Android Headlines
Why are smartphones the key to companies phone systems?
When you think of a company’s phone system, you imagine a bunch of lines all controlled by a centralized reception desk. Although it is still true, it has all become virtual throughout the last few years. And what can be found at the heart of this system, is a large number of cell phones, all being reachable through one company’s phone number. How does it work? Here is a quick explanation.
Xiaomi 13 Lite is coming with Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 & familiar design
It seems like Xiaomi plans to launch the Xiaomi 13 Lite after all. The phone surfaced on the Google Play Console, and that listing gives us a good idea as to what to expect. Do note that the phone will likely launch during MWC 2023, along with the Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro.
Leaked Galaxy S23 teasers promise great low light photography "Sooon"
If the rumors are correct, Samsung will announce the Galaxy S23 in 21 days. This means that we’re going to see a ton of leaks and rumors surrounding these phones in the meantime. That’s just what we got (via Sam Mobile), as a slew of leaked Galaxy S23 teasers just hit the internet.
The OnePlus Nord 3 could have a rather mundane codename
OnePlus has put a lot of attention into its Nord line of budget-friendly products. We’re soon to enter the third phase of the Nord phones, and that means that it’s time for some new leaks. Thanks to My Smart Price, we got wind of the codename for the OnePlus Nord and some details about testing for it.
Galaxy S23 Ultra design isn't a copy of Galaxy S22 Ultra
Samsung‘s upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra may be identical to the Galaxy S22 Ultra from last year, but it certainly isn’t a copy-paste from the company’s design team. They did change a few things. Leaks have previously shown that edges are now fatter (less rounded) than before. We have also heard that the camera circles are bigger. The latter rumor has just been confirmed in a side-by-side comparison of the current and upcoming Ultra. It also revealed a slightly lower positioning of the power and volume buttons.
Samsung confirms Galaxy A54 5G launch for next week
As speculated in November last year, Samsung is launching the Galaxy A54 5G earlier than usual. The new mid-range will debut on 18th January 2023 in India. The company has announced this on a new microsite featuring the tagline “Amp Your Awesome 5G.”. Samsung‘s microsite doesn’t explicitly mention that...
It's the end of the line for the OnePlus 7 series
Introduced almost 4 years ago, the OnePlus 7 series has reached the end of life… in terms of updates. The OnePlus 7 series will no longer receive updates from the company. The OnePlus 7 series reaches the end of life stage, it will no longer receive updates. OnePlus released...
Spark Mail gets Android 13 update with Material You color matching
Spark Mail is one of the more popular email apps for Android, and it just got its Android 13 update. The main change that this update delivers is the Material You color matching, which Spark Mail users have been waiting for. That’s not all, though. The Spark Mail UI design...
January Google System updates arrive with new developer features
Google has begun rolling out the first batch of Google System updates of the new year. The initial January 2023 release contains new developer features, Play Games improvements, and more. As usual, the company should add more changes to the release notes as the month progresses. The January 2023 Google...
These will be Samsung's additional color options for Galaxy S23
Samsung‘s Galaxy S23 series is just a few weeks away now. The rumored February 1 launch of the new flagships got an official confirmation over the weekend, albeit accidentally. Ahead of that, leaks have started to come more frequently from a variety of sources. Two reliable tipsters recently revealed all color options for the Galaxy S23 trio.
Phone Comparisons: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Huawei Mate 50 Pro
The Galaxy S23 series is right around the corner, but the Galaxy S22 Ultra is still the company’s most powerful handset. Well, most powerful non-foldable handset. That being said, in this article, we’ll compare the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Huawei Mate 50 Pro. In other words, we’ll compare the best of Samsung with the best of Huawei. Both of these smartphones are quite compelling.
Galaxy S23 camera teaser puts focus on night photography with ‘moon mode’
Samsung’s new Galaxy S23 cameras will benefit from a renewed focus on low-light and night photography, judging by leaked teaser videos. The teasers, which have leaked out in gif form feature phrases like “Capture the night, even in low light,” “Stunning night photos are coming soon,” and “Mode for moonlight.” The double-o’s in ‘soon’ and ‘moonlight’ are replaced by phone’s three camera lenses showcasing starry night scenes and the moon.
How to pair a PS5 DualSense Controller to the iPad
Apple added support for Xbox and PlayStation controllers to the iPad back in 2019. Which really makes the iPad a pretty impressive gaming tablet. Especially with Apple Arcade now being available with some big time games, like NBA 2K23. So you can game on your iPad on the go, with a DualSense controller, which is pretty sweet.
NoWatch launches its 'awareable' smartwatch that has no screen
Nowatch is a newcomer to the wearables industry, hoping to gain a portion of this growing market. The company unveiled one of its products at CES 2023, a smartwatch without a screen. That’s right. A smartwatch without a screen might seem odd as the main application of a smartwatch is...
Galaxy S23 will ship with 256GB base storage in most markets
Samsung is gearing up to take wraps off its 2023 flagships in a few weeks. The Galaxy S23 series will be official on February 1. Ahead of that, leaks continue to reveal tidbits about the new phones. A noted tipster recently confirmed that the devices will ship with 256GB of base storage in most markets. The vanilla Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ will also come with 128GB of storage space but that will not be available everywhere. The Galaxy S23 Ultra, on the other hand, will not drop below 256 gigs of storage.
Ulefone discounted a bunch of rugged smartphones
Ulefone is well-known for making rugged smartphones, and the company just discounted a bunch of them. These discounts come as part of the company’s latest sale, the January Sale that is taking place on AliExpress. Ulefone discounted a number of rugged smartphones on AliExpress. This is the company’s official...
Apple might raise iPhone 15 Pro prices and you won't believe why
Recent reports are saying that the iPhone 15 Pro models could be seeing a price hike in 2023. But why? Well, apparently, it has to do with the mediocre sales of the iPhone 14 Plus. Since the iPhone 14 Plus is $100 less than the iPhone 15 Pro, it hasn’t...
Best Samsung Galaxy A14 5G cases
If you’re looking for the best cases for the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, then look no further. This is a mid-range phone that brings some decent specs at a cool $199. If you pick up this phone, then you might want to slap a case onto it. You never know when the unthinkable happens. One fall could lead to a cracked screen or a broken phone.
You can now open multiple Chrome windows on your phone
We’re reaching a point where phones can start doing things that you can do on your computer. A good example is a new update coming to the mobile Google Chrome browser. According to ChromeUnboxed, Chrome for phones now support opening multiple windows. This is something you could do with...
Android 13 lands on Samsung's Galaxy A71 5G in the US
Samsung‘s Galaxy A71 5G is getting Android 13 in the US. The big Android update is rolling out to users stateside about a month after the international markets. Carrier-locked units on Sprint and T-Mobile’s networks are picking up the new release. A wider rollout should follow soon. The...
