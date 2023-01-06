Samsung‘s upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra may be identical to the Galaxy S22 Ultra from last year, but it certainly isn’t a copy-paste from the company’s design team. They did change a few things. Leaks have previously shown that edges are now fatter (less rounded) than before. We have also heard that the camera circles are bigger. The latter rumor has just been confirmed in a side-by-side comparison of the current and upcoming Ultra. It also revealed a slightly lower positioning of the power and volume buttons.

