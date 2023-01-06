Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin's charity has received over $6 million in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Residents Struggling To Find Basic Items Like Fresh Produce, Lunch Meat, Eggs, Bread, And Baby Formula.Ty D.Buffalo, NY
7 Homebuyer Programs In Buffalo To Help You Buy Your First House
Over the last few years, Buffalo has been one of the hottest real estate markets in the country. Take the fact that it's relatively affordable to live in the Buffalo area and couple that with the reality that our housing prices are pretty cheap when compared to other cities in America. Once you account for the residual impacts of the COVID-19 Pandemic causing there to be lower than normal housing inventory, that's houses that are available to buy and have the perfect scenario to create a red hot market with increasing prices.
These 10 Bakeries Should Be Considered For Best In Buffalo
When you shop local, your support goes directly back into the local businesses of Western New York and in our economy. But what shops are locally owned in Western New York?. Well, when it comes to bakeries, there are a few places you can go for a bagel, pastry, breakfast, and a cup of coffee.
5 Bagels You Must Try in 2023 in Western New York
These 5 spots are a must-visit for bagels for people in Buffalo and Western New York. Buffalo is known for its food. Wings, Beef on 'Weck, Pizza, Pierogis, and so, so much more. It's been rated one top the top food cities in the world by National Geographic. It's a major source of pride for the people of Western New York and rightfully so.
New York’s Best Country Themed House Is For Sale
Ideally, you would have a short commute to work and have the comfort of space and privacy when you get home. For those who love to live in the country and still need to get to the city to work, there is a house for sale that seems to have it all!
Buffalo Remains One Of Most Affordable Places To Live
Even though we're still smack dab in the middle of winter, and we're constantly worrying about accumulating snowfall and having to shovel, that does not mean the housing season isn't right around the corner. Spring will be here before you know it and that is when the housing market usually...
The Deadliest Road in New York State
Many people take driving for granted, since we do it on a daily basis. Driving to work, driving to get groceries or seeing friends; we all have to do it and it's just a regular aspect of our lives. However, driving-related accidents continue to be a problem around the country,...
Snow Shoveling Etiquette For People In Buffalo, NY
One thing that makes Buffalo unique is our weather. So when we get snow, what are the rules for removing it. Our city is unique in a lot of ways! In Buffalo, we are known as The City of Good Neighbors. We do a lot for each other here. Whether it's helping someone out financially, or something as simple as just watching someone's house when we know they're going to be out of town, we do what we can to be neighborly.
Finally, Something Free When You Fly In New York State
Flying is fun, right? No doubt you loved flying as a kid or remember that first flight you took! In just a few hours, you are taken from the everyday grind to a vacation or relaxing trip back home! Sounds great. But these days, that is not the picture that most travelers paint when they fly.
Worst Places To Live In New York In 2023
As we kick off the New Year, it is time to take a look around New York and figure out where you don't want to be in 2023. The website ranks each city in several different categories. They range from public education, nightlife, housing, diversity, crime and safety, and housing.
Beloved Hamburg Bar Set To Close, Be Demolished
A beloved, longtime bar is closing its doors in Hamburg. Sandy Lewis, owner of Hat Trix Bar and Grill announced that the bar is closing its doors for good much earlier than expected. The bar was bought by Taco Bell and the plans are to demolish the building and rebuild the Taco Bell ASAP.
Not one but two stimulus payments being sent to eligible New York families
Here's some great news for millions of eligible New York residents: some additional money is coming to you. The 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but actually two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, it is based on your taxable income. You will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately. (source)
Unique Hidden House For Sale In Buffalo
Sometimes when you want to get away but don't want to leave the house, you need a house that is hidden away from everyone. That house exists in Orchard Park, New York. This amazing hidden house is located off the street and has plenty of trees and scrubs in the front of the yard to keep the house hidden away.
Happy New Year to 9 Of the Oldest Businesses in Upstate New York!
These businesses deserve a rousing cheer from all of us for their incredible accomplishment!. The past few years alone have not been easy or ideal for many businesses across the country. With the pandemic and lockdowns, unfortunately, many great and beloved small businesses have had to say goodbye to their customers.
Need A Delicious Job? Buffalo Company Looking For People To Get Paid To Eat
Wouldn't it be great to get paid to eat? Well, a Buffalo-based company is looking for people to do just that!. Want to make a difference in the products available on the market today? By joining our group of taste testers, you will be able to provide your opinion on various food products and can help shape the way future products are developed! You will get to taste a wide variety of foods like desserts, appetizers and much more.
New York State Law Now Bans Certain Types Of Laundry Detergent
Your favorite laundry detergent could be harder to find on New York store shelves thanks to a law that went into effect, making several popular laundry detergents illegal to sell in New York. Many popular cleaning, personal care, and cosmetic products contain potentially cancer-causing chemicals and the New York State...
Two Cities In New York State Make The Top 20 Loneliest Places
Many people who live in New York City describe it as a lonely place. Even though the city has a population of almost 9 million people, it can seem like you are alone in the ocean. I lived in NYC while I attended grad school and it did feel kind of lonely. I think it's in part because of the hustle and bustle. Everyone is in their own world. Plus, without a car (this was before ride-sharing), it was much more difficult to connect with people in other boroughs. I lived in Lower Manhattan and while I knew people who lived in Brooklyn or the Bronx, seeing them regularly took some real effort without access to a vehicle. But, enough about my lonely sob story, you're not here for that.
New York Pumping Millions More Into HEAP Program
The public benefit program designed to help low-to-moderate-income Americans pay their heating and cooling costs is getting a considerable boost of cash this heating from state lawmakers in Albany. This influx of money should help lots of additional New Yorkers stay warm this winter. With the HEAP program making emergency...
Thieves Rob Brink’s Truck And Get Away With $300,000 In New York State
Thieves in New York State robbed a Brink's armored truck, getting away with $300,000. The heist took place around 1 pm on Friday, January 6, 2023. The truck was making a money drop in Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn. There were three suspects involved in the robbery. Two suspects approached the Brink's employees and asked for directions, according to UPI. While the employees were distracted, a third suspect, seen above, grabbed a bag of money that had been left unattended. All three of the suspects fled the scene.
New York Company Closing All Locations, Over 1,000 Laid Off
A company that helps out elderly Empire State residents is closing all of its locations in the Hudson Valley and across New York State. SeniorBridge is closing all New York locations leaving over 1,000 without a job. Over 1,000 In New York Losing Jobs. SeniorBridge was acquired by Humana at...
Should New York Brace For January Lake Effect Snow?
We are now in the middle of winter and while we should expect snow, a lot of people are worried about possible massive lake-effect snow storms. Usually, around this time Lake Erie is frozen, and the chance of lake effect snow drops. lake effect snow happens when cold weather moves across warmer lake water and can dump inches if not feet of snow over a quick time frame.
