ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

What It’s Like to be a Brand Consultant For Weed Dealers

Unlike literally everything else in the UK right now, the black market for cannabis is actually doing pretty well. The British weed trade is conservatively estimated to be worth around £2.6 billion a year - even as the government flirts with the idea of promoting cannabis to a class A substance, which would put it on an equal footing with cocaine and heroin.
CBS DFW

Biden, López Obrador, Trudeau meet in Mexico City for summit

President Joe Biden, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are meeting for a series of talks on migration, trade and climate change on Tuesday as the three leaders try to mend tensions that have divided the continent. The three-way gathering is held most years, although there was a hiatus while Donald Trump was U.S. president. It's often called the "three amigos summit," a reference to the deep diplomatic and economic ties among the countries.However, the leaders still found themselves at odds, especially as they struggle to handle an influx of migrants and to crack...
WASHINGTON STATE
Vice

Brazil’s ‘Trump of the Tropics’ Stoked Riots—Then He Fled to Florida

In the video, former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro looks like an average middle-aged man as he wanders a Publix supermarket in Orlando, Florida in black pants, glasses, and a blue polo shirt with his belly gently poking through. It was a humbling moment for the politician dubbed the “Trump of the tropics” thanks to his unabashedly pro-Trump style and pugnacious leadership.
FLORIDA STATE
Vice

Stop Filming People in Clubs Without Their Consent

Clubbing Twitter was sent into uproar in December when a punter posted a video of a fellow clubber, dancing shirtless in hot pants, at fabric nightclub in London. “Yo I’ll never be going [to] fabric again after seeing this,” the video was captioned. A string of abusive and homophobic comments followed, as well as an outpouring of support criticising the author, many quoting the club’s no-photos policy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy