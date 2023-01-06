Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Son of Former Miami Dolphins Football Player Back on Trial, Charged with Killing Both Parents
According to ABC News, Antonio “A.J.” Armstrong, Jr., the son of Antonio Armstrong, who played for the Miami Dolphins back in 1995, will be heading to trial for a third time after two trials that ended in hung juries. A.J. has been accused of killing his father and mother, Dawn Armstrong in 2016. They were both killed in their sleep in their residence in Houston.
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. DETROIT LIONS at GREEN BAY PACKERS — DETROIT: G Kayode Awosika, DL Michael Brockers, DL Austin Bryant, RB Jermar Jefferson, G Ross Pierschbacher, RB Craig Reynolds. GREEN BAY: CB Shemar Jean-Charles, T Rasheed Walker, T Caleb Jones, WR Bo Melton, DL Jonathan Ford.
NFL Playoff Glance
X-Kansas City vs. Buffalo would be played at neutral site. Seattle at San Francisco, 4:30 p.m. (FOX) L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville, 8:15 p.m. (NBC) Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (CBS) N.Y. Giants at Minnesota, 4:30 p.m. (FOX) Baltimore at Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m. (NBC) Monday, Jan. 16. Dallas at Tampa Bay,...
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
TCU Coach Sonny Dykes Is Getting Crushed For His Decision
A conservative decision by Sonny Dykes dug TCU a deeper hole in Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship. Georgia has easily moved the ball, but the Horned Frogs elected to punt on 4th-and-6 at the 47-yard line. Although TCU punter Jordy Sandy forced the Bulldogs to start at the eight, the defending champions quickly mitigated the change in field position.
Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed
It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their leader in the huddle.
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Packers LB Quay Walker apologizes after his 2nd ejection
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Packers linebacker Quay Walker has apologized via social media after getting ejected from Green Bay’s regular-season finale for shoving a Lions team physician who was attending to an injured player. “I reacted off of my emotions again and take full responsibility of making...
Bears, Texans, Cardinals lead finalized 2023 NFL Draft order
The Chicago Bears, Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals own the first three respective picks in the 2023 NFL Draft order, with the first 18 selections finalized after the final week of regular-season games.
Minnesota 29, Chicago 13
Min_Thielen 4 pass from Cousins (kick failed), 10:12. Min_Mattison 1 run (Joseph kick), 9:20. Chi_V.Jones 42 run (pass failed), 3:31. Min_Mattison 1 run (Joseph kick), 9:25. Chi_Kmet 11 pass from Peterman (Santos kick), 4:07. Fourth Quarter. Min_FG Joseph 50, 14:55. Min_FG Joseph 41, 3:39. MinChi. First downs2813. Total Net Yards482259.
Detroit 20, Green Bay 16
Det_Jama.Williams 1 run (Badgley kick), 8:05. GB_Lazard 13 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 3:17. Det_Jama.Williams 1 run (Badgley kick), 5:55. RUSHING_Detroit, Jama.Williams 16-72, Swift 6-25, Goff 2-5, Ju.Jackson 1-2. Green Bay, A.Jones 12-48, Dillon 9-33, Watson 2-12, Rodgers 3-10, Lazard 2-0. PASSING_Detroit, Goff 23-34-0-202. Green Bay, Rodgers 17-27-1-205. RECEIVING_Detroit, Swift...
NHL Expanded Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Philadelphia at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Nashville at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m. Seattle at Montreal, 7:30 p.m. Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m. Tuesday's Games. Columbus...
Packers season comes to an end after close loss to Lions
GREEN BAY, Wisc. (WJFW)- It was a Sunday Night Football game between the Packers and the Lions. Green Bay needed a win to secure the last playoff spot in the NFC to face the 49ers, but they weren't able to pull it off. They lost 20-16, their 2nd loss to the Lions this year. This is the first time the Packers have lost to the Lions twice in the same season since the 2018-2019 season.
Minnesota 104, Houston 96
MINNESOTA (104) Anderson 2-4 2-2 6, McDaniels 5-9 1-3 12, Gobert 8-12 2-3 18, Edwards 6-19 6-6 21, Russell 6-13 6-6 22, Prince 6-10 0-0 14, Reid 3-4 0-0 6, Nowell 1-6 1-2 3, Rivers 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 38-80 18-22 104. HOUSTON (96) Gordon 4-7 2-2 11, Smith Jr....
Cleveland St. 82, Green Bay 77
GREEN BAY (2-15) Cummings 4-5 1-3 11, Meyer 6-8 3-5 15, Blake 5-9 6-6 18, Davis 6-12 2-5 18, Tucker 3-8 2-2 11, Jenkins 1-2 2-2 4, Wade 0-2 0-0 0, Heffner 0-0 0-0 0, D.Short 0-1 0-0 0, Zeigler 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-48 16-23 77. CLEVELAND ST. (9-8)
Philadelphia 123, Detroit 111
PHILADELPHIA (123) Harris 5-11 2-2 12, Melton 0-5 0-0 0, Harrell 8-11 4-4 20, Harden 7-14 3-4 20, Maxey 8-18 5-6 23, Niang 5-10 1-1 14, Reed 6-7 4-4 16, Korkmaz 1-1 0-0 2, Milton 3-7 1-2 8, Thybulle 2-6 0-0 5, House Jr. 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 46-94 20-23 123.
Warriors PG Stephen Curry to Return, Start vs. Suns, per Report
The point guard has missed 11 games with a shoulder injury.
N. Kentucky 78, Detroit 76, OT
DETROIT (6-11) Anderson 1-4 0-0 2, Parks 0-3 0-0 0, Davis 8-18 8-9 29, Moss 1-7 0-0 2, Stone 9-13 0-0 24, Oliver 2-5 3-3 8, LeGreair 3-4 3-4 9, Jones 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 25-59 14-16 76. N. KENTUCKY (10-7) Zorgvol 2-4 0-0 4, Rhodes 1-3 0-0 2, Robinson...
