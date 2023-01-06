Read full article on original website
Gunman Threatens Vape Store Employee in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Farewell to Banana Republic: Retailer Set to Close Doors in Three StatesTy D.Stamford, CT
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
A second demonstration in opposition to Rep. George Santos is underway in QueensMalek SherifQueens, NY
Bronx Man Scammed IRS, State Out of Covid Relief $BronxVoiceBronx, NY
longisland.com
Rocky Point’s Broadway Market Permanently Closes their Doors, Citing “Costs of Goods, Staffing Challenges”
Broadway Market in Rocky Point announced on their Facebook page on Friday, January 6 that they are permanently closing their doors for business, with the owners of the restaurant citing the effects of inflation and a lack of workers among the reasons. “With heavy hearts we have made the most...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Lidl US to open its largest and 1st ground-up build on Long Island on Jan. 18
Lidl US will open its Deer Park, New York, store—the grocer’s largest and first ground-up build on Long Island—on Jan. 18, the Arlington, Virginia-based division of Germany’s Schwarz Group said on Monday. The approximately 36,000-square-foot store at 450 Commack Rd. is Lidl’s 24th location on Long...
Another Big Chain Store is Closing Another One of its NJ Locations
It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in New Jersey over the past couple of years. In 2022, shoppers here in the Garden State saw one of the last Kmart stores in existence close, a few supermarkets shut down, and countless mom-and-pop stores and restaurants ended their runs.
petsplusmag.com
Three Dog Bakery to Open First New York Location
(PRESS RELEASE) KANSAS CITY, MO — Pups and pup parents from New York City, Nassau County and beyond will howl with delight at the opening of the very first Three Dog Bakery location in the state, at 2119 Bedford Ave. in Bellmore, on Saturday, January 7, 2023. Owners John and Gloria Ma and the Three Dog Bakery team are preparing to spoil four-legged friends across the region with freshly baked cakes, cookies and treats created exclusively for dogs. In addition to irresistible baked pastries and canine-themed goodies, Three Dog Bakery Bellmore will feature a dog wash station on the premises, plus dog food, toys and other supplies.
Don't Miss This in NYC: New indoor amusement park in Brooklyn, new Midtown Mediterranean restaurant and fun NYC history
In case you're not familiar with Don't Miss This in NYC, I've rounded up some of the most interesting lifestyle stories in NYC from the NewsBreak Contributors network to share with you.
longisland.com
Karahi Adda Opens in Westbury
Karahi Adda, a new Pakistani food spot, has opened up in Westbury and online reviewers are starting to rave about it. The karahi is getting good reviews, which is named for the way it's prepared with a special sauce and the wok-like dish it's cooked in. Some of their most...
Sharp Decline Seen In Fairfield County Luxury Housing Market
A lack of supply caused the 2022 luxury housing market to sharply decline in Fairfield County compared to 2021, according to a new report. The decline in sales, which were down by double digits, was fueled by a high demand for a low amount of available residences, according to a report release…
Latest real estate transfers: Jan. 5, 2023
Transfers of real estate in the Town of Riverhead and selected hamlets in the Town of Southampton reported by The Real Estate Report Inc. on Jan. 5, 2023. Stephen & Linda Siganoc to William Gremler, 8 Willow Street, $750,000, on Jul. 28, 2022. Lee-Yuen Lew to Olesia Moseley, 438 Hubbard...
longisland.com
Upgraded Tennis Courts Coming Soon to Anchor Park in Massapequa
Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and Councilman Steve Labriola today announced that upgraded tennis courts are coming soon to Anchor Park in Massapequa. Existing tennis courts will be entirely replaced and reconstructed to ensure generations of residents to come will be able to enjoy a game of tennis at this beautiful park.
4th car stolen from Nassau gas station while victim was pumping gas
In more than one instance the owner was standing just on the other side of the vehicle pumping gas.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Wanted for Commack Petit Larceny
A man and woman allegedly stole assorted items, including a kitchen aid mixer and a 50-inch television from Walmart, located at 85 Crooked Hill Road on November 19. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.
fox5ny.com
Brazen daylight car thefts on the rise on Long Island
LONG ISLAND - Brazen car thefts have been taking place in broad daylight at gas stations across Nassau County. Four separate incidents have occurred within the past month, according to police who are investigating if they’re related. "Individuals are coming from New Jersey and targeting Nassau County," said Chief...
longisland.com
Restaurant Group Upgrades Oakdale's The Wharf Restaurant into Winter Event Venue
The Wharf, a popular waterfront eatery located in Oakdale, has been renovated by owner Lily Flanagan Restaurant Group into a winter event venue complete with paved patios, party tents, and an outdoor bar and fireplaces. The Restaurant Group, which purchased the property in May 2020, has transformed it into a...
6sqft
First Wegmans store in Manhattan will have a seafood restaurant and sushi bar
Wegmans’ opening day in Brooklyn Credit: Steiner NYC. Manhattan’s first-ever Wegmans grocery store is opening this year. Located at Vornado Realty Trust’s 770 Broadway in the East Village, the grocery store chain, beloved for its prepared food options and affordable prices, will replace the Kmart on Astor Place, which closed in 2021. In addition to its usual offerings, the store will feature a 94-seat seafood restaurant with an oyster counter and a 10-seat sushi bar, as first reported by Eater New York. The store is expected to open during the second half of 2023.
New NY law bans sale of certain laundry detergents
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — According to a new law that recently went into effect, several popular laundry detergents are illegal to sell in New York — but they can still be found being stocked on store shelves. The New York State Department of Conservation officially established a legal...
PD: Missing New York Woman Found With Stolen Car In HV, 2 Charged
A woman reported missing from the Hudson Valley was found in a car that was allegedly stolen from the area. A man was arrested with her. On Wednesday, the Town of Woodbury Police Department solved two cases, a missing Hudson Valley woman and a stolen car. Missing New York Woman...
nytix.com
Broadway-Week Discount Ticket Offers For Jan 17- Feb 12 2023
NYC Broadway Week 2023: Twice the Fun at Half the Price!. January may feel like the peak of the winter doldrums, but NYC Broadway Week is sure to liven things up with some sweet live Broadway theatre discounts. Broadway Show Producer Collaboration With Charles Flateman's NYC & Company. The Broadway...
What are the green lanterns outside NYPD precincts?
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Though police in New York City are committed to using the latest technology to fight crime, a feature at the front doors of NYPD precincts dates back centuries. Visitors to precincts may notice lights covered in green glass outside. Their use dates back to the 1650s, before New York City was […]
aarp.org
AARP NY Says NO to NYC’s Medicare Advantage Scheme: ‘A Promise Made Should be a Promise Kept’
NEW YORK, N.Y. – AARP New York State Director Beth Finkel issued the following statement today ahead of AARP New York’s testimony to the New York City Council Committee on Civil Service and Labor in opposition to Intro 0874, which would weaken health insurance coverage for city employees, city retirees, and their dependents:
$500 million-plus price tag for an NYC casino shows what the whole scheme is really about
Giving away the show on what New York’s rush to expand casino gambling is really all about, the state last week announced the minimum price to open a Big Apple gambling den will be $500 million. In other words, our leaders will sell out the public, but not for chickenfeed. Indeed, the fee for one of the three licenses could go higher: Per the New York Gaming Facility Board, “An applicant may propose to pay a higher license fee.” Let the bidding start! It just wouldn’t be the Empire State without yet another chance for cash-flush fat cats to one-up each other...
