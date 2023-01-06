ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sporting News

What channel is Cowboys vs. Commanders on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 18 game

Dallas has one final shot at the NFC East title as it heads to Washington to close out the regular season. With a win and an Eagles loss in Week 18, the Cowboys would clinch the divisional crown, the No. 1 seed in the NFC and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. It would represent a huge turnaround after they trailed Philadelphia by three games with just three weeks remaining in the campaign.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
FORT WORTH, TX
Sporting News

Who's in the NFL playoffs 2023? Final standings, bracket, matchups for AFC & NFC

The NFL's regular season has reached the final week, and while much of the playoff picture has been solidified, plenty more spots remain up for grabs. Heading into the weekend, only two official playoff seedings had been solidified, with the NFC South champion Buccaneers claiming the fourth seed and the wild-card Giants locked into the NFC's sixth seed.
WASHINGTON STATE
Sporting News

NFL playoff schedule: Dates, times, TV channels for every 2023 postseason game

The NFL playoffs are here, and it's safe to say expectations are sky-high after an incredible month of games last year. Between a divisional round featuring four games that all came down to the final seconds and a Super Bowl that was won by a touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter, it's going to be tough for the entertainment to live up to last season's playoffs.
Sporting News

Enter to win a trip to NBA All-Star 2023 in Utah

Want a chance to win a trip to NBA All-Star in Utah?. Do you and a friend want the chance to experience the biggest stars on the league's brightest stage?. All you need to do is find one of six Sporting News covers on NBA Canada's social media accounts (Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter) and give us the best, funniest and most creative headline for the cover.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Tennessean

5 surprising names on the Bonnaroo 2023 lineup (including Shaquille O'Neal)

As you may have heard, Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters and Odesza will headline the 2023 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, taking place June 15-18. But the "undercard," in many ways, is where the real 'Roo magic lies, and this year it's once again peppered with surprises and left-field bookings. Here are five folks we didn't always expect to see on "The Farm." ...
Sporting News

Packers' Aaron Rodgers explains why he didn't swap jerseys with Lions' Jameson Williams after Week 18 loss

The Lions upset the Packers in Week 18 to eliminate Green Bay from playoff contention, and the Packers' defeat brought up questions about Aaron Rodgers' future. Will Rodgers retire after the 2022 NFL season? The 39-year-old quarterback has hinted at retirement before, so the question is reasonable. And he looked particularly emotional when walking off the field after the defeat.
GREEN BAY, WI

