Read full article on original website
Related
accesswdun.com
Hall County seeks replacement for District 1 planning commissioner
The Hall County Board of Commissioners is searching for a replacement for the District 1 planning commissioner appointment. Planning commission positions are appointments, as opposed to other governmental seats that are decided by elections. As planning commissioner Trey Bell resigned from his position at the end of 2022, the Board of Commissioners now faces the task of finding an appropriate and suitable replacement. Commissioner Kathy Cooper said she plans to put Frank Sosby’s name forward in the coming days.
wrwh.com
White County Commission And Cleveland Council Meet Today
(Cleveland)- The White County Board of Commissioners has a combined works session and regular meeting scheduled today (Monday) at 4:30 PM. On the agenda is three land use items, plus the commissioners will consider approval of a jail boarding agreement with the city of Cleveland and Helen. The meeting will...
Concerns continue for Hall County homeowners worried new development is damaging their property
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Reunion Country Club residents tell Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln they are frustrated about increased water runoff from a neighboring subdivision development. “We had over 700 residents to sign the petition that they did not want this to happen, and they did not care,” said...
wrganews.com
Floyd County Juvenile Court swears in first Black judge
Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 — 2:00 p.m. Newly installed Juvenile Court Judge Steve Bennett was sworn in this week at Government Plaza and promptly turned around and swore in Rome and Floyd County’s first Black judge,. Juvenile Court Associate Judge Deana Perry. Perry, a native Roman, is a...
accesswdun.com
Gwinnett County Police Department taking applications for Citizens Police Academy
The Gwinnett County Police Department is taking applications for its next Citizens Police Academy. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution said the program will meet from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday nights from March 7 through April 27. The academy will give Gwinnett County citizens the opportunity to learn about...
henrycountytimes.com
Henry County As It Was
In an effort to preserve some of the history of our community, The Times is displaying photos of Henry County from the past. If you can tell us anything about the photo shown above, use this form. In the next edition, we’ll reveal the details of the picture and notes readers send to us.
capitalbnews.org
Black Residents Scramble as City Operated Water Shutdown Is Underway
Johnny Williams wasn’t aware that his water bill had gotten this high until he received a note on his door from the city of Atlanta’s Department of Watershed Management, warning of the looming shutoff. The bill, which has now grown to nearly $600, is unaffordable for the 76-year-old...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
HEALTH SCORES: Dec. 29 - Jan. 6, 2023
♦ Pinches Tacos Shack, 7108 Washington St., Covington; Dec. 29; Follow-up; 100/A.
Georgia special grand jury finishes probe of 2020 election
ATLANTA — (AP) — The special grand jury in Atlanta that has been investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies committed any crimes while trying to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia has finished its work. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who was overseeing...
Henry passes moratorium on construction of apartments, townhomes
Henry County recently imposed a one-year moratorium on applications to build new apartments, townhomes and duplexes....
accesswdun.com
Gwinnett County animal shelter pausing dog intakes, adoptions
An animal shelter in Gwinnett County has paused all dog intakes and adoptions until Jan. 19 to protect against a canine viral infection. The Bill Atkinson Animal Welfare Center is aiming to protect against canine influenza type H3N2. According to a report from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the virus is similar...
Monroe Local News
Walton County Animal Control to host a free Pet Community Clinic on Saturday, Jan. 14
Free vaccinations, microchips and spay/neuter assistance. Walton County Animal Control is hosting a Pet Community Clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 at the Walton County Agriculture Center at 1208 Criswell Road, Monroe, GA 30655. Walton County pet owners, with proof of residency, will have access to spay/neuter assistance, vaccinations, and microchips.
Monroe Local News
City of Loganville to consider donation of Forty & Eight train from American Legion Post 233
LOGANVILLE, GA (Jan. 8, 2022) – Anybody who has ever been to a Loganville Christmas or July 4th parade, a Christmas Tree Lighting or a Ride for America from the American Legion Barrett-Davis-Watson Post 233 has very likely seen the Forty & Eight train. The engine could be seen leading members of Post 233 in a parade, taking excited children and families for a ride around the block at a Christmas Tree lighting or parked at Post 233 as riders prepare to head out on Highway 78 for the annual Ride for America.
fox5atlanta.com
Man dead in shootout with Athens-Clarke County police
ATHENS, Ga. - A man died late Friday night after exchanging gunfire with police in Athens. On Jan. 6 around 11:45 p.m., the Athens-Clarke County Police Department (ACCPD) says two officers were investigating a stolen vehicle in the 5000 block of Smokey Road. The officers said they were approached by...
accesswdun.com
GDOT implementing temporary lane closures on I-85 in Commerce
The Georgia Department of Transportation will implement a series of daytime lane closures Tuesday and Wednesday on Interstate 85 in Commerce as part of the ongoing I-85 widening, phase three project. According to a press release from GDOT, the right lane closures will be in place at the following locations...
americanmilitarynews.com
Vietnam veteran gives back in Georgia, advocates for outreach
When Cobb County resident Dan Hydrick returned from the Vietnam War, he could not access veterans benefits through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. He was missing one important document: his official military discharge that provides details of military service. Called a DD-214, it is an important piece of paper...
accesswdun.com
City of Duluth re-evaluates short-term rentals
In an effort to mitigate numerous complaints, the City of Duluth has re-addressed its short-term rental policy. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the city has received noise and property management complaints as short-term rental options from companies like Airbnb and VRBO continue to be a popular lodging method. Additionally, more investors have expressed interest in buying properties that would eventually be converted into more rental properties.
cobbcountycourier.com
Pedestrian fatality included in two serious accidents in Cobb County over the weekend
According to a public information release from Sgt. Wayne Delk of the Cobb County Police Department, there were two serious accidents over the weekend that are being investigated by the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit, one of them resulting in the death of a pedestrian. The first...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Playing God: Medical staff accused of placing DNRs on patients without family knowledge
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Chuck Milne remembers his big sister, Leona, who always struggled to fit in. “It was like a little girl trying to be somebody big and grown up,” Milne said. “But, you could still see the child, the angelic part.”. Milne said...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Major Retailer Appears Headed For Bankruptcy
The party may be over at Party City. Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their intake number/name. Click for more.Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of January 6.
Comments / 1