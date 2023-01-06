Samsung is gearing up to take wraps off its 2023 flagships in a few weeks. The Galaxy S23 series will be official on February 1. Ahead of that, leaks continue to reveal tidbits about the new phones. A noted tipster recently confirmed that the devices will ship with 256GB of base storage in most markets. The vanilla Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ will also come with 128GB of storage space but that will not be available everywhere. The Galaxy S23 Ultra, on the other hand, will not drop below 256 gigs of storage.

1 DAY AGO