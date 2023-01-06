ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Lidl US to open its largest and 1st ground-up build on Long Island on Jan. 18

Lidl US will open its Deer Park, New York, store—the grocer’s largest and first ground-up build on Long Island—on Jan. 18, the Arlington, Virginia-based division of Germany’s Schwarz Group said on Monday. The approximately 36,000-square-foot store at 450 Commack Rd. is Lidl’s 24th location on Long...
DEER PARK, NY
petsplusmag.com

Three Dog Bakery to Open First New York Location

(PRESS RELEASE) KANSAS CITY, MO — Pups and pup parents from New York City, Nassau County and beyond will howl with delight at the opening of the very first Three Dog Bakery location in the state, at 2119 Bedford Ave. in Bellmore, on Saturday, January 7, 2023. Owners John and Gloria Ma and the Three Dog Bakery team are preparing to spoil four-legged friends across the region with freshly baked cakes, cookies and treats created exclusively for dogs. In addition to irresistible baked pastries and canine-themed goodies, Three Dog Bakery Bellmore will feature a dog wash station on the premises, plus dog food, toys and other supplies.
BELLMORE, NY
longisland.com

Karahi Adda Opens in Westbury

Karahi Adda, a new Pakistani food spot, has opened up in Westbury and online reviewers are starting to rave about it. The karahi is getting good reviews, which is named for the way it's prepared with a special sauce and the wok-like dish it's cooked in. Some of their most...
WESTBURY, NY
riverheadlocal

Latest real estate transfers: Jan. 5, 2023

Transfers of real estate in the Town of Riverhead and selected hamlets in the Town of Southampton reported by The Real Estate Report Inc. on Jan. 5, 2023. Stephen & Linda Siganoc to William Gremler, 8 Willow Street, $750,000, on Jul. 28, 2022. Lee-Yuen Lew to Olesia Moseley, 438 Hubbard...
RIVERHEAD, NY
longisland.com

Upgraded Tennis Courts Coming Soon to Anchor Park in Massapequa

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and Councilman Steve Labriola today announced that upgraded tennis courts are coming soon to Anchor Park in Massapequa. Existing tennis courts will be entirely replaced and reconstructed to ensure generations of residents to come will be able to enjoy a game of tennis at this beautiful park.
MASSAPEQUA, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for Commack Petit Larceny

A man and woman allegedly stole assorted items, including a kitchen aid mixer and a 50-inch television from Walmart, located at 85 Crooked Hill Road on November 19. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
fox5ny.com

Brazen daylight car thefts on the rise on Long Island

LONG ISLAND - Brazen car thefts have been taking place in broad daylight at gas stations across Nassau County. Four separate incidents have occurred within the past month, according to police who are investigating if they’re related. "Individuals are coming from New Jersey and targeting Nassau County," said Chief...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
6sqft

First Wegmans store in Manhattan will have a seafood restaurant and sushi bar

Wegmans’ opening day in Brooklyn Credit: Steiner NYC. Manhattan’s first-ever Wegmans grocery store is opening this year. Located at Vornado Realty Trust’s 770 Broadway in the East Village, the grocery store chain, beloved for its prepared food options and affordable prices, will replace the Kmart on Astor Place, which closed in 2021. In addition to its usual offerings, the store will feature a 94-seat seafood restaurant with an oyster counter and a 10-seat sushi bar, as first reported by Eater New York. The store is expected to open during the second half of 2023.
MANHATTAN, NY
nytix.com

Broadway-Week Discount Ticket Offers For Jan 17- Feb 12 2023

NYC Broadway Week 2023: Twice the Fun at Half the Price!. January may feel like the peak of the winter doldrums, but NYC Broadway Week is sure to liven things up with some sweet live Broadway theatre discounts. Broadway Show Producer Collaboration With Charles Flateman's NYC & Company. The Broadway...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

What are the green lanterns outside NYPD precincts?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Though police in New York City are committed to using the latest technology to fight crime, a feature at the front doors of NYPD precincts dates back centuries.  Visitors to precincts may notice lights covered in green glass outside. Their use dates back to the 1650s, before New York City was […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

$500 million-plus price tag for an NYC casino shows what the whole scheme is really about

Giving away the show on what New York’s rush to expand casino gambling is really all about, the state last week announced the minimum price to open a Big Apple gambling den will be $500 million. In other words, our leaders will sell out the public, but not for chickenfeed. Indeed, the fee for one of the three licenses could go higher: Per the New York Gaming Facility Board, “An applicant may propose to pay a higher license fee.”  Let the bidding start! It just wouldn’t be the Empire State without yet another chance for cash-flush fat cats to one-up each other...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

