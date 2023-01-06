Read full article on original website
What It’s Like to be a Brand Consultant For Weed Dealers
Unlike literally everything else in the UK right now, the black market for cannabis is actually doing pretty well. The British weed trade is conservatively estimated to be worth around £2.6 billion a year - even as the government flirts with the idea of promoting cannabis to a class A substance, which would put it on an equal footing with cocaine and heroin.
Chilling text revealed after American architect, his fiancée & two family members disappeared in Mexico on Christmas
AN AMERICAN architect and his fiancée still haven't been found nearly two weeks after they went missing in Mexico. Jose Gutierrez, 31 — who lives in Cincinnati, Ohio — flew to the Mexican state of Zacatecas to celebrate the holidays with his fiancee Daniela Marquez, 31. The...
COVID Is Running Rampant in China, But Experts Say Travel Restrictions Are Pointless
HONG KONG - Chinese families reunited and residents headed off on vacations as China finally lifted border controls over the weekend, ending three years of isolation under the country’s stringent zero-COVID policy. But elsewhere in the world, many countries are responding with far less fanfare and a heavy dose...
Biden, López Obrador, Trudeau meet in Mexico City for summit
President Joe Biden, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are meeting for a series of talks on migration, trade and climate change on Tuesday as the three leaders try to mend tensions that have divided the continent. The three-way gathering is held most years, although there was a hiatus while Donald Trump was U.S. president. It's often called the "three amigos summit," a reference to the deep diplomatic and economic ties among the countries.However, the leaders still found themselves at odds, especially as they struggle to handle an influx of migrants and to crack...
Town Forced to Tell Treasure Hunters to Please Stop Looking for Nazi Gold
Dutch authorities released a WWII-era map last week that marks the spot where Nazis buried a small fortune of looted treasure as they retreated from the Netherlands in 1945, setting off a mad rush to find the long-lost stash of riches that has rankled locals. The treasure is said to...
Brazil’s ‘Trump of the Tropics’ Stoked Riots—Then He Fled to Florida
In the video, former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro looks like an average middle-aged man as he wanders a Publix supermarket in Orlando, Florida in black pants, glasses, and a blue polo shirt with his belly gently poking through. It was a humbling moment for the politician dubbed the “Trump of the tropics” thanks to his unabashedly pro-Trump style and pugnacious leadership.
Stop Filming People in Clubs Without Their Consent
Clubbing Twitter was sent into uproar in December when a punter posted a video of a fellow clubber, dancing shirtless in hot pants, at fabric nightclub in London. “Yo I’ll never be going [to] fabric again after seeing this,” the video was captioned. A string of abusive and homophobic comments followed, as well as an outpouring of support criticising the author, many quoting the club’s no-photos policy.
Prominent Trump Supporters Are Cheering on Brazil’s Congress Attacks
People who supported or helped organize the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol are now voicing their approval of Sunday’s violent attack on Brazil’s Congress after they spent months boosting conspiracies about stolen elections in the South American country. Former White house adviser Steve Bannon and Stop...
