Samsung confirms Galaxy S23 launch date early, by accident
Samsung has confirmed the Galaxy S23 series launch date, the devices are coming on February 1. This confirmation comes from a rather unexpected source, though, an official Samsung Columbia website. The Galaxy S23 series will launch on February 1, as Samsung announces the event early. This was a slip-up before...
Android 14 Could Solve the headache we've had with sharing items
Android 14 is soon to start early testing, and we’re all wondering what we should expect from the next big update. According to Esper, Android 14 could bring a much-needed overhaul to the share menu. This would alleviate an issue that Android users have had to deal with for a while.
Samsung CEO warns of a challenging year ahead
Samsung is expecting 2023 to be a challenging year for its business because of the deteriorating global economic environment. The company’s Vice Chairman and co-CEO Han Jong-hee recently said that the firm is bracing for a rough year ahead. Han, who oversees Samsung’s smartphone and home appliance businesses, was speaking at a press conference on the sidelines of CES 2023.
Galaxy S23 camera teaser puts focus on night photography with ‘moon mode’
Samsung’s new Galaxy S23 cameras will benefit from a renewed focus on low-light and night photography, judging by leaked teaser videos. The teasers, which have leaked out in gif form feature phrases like “Capture the night, even in low light,” “Stunning night photos are coming soon,” and “Mode for moonlight.” The double-o’s in ‘soon’ and ‘moonlight’ are replaced by phone’s three camera lenses showcasing starry night scenes and the moon.
Galaxy S23 Ultra design isn't a copy of Galaxy S22 Ultra
Samsung‘s upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra may be identical to the Galaxy S22 Ultra from last year, but it certainly isn’t a copy-paste from the company’s design team. They did change a few things. Leaks have previously shown that edges are now fatter (less rounded) than before. We have also heard that the camera circles are bigger. The latter rumor has just been confirmed in a side-by-side comparison of the current and upcoming Ultra. It also revealed a slightly lower positioning of the power and volume buttons.
technewstoday.com
How to Tell if Your Phone Has Been Hacked?
If you see suspicious things happening on your phone, like a new app you didn’t install or charges on your bill that don’t make sense, it’s possible that it’s been hacked. Some of the most common methods hackers can use to hack your phone are:. Phishing:...
How to know if your iPhone is listening to you
Kurt "Cyberguy" Knutsson gives you a step-by-step on how to prevent companies and scammers from listening to your private conversations through your phone.
decrypt.co
Chinese Researchers Claim They Cracked Encryption With Quantum Computers
Skeptical technology experts believe the declaration is a hoax intended to cause panic. While the world continues to reel from how far artificial intelligence has come with projects like ChatGPT, Chinese researchers recently claimed that they have been able to crack encryption using quantum computing—something scientists have assumed was years away from happening.
South Korean lunar orbiter beams back unreal new photos of Earth and Moon
South Korea’s Danuri lunar orbiter, also known as the Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter (KPLO), launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket last year. In mid-December, the orbiter reached its destination and began orbiting the Moon. Now, South Korea has shared Danuri’s first moon images. The Korea Aerospace Research...
Leaked Galaxy S23 teasers promise great low light photography "Sooon"
If the rumors are correct, Samsung will announce the Galaxy S23 in 21 days. This means that we’re going to see a ton of leaks and rumors surrounding these phones in the meantime. That’s just what we got (via Sam Mobile), as a slew of leaked Galaxy S23 teasers just hit the internet.
It's the end of the line for the OnePlus 7 series
Introduced almost 4 years ago, the OnePlus 7 series has reached the end of life… in terms of updates. The OnePlus 7 series will no longer receive updates from the company. The OnePlus 7 series reaches the end of life stage, it will no longer receive updates. OnePlus released...
The OnePlus Nord 3 could have a rather mundane codename
OnePlus has put a lot of attention into its Nord line of budget-friendly products. We’re soon to enter the third phase of the Nord phones, and that means that it’s time for some new leaks. Thanks to My Smart Price, we got wind of the codename for the OnePlus Nord and some details about testing for it.
IBM concedes the US patents lead to Samsung after 29 years
Samsung registered the most number of patents in the US last year. According to a new market report, the Korean firm registered 8,513 utility patents in the US in 2022 to lead the annual chart. It overthrew International Business Machines Corporation, popularly known as IBM, from the top spot. IBM reportedly topped these charts for the past 29 years.
Best Samsung Galaxy A14 5G cases
If you’re looking for the best cases for the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, then look no further. This is a mid-range phone that brings some decent specs at a cool $199. If you pick up this phone, then you might want to slap a case onto it. You never know when the unthinkable happens. One fall could lead to a cracked screen or a broken phone.
Google Pixel Watch gets January 2023 update with an AOD fix
The Google Pixel Watch is getting a new software update, the second since its market debut in October last year. It’s a relatively small release this time around. Google’s official release notes only mention a fix for an issue with third-party watch faces that cause those to turn off automatically after 15 minutes when always on display (AOD) is enabled. Of course, the January 2023 security patch is also part of this update. The latter contains dozens of vulnerability fixes.
Samsung serves Android 13 to Galaxy A42 5G in the US
Samsung has released Android 13 for one more Galaxy smartphone in the US. The Galaxy A42 5G is the latest to get the big Android update stateside. The mid-range model is yet to pick up the new Android version in most international markets. Samsung began rolling out the Android 13-based...
OnePlus' Nord N20 just dropped down to $229 again
OnePlus has just dropped the price of the Nord N20 back down to its all-time low, which we last saw on Black Friday last year. It is now just $229, which is going to save you $70 off of this phone. It’s a pretty inexpensive phone normally, and now it’s even cheaper. So now is a great time to pick up the OnePlus Nord N20.
Warning for Facebook users as app fined $400m over ‘breach of your privacy’ – how you’re affected
THE company behind Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp has been fined an eyewatering $414million (£347million) for breaking EU data rules. It could mean that Facebook and Instagram users will see fewer targeted ads in the future. The ruling by the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) on Wednesday gives Facebook parent...
These will be Samsung's additional color options for Galaxy S23
Samsung‘s Galaxy S23 series is just a few weeks away now. The rumored February 1 launch of the new flagships got an official confirmation over the weekend, albeit accidentally. Ahead of that, leaks have started to come more frequently from a variety of sources. Two reliable tipsters recently revealed all color options for the Galaxy S23 trio.
Panasonic announces 'life changing' smart glasses
Panasonic and Biel Glasses have announced a new pair of smart glasses to aid mobility for the visually impaired
