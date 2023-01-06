President Joe Biden, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are meeting for a series of talks on migration, trade and climate change on Tuesday as the three leaders try to mend tensions that have divided the continent. The three-way gathering is held most years, although there was a hiatus while Donald Trump was U.S. president. It's often called the "three amigos summit," a reference to the deep diplomatic and economic ties among the countries.However, the leaders still found themselves at odds, especially as they struggle to handle an influx of migrants and to crack...

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 26 MINUTES AGO