Burger Chain Restaurant Has Closed in TownGreyson FTempe, AZ
4 Great Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
This Huge Flea Market in Arizona is a Must-VisitJoe MertensGlendale, AZ
The Brokery to Host Grand Opening at Camelot Homes Paradigm CommunityElaina VerhoffPhoenix, AZ
Revolutionary New Service: Walmart Now Delivering Orders Straight To Your Door By Drone!Ty D.Phoenix, AZ
Sporting News
Steve Kerr is NBA's best thief: Four plays Warriors coach has stolen, including Brad Stevens' 'Winner' set
Steve Kerr has drawn up some terrific plays in high-leverage moments to get the Warriors beautiful shots this season. He deserves a ton of credit for finding those plays and knowing when to implement them. But as far as creating them, he may have to push the praise in another...
Sporting News
What channel is TCU vs. Georgia on tonight? Time, TV schedule to watch 2023 college football championship
Only one game separates Georgia from rarified air in college football: A win over No. 3 TCU would make the top-ranked Bulldogs the first repeat national champions since Alabama in 2011-12. But then, the Horned Frogs — largely considered an afterthought ahead of this College Football Playoff — won't simply...
Sporting News
What channel is Cowboys vs. Commanders on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 18 game
Dallas has one final shot at the NFC East title as it heads to Washington to close out the regular season. With a win and an Eagles loss in Week 18, the Cowboys would clinch the divisional crown, the No. 1 seed in the NFC and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. It would represent a huge turnaround after they trailed Philadelphia by three games with just three weeks remaining in the campaign.
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
Sporting News
What channel is Lions vs. Packers on today? Schedule, time for 'Sunday Night Football' in Week 18
Win and in for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. It wasn't long ago when Green Bay's playoff hopes were on life support, but everything has broken the Packers' way since their 4-8 mark following Week 12. Since then, four straight wins have put the Packers in control of their own destiny, with Sunday's game do-or-die for Matt LaFleur's boys.
Sporting News
Who's in the NFL playoffs 2023? Final standings, bracket, matchups for AFC & NFC
The NFL's regular season has reached the final week, and while much of the playoff picture has been solidified, plenty more spots remain up for grabs. Heading into the weekend, only two official playoff seedings had been solidified, with the NFC South champion Buccaneers claiming the fourth seed and the wild-card Giants locked into the NFC's sixth seed.
Sporting News
NFL playoff schedule: Dates, times, TV channels for every 2023 postseason game
The NFL playoffs are here, and it's safe to say expectations are sky-high after an incredible month of games last year. Between a divisional round featuring four games that all came down to the final seconds and a Super Bowl that was won by a touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter, it's going to be tough for the entertainment to live up to last season's playoffs.
Sporting News
NFL playoff picks, predictions for wild-card games: Bills, Bengals win to set up showdown; Jaguars stun Chargers
What kind of wild-card weekend will it be in the NFL?. Last season, the higher seed finished 5-1. In 2020, the higher seed was 2-4. This year, the NFL is rolling with a three-day format that will set up the divisional round. There are three rematches and three divisional three-matches,...
Sporting News
Donovan Mitchell already making Jazz, Danny Ainge regret blockbuster trade with Cavaliers
Last summer, in the midst of Donovan Mitchell mania, I wrote about Danny Ainge's history of winning blockbuster trades. The former Celtics and current Jazz executive has acquired stars (Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen) and rebuilt with draft picks (Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum). In his first major move with...
Sporting News
Klay Thompson shows why patience is biggest key to shooting, Warriors' turnaround without Stephen Curry
Welcome to "That One Play!" Throughout the 2022-23 NBA season, our TSN staff will break down certain possessions from certain games and peel back the curtains to reveal their bigger meaning. Today, Warriors star Klay Thompson takes the spotlight. It looks like Klay Thompson has turned a corner. After an...
Sporting News
Enter to win a trip to NBA All-Star 2023 in Utah
Want a chance to win a trip to NBA All-Star in Utah?. Do you and a friend want the chance to experience the biggest stars on the league's brightest stage?. All you need to do is find one of six Sporting News covers on NBA Canada's social media accounts (Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter) and give us the best, funniest and most creative headline for the cover.
Sporting News
How long is DeMar DeRozan out? Quad injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Bulls star
The Chicago Bulls are sweating on the health of DeMar DeRozan after the star wing went down against the Boston Celtics with a quad injury. DeRozan suffered the injury in the third quarter after minor contact with Al Horford, before being ruled out for the remainder of the contest. The...
5 surprising names on the Bonnaroo 2023 lineup (including Shaquille O'Neal)
As you may have heard, Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters and Odesza will headline the 2023 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, taking place June 15-18. But the "undercard," in many ways, is where the real 'Roo magic lies, and this year it's once again peppered with surprises and left-field bookings. Here are five folks we didn't always expect to see on "The Farm." ...
Sporting News
Broncos guard Quinn Meinerz 'genuinely pissed off' over Chiefs' 'Ring Around The Rosie' play vs. Raiders
After the division made drastic moves to try to catch up to Kansas City this offseason, the Chiefs once against dominated the division to win the West for the seventh straight year and clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC. The frustration runs so deep; in fact, even rival...
Oklahoma State at Kansas State odds, picks and predictions
The Oklahoma State Cowboys (9-6, 1-2 Big 12) battle the No. 13 Kansas State Wildcats (14-1, 3-0) on Tuesday. Tip from Bramlage Coliseum is set for 7 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.
Sporting News
Packers' Aaron Rodgers explains why he didn't swap jerseys with Lions' Jameson Williams after Week 18 loss
The Lions upset the Packers in Week 18 to eliminate Green Bay from playoff contention, and the Packers' defeat brought up questions about Aaron Rodgers' future. Will Rodgers retire after the 2022 NFL season? The 39-year-old quarterback has hinted at retirement before, so the question is reasonable. And he looked particularly emotional when walking off the field after the defeat.
Sporting News
Texans lose No. 1 pick in draft with wild victory over Colts, but at least Lovie Smith goes out a winner
Much was made of Lovie Smith meeting with Texans ownership during the week, but whatever the two sides talked about, the powers that be in Houston almost certainly didn't foresee the series of events Sunday that led to the Texans losing the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Sporting News
Seahawks fans celebrate team's playoff berth by donating money to Lions', players' charities
Seahawks fans were plenty sleepless waiting for Sunday night's Lions vs. Packers game to come to a close. Ultimately, Detroit who did just enough to vanquish its NFC North rival and send Seattle to the 2023 NFL playoffs in the process. Afterward, grateful Seahawks fans were willing to empty their...
