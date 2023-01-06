Read full article on original website
Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office search for missing teen
The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a teen missing since Friday.
Shooting in New Iberia leaves juvenile dead
The juvenile shot in New Iberia on Jan. 7 has died from their injuries.
Missing juvenile in Iberia Parish has been located
Jerrick Fontenette, the Iberia Parish missing teen, has been located.
Juvenile Dies, Can You Help New Iberia Police Identify a Shooter?
Sergeant Daesha Huges with the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office says the victim who was shot this weekend has succumbed to their injuries. Officials need information about this homicide. You can make an anonymous call to the Iberia Parish Crime Stoppers Office at 337-364-TIPS (8477). If you prefer, you can anonymously...
Youngsville Man Arrested in St. Landry Parish with More Than $22,000 Worth of Meth
ST. LANDRY PARISH (KPEL News) - A Youngsville man with more than $20,000 worth of methamphetamines was arrested along I-49 in St. Landry Parish. On December 14, 2022, Johnathan Bourque, 35, of Youngsville was pulled over on I-49 while the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office was conducting criminal patrol, according to Sheriff Bobby Guidroz. Bourque was driving a white GMC Yukon when he was pulled over.
70 lbs of mushroom chocolate bars, ecstasy pills, marijuana and more located after traffic stop
After conducting a traffic stop, Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) deputies located illegal substances in a vehicle.
Accused murderer set free for a month before being re-arrested
In Dec. 2022, accused murderer Travis Layne, Jr., was released from the St. Mary Parish Jail on bond while warrants for his arrest were still active in Iberia Parish for second-degree murder.
Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office needs assistance locating missing woman
IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a missing 58-year-old woman. Officials said Jean McSpadden was last in contact with her family in mid-November. When deputies completed a wellness check at her residence in the 2600 block of Railroad Road on January 1st, they were told Ms. McSpadden had moved […]
Louisiana Man Cited with Multiple Hunting Violations, Drug Charges, Trespassing Charges, and Firearms Charges
Louisiana Man Cited with Multiple Hunting Violations, Drug Charges, Trespassing Charges, and Firearms Charges. Assumption Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been cited in Assumption Parish for multiple hunting violations, possession of marijuana, criminal trespassing, and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. The Louisiana Department...
Youngsville man arrested with $22,500 worth of methamphetamine
A Youngsville man has been arrested in St. Landry Parish after he was allegedly in possession of $22,500 worth of methamphetamine.
Two Unrestrained Louisiana Men Killed and Three Other Injured in Early Morning Crash on US 167
Two Unrestrained Louisiana Men Killed and Three Other Injured in Early Morning Crash on US 167. Vermilion Parish, Louisiana – Two people were killed and three more injured in a vehicle crash in Louisiana on 5 January, according to state police. Louisiana State Police reported that on January 5,...
houmatimes.com
Two teenagers arrested for Arson, Burglary in Pelican Point Preschool fire
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that a man and woman, both of Gray, have been arrested in connection with a December 26, 2022 Arson investigation that occurred at the business of Pelican Point Preschool. Tecumseh Norman Chaisson, 19, and Brooke Lirette 19, have been arrested on charges of Simple Burglary and Arson stemming from the investigation.
Man Arrested at Gym in Lafayette After Assaulting Female and Police Officer
Lafayette Police have arrested a man after he allegedly punched a female in a gym and then allegedly assaulted a police officer. Police responded to a disturbance early Tuesday morning at Planet Fitness located at 3500 Ambassador Caffery after a man reportedly walked into the gym and demanded the phone from a female inside the facility.
Concerns grow to fear for residents living in Louisiana neighborhood overtaken by squatters
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Some Lafayette residents are voicing their concerns about squatters setting up shop in their neighborhood. “We have seen people coming out of the woods dressing, putting on clothes, it is our understanding they are having sex in the field and doing drugs,” Brenda Montgomery said. “People walking the streets, on the main […]
Family of cold case homicide victim pleads with killer
ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) The family of the victim of a cold case homicide is pleading with his killer to turn themselves in. Friday (1/6) marks one year and seven months since he was murdered, and no arrests have been made. The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office says Harold Carmouche, 37, was gunned down while traveling […]
State Troopers investigating fatal crash in Vermilion Parish
Louisiana State Troopers are investigating a fatal crash on LA 167 at Lawrence Road. We will update this article as new information becomes available.
Iberia Parish authorities searching for escaped prisoner
The judge had ordered the man detained after he failed to show up for a hearing in his armed robbery case. That's when he ran out of the courtroom, deputies allege.
Lafayette Police Provide Update After Evacuation of Comeaux High School
UPDATE: LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Lafayette Police are releasing more information after Comeaux High School was evacuated Thursday morning because of a bomb threat that was called into the school. According to LPD's press release, the call came in from an unknown male to Comeaux High School Administration around...
Louisiana DOTD Announces Opening of One Lane of I-10 Overpass at I-49 After Damage From 18-Wheeler
Louisiana DOTD Announces Opening of One Lane of I-10 Overpass at I-49 After Damage From 18-Wheeler. Lafayette, Louisiana – On January 4, 2023, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) announced that it will open the left lane of the Interstate 10 overpass at Interstate 49 (Evangeline Thruway) in Lafayette Parish this evening once safety measures are in place.
Dave & Buster’s Officially Coming to Lafayette
Dave & Buster's is coming to Lafayette. KTDY reported that Dave & Buster's was in the negotiation phases of opening a new location in Lafayette back on June 6, 2022. According to land reports that were published today, Friday, January 6, 2023, Dave & Buster's has officially purchased the 5 acres of land at 201 Spring Farm Road.
