others. Sign-on bonuses up to $1,500...
Shelton knocks off GICC at Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase
KEARNEY – The Shelton girls remained undefeated by knocking off a team from two classes above, besting Grand Island Central Catholic 36-34 at the Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase Saturday in Kearney. GICC jumped off to an early 15-5 lead, with 3-pointers from Gracie Woods and low-block play from Carolyn...
Kearney High falls behind in second half, falls 66-49 to Elkhorn North
KEARNEY — Kearney High got the start it wanted, just not the finish. Facing nationally lauded prospect Britt Prince, a five-star prospect according to ESPN, and an Elkhorn North squad on an eight-game win streak, the Bearcats went into the night as the underdog. The underdog took the Wolves...
Millard South races past Olathe North 70-34
KEARNEY – Millard South did exactly what it came to do. The Patriots dominated their gameplan from the opening tip, defeating Olathe North of Kansas 70-34 at the Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase in Kearney. In the opening quarter, stingy good defense helped Millard South go up 25-9 after one.
UNK women hang on to beat Missouri Southern
KEARNEY — Hot shooting got the University of Nebraska at Kearney women the lead. A blocked shot preserved the Lopers' 54-51 victory Saturday afternoon at the UNK Health and Sports Center. The Lions (12-4) came into the weekend ranked No. 7 in the nation, but have hit a recent...
Buffalo County, Kearney officers make 16 arrests during Drive Sober campaign
KEARNEY — The Kearney Police Department and Buffalo County Sherriff's Office recently participated in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over law enforcement effort that was conducted nationwide from Dec. 16 through Jan. 1.
Buffalo County Democrats kicking off 2023 on Jan. 15
KEARNEY – The Buffalo County Democrats will celebrate 2022 accomplishments and plot "The Way Forward" as their party moves into 2023. The party's special kickoff meeting is scheduled
Kearney Public Library presentation to discuss comic books, heroes, WWII
KEARNEY – Join us for “Comic Books, Superheroes & World War II” presented by James Kimble at the Kearney Public Library. Kimble's program will be noon-1 p.m. Jan. 12. The talk is sponsored by Humanities Nebraska. The United States was involved in dramatic, action-packed battles with Axis...
Find solace and a listening ear at Pathways Through Grief
KEARNEY – People who are grieving the loss of a loved one can find support in 2023 through Pathways Through Grief offered by CHI Health Good Samaritan and AseraCare Hospice. The first six-week session begins 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 10) and runs through Feb. 14. The support group meets Tuesdays at the hospital’s Cancer Center, 104 W. 33rd St.
Amherst's comeback falls short against St. Mary's
KEARNEY – Amherst was down 22-5 early, came back to take a second-half lead, but ended up short in its 52-37 loss to St. Mary’s at the Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase Saturday in Kearney. Amherst went up 5-2 in the game’s opening stretch, with all five points coming...
