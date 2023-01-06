GREEN BAY, Wisc. (WJFW)- It was a Sunday Night Football game between the Packers and the Lions. Green Bay needed a win to secure the last playoff spot in the NFC to face the 49ers, but they weren't able to pull it off. They lost 20-16, their 2nd loss to the Lions this year. This is the first time the Packers have lost to the Lions twice in the same season since the 2018-2019 season.

