ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iberia Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
KPEL 96.5

Youngsville Man Arrested in St. Landry Parish with More Than $22,000 Worth of Meth

ST. LANDRY PARISH (KPEL News) - A Youngsville man with more than $20,000 worth of methamphetamines was arrested along I-49 in St. Landry Parish. On December 14, 2022, Johnathan Bourque, 35, of Youngsville was pulled over on I-49 while the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office was conducting criminal patrol, according to Sheriff Bobby Guidroz. Bourque was driving a white GMC Yukon when he was pulled over.
YOUNGSVILLE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Cited with Multiple Hunting Violations, Drug Charges, Trespassing Charges, and Firearms Charges

Louisiana Man Cited with Multiple Hunting Violations, Drug Charges, Trespassing Charges, and Firearms Charges. Assumption Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been cited in Assumption Parish for multiple hunting violations, possession of marijuana, criminal trespassing, and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. The Louisiana Department...
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Two teenagers arrested for Arson, Burglary in Pelican Point Preschool fire

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that a man and woman, both of Gray, have been arrested in connection with a December 26, 2022 Arson investigation that occurred at the business of Pelican Point Preschool. Tecumseh Norman Chaisson, 19, and Brooke Lirette 19, have been arrested on charges of Simple Burglary and Arson stemming from the investigation.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
KLFY News 10

Family of cold case homicide victim pleads with killer

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) The family of the victim of a cold case homicide is pleading with his killer to turn themselves in. Friday (1/6) marks one year and seven months since he was murdered, and no arrests have been made. The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office says Harold Carmouche, 37, was gunned down while traveling […]
ACADIA PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana DOTD Announces Opening of One Lane of I-10 Overpass at I-49 After Damage From 18-Wheeler

Louisiana DOTD Announces Opening of One Lane of I-10 Overpass at I-49 After Damage From 18-Wheeler. Lafayette, Louisiana – On January 4, 2023, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) announced that it will open the left lane of the Interstate 10 overpass at Interstate 49 (Evangeline Thruway) in Lafayette Parish this evening once safety measures are in place.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
KPEL 96.5

Dave & Buster’s Officially Coming to Lafayette

Dave & Buster's is coming to Lafayette. KTDY reported that Dave & Buster's was in the negotiation phases of opening a new location in Lafayette back on June 6, 2022. According to land reports that were published today, Friday, January 6, 2023, Dave & Buster's has officially purchased the 5 acres of land at 201 Spring Farm Road.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

KPEL 96.5

Lafayette, LA
21K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy